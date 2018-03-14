Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tesla    TSLA

TESLA (TSLA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Tesla : says Model S, Model X production efficiency much improved

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 11:07pm CET
A Tesla Model S electric car is seen at its dealership in Seoul

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc said the number of labour hours needed to produce its Model S and Model X cars have decreased considerably, following the latest report of quality problems that could prevent the carmaker from hitting its production targets.

The electric car maker told Reuters on Wednesday production of 100,000 Model S and Model X vehicles is now possible in a two-shift cycle with minimal overtime, compared with three shifts and considerable overtime earlier.

Tesla was responding to a CNBC report that said the company was churning out a high ratio of flawed parts leading to costly rework and production delays, citing several current and former employees.

The company's shares closed down 4.4 percent at $326.63 on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESLA
11:07pTESLA : says Model S, Model X production efficiency much improved
RE
09:56pGlencore's Cobalt Sale Helps China's Drive to Build Electric Vehicles
DJ
09:37pSignet, Tesla and Kohl's slide while Caleres jumps
AQ
01:43pTESLA : Crowne Plaza installs Tesla Destination Chargers across Australasia hote..
AQ
07:48aTESLA : VW Amps Up Electric-Car Plans -- WSJ
DJ
02:25aVW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
RE
03/13TESLA : VW secures $25bn battery supplies in electric-car push
AQ
03/13TESLA : What Kind Of Legal And Government Framework Does Elon Musk Favor For Mar..
AQ
03/13VOLKSWAGEN : Vows to Overtake Tesla With World's Largest Electric Car Fleet
DJ
03/13Volkswagen assigns $25 billion in battery orders in electric car drive
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:00pTESLA : It's Sales That Count, Not Reservations 
02:39pCNBC report points to Tesla manufacturing flaws 
10:45aSURPRISE TWIST : Ford now the auto darling at Morgan Stanley 
08:12aGoogle Cracks Down, Walmart Expands, Oil Jumps (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast.. 
07:10aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : Latest Bite In The Grocery Wars 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 19 736 M
EBIT 2018 -770 M
Net income 2018 -1 336 M
Debt 2018 8 937 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 1 033,22
EV / Sales 2018 3,41x
EV / Sales 2019 2,47x
Capitalization 58 364 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | TSLA | US88160R1014 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 323 $
Spread / Average Target -6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA9.79%58 364
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.53%213 368
VOLKSWAGEN-7.17%97 142
DAIMLER-4.36%90 600
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION15.92%68 251
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-2.53%68 070
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.