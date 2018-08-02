Teva Pharmaceutical Industries : Shares Drop After Fall in Sales -- Update

By Donato Paolo Mancini



Shares in Israeli company Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) dropped as much as 8.2% in pre-market U.S. trading and 9% in Israeli trading after on-year sales decreased.

Sales were $4.7 billion for the second quarter, down from $5.7 billion in the same period the previous year, while GAAP net loss narrowed drastically to $241 million from $6.04 billion.

Sales were dragged down by continued price erosion in the company's U.S. generics business and competition against its multiple-sclerosis drug Copaxone, once a blockbuster, Teva said.

Revenues for the world's largest generic supplier declined 29% in North America to $2.3 billion. In the U.S., revenues declined 30%. North American sales of Copaxone almost halved, decreasing to $464 million from $859 million.

Teva initiated an ambitious restructuring program last year, led by new Chief Executive Kare Schultz, and said Tuesday it was on track to achieve $1.5 billion and $3 billion in savings in 2018 and by the end of 2019, respectively. The restructuring has included a reshuffling of its leadership ranks and announced staff cuts of about 25% of its global workforce. Mr. Schultz is the second non-Israeli to lead the company.

The company raised its full-year guidance Thursday, lifting its adjusted earnings-per-share target to $2.55-$2.80 from $2.40-$2.65. Adjusted net income declined to $794 million from $1.03 billion.

Investors will be paying close attention to whether deleveraging and restructuring can deliver the promised costs, said Credit Suisse in an analyst note earlier this month. Copaxone erosion, as well as development on its new migraine compound fremanezumab will be closely watched.

Last May, shares in Teva rallied on numbers that beat consensus, gaining about 25% over the past three months.

