Tesla : ISS sides against two Tesla directors, backs split of Musk's roles

05/19/2018 | 06:51am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla charging station is seen in Salt Lake City

BOSTON (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended on Friday that investors vote against Tesla Inc directors Antonio Gracias and James Murdoch, increasing pressure on the car maker over their roles on its board.

ISS also backed two shareholder proposals to be voted on at the company's annual meeting set for June 5, including one that would require it to separate the current chairman and CEO roles of founder Elon Musk.

"The complexity of large-scale manufacturing and the challenges of successfully commercializing new technologies and new manufacturing and marketing techniques suggest that shareholders would be better served by having Musk focus on running the company, and allowing an independent director to run the board," according to a copy of ISS' recommendations seen by Reuters.

The recommendations by the top proxy adviser echo those made earlier this week by rival Glass Lewis, although ISS did side with Tesla and recommend investors vote for Musk's brother and current director Kimbal Musk.

Union-affiliated activist CtW Investment Group has criticized the three Tesla directors up for election this year as being too close to Elon Musk or unqualified.

In its report, ISS wrote that Gracias, CEO of Valor Management Corp, is not sufficiently independent for key board committees. It also cited concerns regarding the lack of performance-based elements in Tesla's pay plan in recommending the vote against Gracias, a compensation committee member.

ISS wrote that Murdoch is "overboarded" since he serves as the CEO of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc and on other boards.

A Tesla director not up for election this year because of the board's staggered election schedule is Steve Jurvetson. He has been on leave from Tesla's board since November when he also resigned from venture capital firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson (DFJ) amid an internal DFJ probe into sexual harassment allegations made against him, which he denied.

ISS wrote Tesla's proxy notes Jurvetson's leave but not the background, and said that Tesla "shareholders should expect a greater degree of transparency from the company as to the reason he remains on leave" and about his future status.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Ross Kerber
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX -0.29% 37.66 Delayed Quote.10.51%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 19 492 M
EBIT 2018 -607 M
Net income 2018 -1 685 M
Debt 2018 8 306 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,90x
EV / Sales 2019 2,07x
Capitalization 48 247 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | TSLA | US88160R1014 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 305 $
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-8.61%48 247
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP3.71%222 336
VOLKSWAGEN3.54%101 875
DAIMLER-5.30%85 670
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE7.45%71 689
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION7.65%63 277
