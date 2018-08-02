Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Tessi    TES   FR0004529147

TESSI (TES)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/02 04:41:37 pm
177 EUR   -4.07%
05:50pTESSI : Tessi reports first half 2018 turnover (excluding CPoR Devis..
AN
06/20TESSI : Tessi acquires Owliance Group, market leader in outsourced h..
AN
06/20TESSI : Acquisition
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tessi : Tessi reports first half 2018 turnover (excluding CPoR Devises) of EUR 205.4 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 05:50pm CEST



> Consolidated turnover excluding CPoR Devises (1 January - 30 June)














€m - Unaudited 2018
Excluding CPoR		 2017
Excluding CPoR		 Change
Q1 turnover 102.7 97.8 +5.0%
Q2 turnover 102.7 100.7 +2.0%
H1 turnover 205.4 198.5 +3.5%


On 4 June 2018, Tessi announced the signing of an agreement with Loomis for the sale of CPoR Devises*, in which Tessi currently holds an 80% equity stake with the remaining 20% held by Crédit Agricole SA.

CPoR Devises is henceforth consolidated as an asset held for sale and is excluded from Tessi's reported 2017 turnover for comparison purposes.

Tessi posted first half 2018 turnover of €205.4 million, up €6.9 million from first half 2017.

  • Tessi documents services posted turnover of €192.0 million, up €7.6 million or 4.1% from first half 2017 including 3.7% like-for-like growth. Dhimyotis, a business acquired in July 2017, posted turnover of €0.7 million.
  • Tessi customer marketing posted turnover of €13.4 million compared to €14.1 million in first half 2017.

> Recent developments

On 20 June 2018, Tessi purchased the entire share capital of Owliance, the No. 1 French provider of outsourced health and personal protection insurance policy administration services for the French market. Owliance will allow Tessi to expand its portfolio into the health and personal protection sector by offering a global, end-to-end processing chain. For 2018, Owliance is aiming at turnover of around €36 million and an operating margin in line with Tessi standards.
 

*As CPoR Devises is a credit institution, its disposal is subject to a non-opposition decision by the European Central Bank, on the recommendation of the French Prudential Supervision Authority (ACPR).
 

Next release
H1 2018 results,
11 September 2018 after market close
 		 Next information meeting: 
on 12 September 2018 at 10am
 

 

 
About Tessi
· Tessi is the No. 1 document processing specialist in France
· Listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B - ISIN code – FR0004529147 – Ticker: TES
· Head office in Grenoble, France (38)
· Created in 1971 and acquired by Pixel Holding on January 12, 2017
· European leader in information flow management and cheque receipt and processing
· French No. 1 in foreign exchange and gold trading
· French No. 1 in managing deferred promotional operations
 
For more information please visit our website: www.tessi.fr
 

Contacts

Tessi
Communication department
[email protected]
Phone : + 33 (0)4 76 70 59 10		 Actus
Amalia Naveira / Investors Relation
Marie Claude Triquet / Media Relation
Phone : + 33 (0)4 72 18 04 90
[email protected] / [email protected]

Regulated information
News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:
- News release on accounts, results
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54638-tessi-020818-ca-s1-18-gb.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2018 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TESSI
05:50pTESSI : Tessi reports first half 2018 turnover (excluding CPoR Devises) of EUR 2..
AN
06/20TESSI : Tessi acquires Owliance Group, market leader in outsourced health and pe..
AN
06/20TESSI : Acquisition
CO
06/044 JUNE 2018 : Tessi concludes an agreement with Loomis to sell CPOR Devises
PU
06/04TESSI : Tessi concludes an agreement with Loomis to sell CPOR Devises, the leadi..
AN
05/033 MAY 2018 : Tessi reports first quarter 2018 turnover of 111.0 million
PU
05/03TESSI : Tessi reports first quarter 2018 turnover of EUR 111.0 million
AN
05/03TESSI : 1st quarter earnings
CO
04/12TESSI : 2017 results
AN
04/12TESSI : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 451 M
EBIT 2018 53,0 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 89,0 M
Yield 2018 1,08%
P/E ratio 2018 16,03
P/E ratio 2019 15,14
EV / Sales 2018 0,93x
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
Capitalization 511 M
Chart TESSI
Duration : Period :
Tessi Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESSI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 215 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claire Fistarol Chief Executive Officer
Vincent Ménez Chairman
Henri Dufer Director
Michel Angé Director
Jean-Louis Savoye Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESSI4.83%595
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.53%133 041
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES46.15%108 660
ACCENTURE4.32%107 392
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING15.19%59 466
VMWARE, INC.15.37%58 828
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.