Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA (TSLA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tesla : Model 3 fails to get Consumer Reports nod due to 'big flaws'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 11:44pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Model 3 car is displayed during a media preview at the Auto China 2018 motor show in Beijing

(Reuters) - Influential U.S. magazine Consumer Reports will not recommend Tesla Inc's Model 3 sedan, saying on Monday it braked slower than a full-sized pickup truck, taking the shine off a day of gains for shares in Elon Musk's electric car company.

Musk had driven shares in Tesla as much as 4 percent higher with weekend tweets showing the Silicon Valley company was aiming initially to deliver higher-priced, more profitable fully-loaded editions of the Model 3.

The car is seen as crucial to Tesla's profitability at a time when it is battling to reverse production shortfalls, confronting reports of crashes involving its vehicles and facing increased scepticism over its finances.

On Twitter, Musk said the fully-loaded Model 3, with all-wheel drive, a dual motor and a 310-mile (499-km) range - but excluding its vaunted Autopilot feature - would cost $78,000 (£58,061). The company has not yet begun to make the $35,000 base price version that Tesla originally claimed would make it a mass-market vehicle.

Consumer Reports, however, declined to recommend the Model 3 and criticised it for having overly long stopping distances and a difficult-to-use centre touchscreen.

The magazine, which provides an annual rating of vehicles sold in the United States, said even though its tests found plenty to like about the Model 3 and it was a thrill to drive, it had "big flaws."

Tesla's stopping distance of 152 feet (46 m) when braking at 60 miles per hour (100 km per hour) was "far worse" than any contemporary car tested by the magazine and about seven feet longer than the stopping distance of a Ford F-150 full-sized pickup, it said.

Tesla said its own testing had found braking distances of 133 feet on average using the 18" Michelin all season tyre, and as low as 126 feet with all tires currently available.

"Unlike other vehicles, Tesla is uniquely positioned to address more corner cases over time through over-the-air software updates, and it continually does so to improve factors such as stopping distance," Tesla said.

"LOSE MONEY AND DIE"

Research firm Berenberg also helped give Tesla shares a boost on Monday, after it raised its share price target to $500 from $470 on Friday.

Its forecast, the highest among over two dozen analysts tracked by Thomson Reuters, is now more than $200 above the stock's price, which has fallen $100 from September's peak.

Musk, whose refusal to answer analysts' questions on a call this month also hurt company shares, said in his weekend tweets that Tesla had to focus first on delivering Model 3s that were priced higher than the base version, or it would "die".

"With production, 1st you need achieve target rate & then smooth out flow to achieve target cost. Shipping min cost Model 3 right away wd cause Tesla to lose money & die. Need 3 to 6 months after 5k/wk to ship $35k Tesla & live," Musk tweeted.

The new Model 3 version's price was similar to the BMW M3, "but 15 percent quicker & with better handling," Musk added, without giving details.

Also over the weekend, a Model S sedan crashed and killed the driver in the San Francisco Bay Area, one of a recent spate of crashes, some of which involved fire and some of which took place while the company's semi-autonomous Autopilot technology was engaged.

In the latest case, the car launched off a rural county road into a nearby pond more than 60 feet from the road, state and local law enforcement said.

The car appeared to be going faster than the posted 35 mph limit, but authorities had not yet determined its speed and whether Autopilot was engaged, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

Tesla said it did not yet know the facts and had not yet received data from the car, but was cooperating with local authorities.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it was gathering information and would "take action as appropriate."

On Friday, proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) backed a shareholder proposal to separate Musk's current chairman and CEO roles, suggesting that shareholders would be better served by having Musk focus on running the company.

Tesla shares closed up 2.8 percent to $284.49 on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Writing by Alexandria Sage; editing by Patrick Graham and Lisa Shumaker)

By Vibhuti Sharma and Sonam Rai
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.59% 11.51 Delayed Quote.-8.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
05/21TESLA : Business Highlights
AQ
05/21TESLA : Model 3 fails to get Consumer Reports nod due to 'big flaws'
RE
05/21TESLA : Model 3 fails to get Consumer Reports nod due to 'big flaws'
RE
05/21Tech Up as Trade Fears Subside -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05/21TESLA : Consumer Reports raises concerns over Tesla Model 3 braking
AQ
05/21TESLA : Model 3 gets boost from predicted 'positive surprise'
AQ
05/21TESLA : Consumer Reports won't recommend Tesla's Model 3
AQ
05/21TESLA : Man dies after Tesla crashes into San Francisco area pond
AQ
05/21TESLA : crash in Castro Valley that killed Danville man is under investigation
AQ
05/21TESLA : Model 3 review falls short of Consumer Reports endorsement
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/21TESLA : Why $35,000 Is So Important 
05/21TESLA : We May Never See A Mass Market Model 3 
05/21Google Tips Its Hand On Its Autonomous Vehicle Strategy, And It Will Be Big 
05/21Tesla Model 3 falls short in Consumer Reports test 
05/21Tesla And Its Institutional Investors 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 19 492 M
EBIT 2018 -584 M
Net income 2018 -1 685 M
Debt 2018 8 306 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,90x
EV / Sales 2019 2,07x
Capitalization 48 308 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | TSLA | US88160R1014 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 305 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-11.09%48 308
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP3.71%222 881
VOLKSWAGEN4.00%101 642
DAIMLER-4.80%85 373
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE2.00%71 525
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION9.08%64 036
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.