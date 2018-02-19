Log in
TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED (TPL)
End-of-day quote  - 02/16
0.02 CAD   -20.00%
01:05pTETHYS PETROLEU :  TSX Listing Extension
NE
01:05pTETHYS PETROLEU :  TSX Listing Extension
EQ
01/26TETHYS PETROLEU : TSX Listing Review
AQ
Tethys Petroleum Ltd.: TSX Listing Extension

02/19/2018 | 01:05pm CET

DGAP-News: Tethys Petroleum Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Tethys Petroleum Ltd.: TSX Listing Extension

19.02.2018 / 13:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2018) - Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSX: TPL) ('Tethys' or the 'Company') today announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX') has extended the period the Company can remain listed on the TSX until March 23, 2018 whilst the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') continues to consider the Company's application to transfer its listing from the TSX to the TSXV. If the Company's application to transfer its listing to the TSXV is not successful the Company plans to transfer its listing to NEX, a subsidiary exchange of the TSXV.

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. This highly prolific oil and gas area is rapidly developing and Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this document are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief and current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the potential that exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits in Central Asia and the Caspian Region and its plans to transfer its listing from the TSX to the TSXV or NEX. When used in this document, the words 'expects,' 'believes,' 'anticipates,' 'plans,' 'may,' 'will,' 'should' and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are not promises or guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those suggested by any such statements including risks and uncertainties with respect to the potential that exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits in Central Asia and the Caspian Region and its plans to transfer its listing from the TSX to the TSXV or NEX.

No part of this announcement constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in the Company or any other entity, and shareholders of the Company are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Save as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this announcement.

Contact Information:

Tethys Petroleum
[email protected]
www.tethyspetroleum.com

newsinfo.php?i=32905&f=169

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/32905

19.02.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Tethys Petroleum Limited
Cayman Islands
ISIN: KYG876361091

 
End of News DGAP News Service

655457  19.02.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=655457&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
