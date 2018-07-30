Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA (TSLA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/30 06:45:24 pm
287.64 USD   -3.21%
06:21pTESLA EXPLORES : Wall Street Journal
RE
06:19pToyota plans to expand production, shrink cost of hydrogen fuel c..
RE
06:01pTESLA : explores building Gigafactory in Europe
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tesla explores building Gigafactory in Europe: Wall Street Journal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 06:21pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The Tesla logo is seen at the entrance to Tesla Motors' new showroom in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City

(Reuters) - Tesla is in talks with authorities in Germany and the Netherlands to build its first major European factory, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing officials involved in the matter.

(Reuters) - Tesla is in talks with authorities in Germany and the Netherlands to build its first major European factory, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing officials involved in the matter.

The electric vehicle maker has had preliminary discussions with two German states vying to host its Gigafactory in Europe to build cars and their batteries under one roof, the Journal reported.

The talks are still in their early stages and may not yield an agreement, according to the report.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in June that he favors Germany as the location for its first European Gigafactory.

"Perhaps on the German-French border makes sense, near the Benelux countries," Musk had said https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1009014824280342529 on Twitter, responding to a public tweet.

Tesla already has an engineering division in Pruem, Germany, that is about 30 kms from Belgium and about 100 kms from the French border.

A Tesla spokesman declined to comment.

Earlier this month, the company announced plans to build its first overseas plant in China.

Although Musk has said the company will be cash-flow positive this year, analysts have predicted that Tesla will raise capital to fund a long list of projects, including launching an electric semi truck and a pickup truck.

Tesla has been struggling to meet its self imposed production goals for its Model 3 sedan.

Shares of the Palo Alto, California-based company fell 2 percent at $291.43 on Monday in morning trading.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
06:21pTESLA EXPLORES BUILDING GIGAFACTORY : Wall Street Journal
RE
06:19pToyota plans to expand production, shrink cost of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles
RE
06:01pTESLA : explores building Gigafactory in Europe
AQ
05:13pTESLA : explores building Gigafactory in Europe - WSJ
RE
02:36pTODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Tesla and Avalon Holdings
AC
07/28NOT SO FAST : rethinking our approach to driverless cars
AQ
07/28TESLA : car chargers coming to state park
AQ
07/28ELON MUSK : the volatile visionary at risk of steering Tesla off the road
AQ
07/27ONE MAN AND HIS TESLA : an electric car's journey from Brighton to Edinburgh
AQ
07/27TESLA : Alert after data breach
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:30aBurning spotlight on Tesla ahead of earnings 
07/29How To Trade Tesla Q2 Conference Call? 
07/29Tesla - A Stealth Capital Raise? 
07/29After Last Week, Is The FAANG Trade Over? 
07/28Facebook's Pain Is A Lesson 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 19 444 M
EBIT 2018 -716 M
Net income 2018 -1 718 M
Debt 2018 8 798 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,13x
EV / Sales 2019 2,25x
Capitalization 52 067 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 290 $
Spread / Average Target -2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-4.55%52 067
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP2.14%219 082
VOLKSWAGEN-9.21%87 630
DAIMLER-16.26%74 228
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-4.51%63 174
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-14.27%54 890
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.