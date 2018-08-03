Log in
TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC (TTPH)
News

Tetraphase (TTPH) Alert: Johnson Fistel Reminds Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Investors of Class Action Lawsuit; Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

08/03/2018 | 02:02am CEST

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (''Tetraphase'') (NASDAQ: TTPH) and certain of its officers. The class action is on behalf of persons and entities that: a) acquired Tetraphase securities pursuant and traceable to the Company's registration statement and prospectus in connection with the Company's July 2017 secondary public offering ("SPO"); or, b) acquired Tetraphase securities between March 8, 2017 and February 13, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Tetraphase was increasing the patient enrollment in its IGNITE3 trial from 1,000 patients to 1,200 patients to meet the trial's primary endpoints (within the 10% non-inferiority margin); (2) The enrollment of more patients in the trial indicated that the existing population was inadequate to meet the trial's primary endpoints; and (3) consequently, Defendants' statements about Tetraphase's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 25, 2018. If you wish to discuss this action, have any questions concerning this notice, or your rights or interests, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ([email protected]) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number. 

Additionally, you may [click here to join this action].There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
[email protected]

[click here to join this action]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tetraphase-ttph-alert-johnson-fistel-reminds-tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-investors-of-class-action-lawsuit-investors-with-losses-encouraged-to-contact-firm-300691534.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
