TESSCO Technologies : Announces Details for 2018 One Innovation Showcase & Conference

03/14/2018 | 05:23pm CET

Annual show gathers wireless industry professionals together for education, product exhibitions, and networking

Tessco, a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider to the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessory industries, has announced details for their 2018 Tessco One Innovation Showcase & Conference in Charleston, South Carolina on April 10-11, 2018.

The event at the North Charleston Convention Center is expected to include more than 100 leading brands in the wireless industry, as well as hundreds of wireless professionals from across the country. The two-day agenda includes an exhibit floor where manufacturers will showcase their latest product innovations, educational sessions on timely industry topics including public safety communications and FirstNet™, next generation networks and IoT, retail industry trends, business development, hiring best practices, and more. Additional highlights include a keynote speech from former Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl quarterback and ESPN commentator Ron Jaworski and a reception aboard the landmark USS Yorktown Aircraft Carrier.

“Tessco One has been an essential industry event for years. The positive feedback we received about last year’s conference in Nashville motivated us to create an even bigger, more content-rich program for this year,” said Tessco CEO Murray Wright. “Charleston is recognized as ‘Silicon Harbor’ and we felt it presented the perfect setting to gather our customers and partners together in a place with a strong technology presence, as well as the charm and entertainment we know will make Tessco One more than just another industry conference.”

Tessco has partnered with Wireless Week magazine as the Official Media Sponsor of the show and industry leaders CommScope and Strax Group are sharing top billing as Diamond Sponsors for the event.

To learn more about the event, including full session details and speaker information, and to register to attend, visit www.tessco-one.com.

About Tessco

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 400 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.


© Business Wire 2018
