Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA (TSLA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/22 10:00:00 pm
346.17 USD   +3.86%
01:15pNUMBERS STARTIN : DHL executive
RE
01:11pTESLA : Numbers starting to add up for Tesla trucks - DHL exec
RE
11:01aTESLA : Another Fine Blast Off
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Tesla : Numbers starting to add up for Tesla trucks - DHL exec

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2018 | 01:11pm CET
A Tesla dealership is seen in West Drayton, just outside London

(Reuters) - The numbers behind Tesla Inc's (>> Tesla) long-distance Semi electric trucks are close to making sense for hauliers looking at a shift away from diesel that may save them tens of thousands of dollars a year, according to an executive with DHL.

(Reuters) - The numbers behind Tesla Inc long-distance Semi electric trucks are close to making sense for hauliers looking at a shift away from diesel that may save them tens of thousands of dollars a year, according to an executive with DHL.

Jim Monkmeyer, president, Transportation at DHL Supply Chain, was among the first to order the trucks Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk's company is expected to begin churning out in 2019.

He says the 10 trucks ordered are a test run and that he is still years away from switching the majority of his fleet of trucks to electric. But he is taking heed of a major shift away from diesel and the money it could save DHL.

He says he could potentially pay off the difference between the purchase price of a Tesla Semi and a traditional diesel truck in less than two years, thanks to savings on maintenance and fuel.

"We are estimating that we could have pay back within a year-and-a-half based on energy usage as well as lower maintenance cost," Monkmeyer told Reuters in an interview from his office in Columbus, Ohio.

"The maintenance savings can be enormous as well. Just because the engines are much simpler in terms of the number of parts and the complexities of the parts."

The payback benefit is one of the keys to the success of the new generation of electric trucks and DHL, a unit of Germany's Deutsche Post, has a history in the area, having already introduced 5,000 of its own electric "scooter" vans for local deliveries.

The two-year timeline also chimes with assurances being given by Daimler AG's van unit to customers interested in its forthcoming electric Sprinter van that the total cost of ownership will be the same as the cost to own and operate a conventional van over a few years.

COMMON THREADS

Monkmeyer says he does not expect to buy just Tesla electric trucks, but the in-depth discussions on price and feasibility that DHL is running on the trucks are in line with several small and large international hauliers who spoke to Reuters.

A truck runs around 65,000-100,000 miles a year, and Tesla has promised a 20-percent saving on the per-mile operating costs truckers pay now, estimating its new Semi will cost $1.26 per mile compared to what it says are industry standards of around $1.51 for diesel trucks.

Analysts, however, say the figures continue to evolve; the $1.51 cost assumes prices for diesel fuel and that fuel economy costs remain static.

They also say fuel efficiency for diesel trucks is expected to advance further, with a compounding improvement in the high single digits by 2020, potentially limiting the cost savings advantage suggested by Tesla.

"The problem is they (Tesla) are aiming at a moving target, and even with that the electric (trucks) would be lower cost (in terms of operation) but it wouldn't be quite as big a difference," Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann said.

Monkmeyer says the company is still mapping out costs, but believes the two trucks already look like they will be "close enough" to make the switch feasible.

Still, he says larger concerns loom around Tesla's charging infrastructure and how hauliers plan to switch from pumps in depots to swift "megacharging" of electric vehicles.

"The biggest issue is going to be how is that grid provided and how is it supported and how quickly can we get a network out there for use nationwide, throughout North America, throughout the world," he says.

"That's a big question mark. So that to me would be one limiting factor."

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Writing by Patrick Graham; Editing by Bernard Orr)

By Ankit Ajmera

Stocks treated in this article : Deutsche Post, Tesla
Valeurs citées dans l'article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE POST -0.27% 37.38 Delayed Quote.-6.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
01:15pNUMBERS STARTING TO ADD UP FOR TESLA : DHL executive
RE
01:11pTESLA : Numbers starting to add up for Tesla trucks - DHL exec
RE
12:19pTESLA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
11:01aTESLA : Another Fine Blast Off
AQ
10:55aEasy Ride trial to mark Nissan's first stop on road to taxi services
RE
09:40aTESLA : Teslas Massive Solar+Powerwall Virtual Power Plant could be 30% Cheaper ..
AQ
09:24aBIZ BITES : Local business highlights from the past week
AQ
02/22NASDAQ 100 MOVERS : Snps, tsla
AQ
02/22Rise of Electric Cars Fuels Cobalt Market Surge
AQ
02/22Tesla expanding charging network in China
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:58aTracking Alex Roepers' Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio - Q4 2017 Upd.. 
02/22Tesla Model 3 Quality May Soon Become The Key Ramp Limitation Ahead Of Batter.. 
02/22Consumer Reports lists top 2018 cars 
02/22Shaken Not Stirred 
02/22TESLA'S LEADING MARKET POSITION : Likely To Leave Rivals Lagging Far Behind For .. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 19 498 M
EBIT 2018 -732 M
Net income 2018 -1 328 M
Debt 2018 8 937 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 364,14
EV / Sales 2018 3,33x
EV / Sales 2019 2,42x
Capitalization 56 017 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | TSLA | US88160R1014 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 323 $
Spread / Average Target -3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA11.18%56 017
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-0.89%220 497
VOLKSWAGEN-1.74%102 305
DAIMLER-0.65%92 566
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-0.07%69 290
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-3.01%64 410
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.