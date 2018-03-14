TESSCO Technologies : Announces Details for 2018 One Innovation Showcase & Conference

Tessco, a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider to the
wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessory industries, has
announced details for their 2018 Tessco One Innovation Showcase &
Conference in Charleston, South Carolina on April 10-11, 2018.
The event at the North Charleston Convention Center is expected to
include more than 100 leading brands in the wireless industry, as well
as hundreds of wireless professionals from across the country. The
two-day agenda includes an exhibit floor where manufacturers will
showcase their latest product innovations, educational sessions on
timely industry topics including public safety communications and
FirstNet™, next generation networks and IoT, retail industry trends,
business development, hiring best practices, and more. Additional
highlights include a keynote speech from former Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl quarterback and ESPN commentator Ron Jaworski and a reception
aboard the landmark USS Yorktown Aircraft Carrier.
“Tessco One has been an essential industry event for years. The positive
feedback we received about last year’s conference in Nashville motivated
us to create an even bigger, more content-rich program for this year,”
said Tessco CEO Murray Wright. “Charleston is recognized as ‘Silicon
Harbor’ and we felt it presented the perfect setting to gather our
customers and partners together in a place with a strong technology
presence, as well as the charm and entertainment we know will make
Tessco One more than just another industry conference.”
Tessco has partnered with Wireless Week magazine as the Official
Media Sponsor of the show and industry leaders CommScope and Strax Group
are sharing top billing as Diamond Sponsors for the event.
To learn more about the event, including full session details and
speaker information, and to register to attend, visit www.tessco-one.com.
About Tessco
TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology
distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and
retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device
accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with
a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions,
and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 400
of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi,
Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a
single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and
complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.
