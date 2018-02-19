Tethys Petroleum Ltd.: TSX Listing Extension

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2018) - Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSX: TPL) ("Tethys" or the "Company") today announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has extended the period the Company can remain listed on the TSX until March 23, 2018 whilst the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") continues to consider the Company's application to transfer its listing from the TSX to the TSXV. If the Company's application to transfer its listing to the TSXV is not successful the Company plans to transfer its listing to NEX, a subsidiary exchange of the TSXV.

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. This highly prolific oil and gas area is rapidly developing and Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits.

