Tesmec : Completed the placement of the bond loan “Tesmec S.p.A. 4.75% 2018-2024”

Tesmec S.p.A.: completed the placement of the bond loan"Tesmec S.p.A. 4.75% 2018-2024".

Grassobbio (Bergamo - Italy), 27 July 2018-Tesmec S.p.A.(MTA, STAR: TES), at the head of a group leader in the market of infrastructures related to the transport and distribution of energy, data and materials, successfully completed today the placement with the professional investors of the bond loan "Tesmec S.p.A. 4.75% 2018-2024 "(ISIN: IT0005339400) for a nominal amount of Euro 10 million ("Bond Loan"), as announced on July 23 and in execution of the resolutions of the Board of Directors on the same date.

The Bond Loan, placed by Banca Finint, will expire on 30 June 2024, it has a fixed rate of 4.75% with a six-monthly coupon and amortizing reimbursement with a two-year pre-amortization period; the placement took place with investors within the category of professional clients (by law or upon request) pursuant to the Intermediaries Regulation adopted by Consob resolution no. 16190 of October 29, 2007 (the "Professional Investors").

The proceeds from the placement of the Bond Loan will be used for the full development of the corporate strategy, supporting its growth.

TheChairman and CEO Ambrogio Caccia Dominionicommented as follows:"I am very satisfied for the trust the market has granted us; the success of this transaction allows us to carry out the strategy of development of important ongoing and future projects for Tesmec Group".

Simone Brugnera,Head of the Minibond Area of Banca Finint, commented as follows: "The placement of the bond loan took place with a restricted group of professional investors who appreciated the industrial project of Tesmec; I also underline how the Company has reserved the right, to be exercised by the end of this year, to increase the nominal value up to a maximum of 15 million Euro: this mechanism will allow other interested investors to participate in the same transaction in the next few months ".

Tesmec Group

Tesmec Group is leader in designing, manufacturing and selling of systems, technologies and integrated solutions for the construction, maintenance and efficiency of infrastructures related to the transport and distribution of energy, data and material. In details, the Group is active in the following sectors: 1) transmission and distribution power lines (stringing equipment for the installation of conductors and the underground cable laying, electronic devices and sensors for the management, monitoring and energy automation); 2) underground civil infrastructures (high powered tracked trenchers for linear excavation of oil, gas and water pipelines, telecommunication networks and drainage operations; surface miners for bulk excavation, quarries and site preparation; specialized digging services); 3) railway lines (railway equipment for the installation and maintenance of the catenary and for special applications, e.g. snow removal from track; new generation power unit).

The Group, established in 1951 and led by Chairman & CEO Ambrogio Caccia Dominioni, relies on more than 800 employees and has the production plants in Italy - in Grassobbio (Bergamo), Endine Gaiano (Bergamo), Sirone (Lecco), Monopoli (Bari), in the USA, in Alvarado (Texas) and in France, in Durtal, as well as three research and development units respectively in Fidenza (Parma), Padua and Patrica (FS). The Group also has a global commercial presence through foreign subsidiaries and sales offices in USA, South Africa, Russia, Qatar, Bulgaria, China and France.

The know-how achieved in the development of specific technologies and solutions, and the presence of engineering teams and highly skilled technicians, allow Tesmec to directly manage the entire production chain: from the design, production and sale of machinery, to all pre-sales and post-sales. All product lines are developed in accordance with the ISEQ (Innovation, Safety, Efficiency and Quality) philosophy, with environmental sustainability and energy conservation in mind.