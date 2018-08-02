Log in
TESLA (TSLA)
  Report  
Tesla : shares spike, dealing short-sellers a $1.1-billion loss

08/02/2018 | 10:40pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The Tesla logo is seen at the entrance to Tesla Motors' new showroom in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tesla Inc shares soared as much as 15 percent on Thursday, a day after the electric car maker reported quarterly results, and financial analytics firm S3 Partners said short-sellers were slammed with more than $1.1 billion in paper losses on the day.

S3 said the day's losses pushed the aggregate year-to-date performance of short-sellers in Tesla into the red. Short-sellers aim to profit by selling borrowed shares, hoping to buy them back later at a lower price. Tesla is the most shorted U.S. stock.

Tesla short-sellers had been up $276 million in year-to-date mark-to-market profits prior to the day's rally, and the short-sellers' paper losses have now swelled to $831 million for the year, S3 data showed.

"We are not seeing a large amount of buy to covers yet," said Ihor Dusaniwsky, head of research at S3 in New York, referring to traders buying shares to close out an existing short position.

"With such a large price move on the open, most short sellers that are looking to cover are waiting for a retracement before placing buy-to-cover orders," he said.

Tesla shares were up 14.5 percent at $344.5 in late afternoon trading, a day after the company said it would produce its new Model 3 sedan at a profit, following several recent weeks in which output had stabilized.

The update buoyed hopes that the company led by Elon Musk will stanch its losses.

Tesla's rapid cash burn and struggles at turning a profit have made it a favorite target for shorts, including some big names such as Jim Chanos, head of Kynikos Associates, and Billionaire hedge fund manager David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital fund.

Since the beginning of 2016, Tesla is the fourth worst performing U.S. short bet, and short-sellers have lost $4.70 billion on a net basis over that period, according to S3 data.

A sharp rally in the electric car maker's shares since early April has hurt short-sellers.

On Tuesday, Einhorn told investors that his bet against the stock had turned into heavy second-quarter losses at his Greenlight Capital fund.

"Long term short sellers will probably shrug off this loss, as they were down billions in the past and not only kept their positions but built them up," said S3 Partners' Dusaniwsky.

"But I would imagine shorter term momentum short sellers would be quick on the trigger to exit their positions after suffering a 10 percent loss in just one day," he said.

(This story has been refiled to correct paragraph one to show the shares rose after the company reported quarterly results, not that shares rose after surprisingly strong earnings.)

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 19 732 M
EBIT 2018 -732 M
Net income 2018 -1 656 M
Debt 2018 8 814 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,01x
EV / Sales 2019 2,18x
Capitalization 50 622 M
Chart TESLA
Duration : Period :
Tesla Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 292 $
Spread / Average Target -2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elon Reeve Musk Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Deepak Ahuja Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey B. Straubel Chief Technology Officer
Gary Clark Chief Information Officer
Kimbal Musk Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESLA-3.38%50 622
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-0.25%216 321
VOLKSWAGEN-11.93%87 472
DAIMLER-17.74%73 714
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-6.14%62 572
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-14.52%56 060
