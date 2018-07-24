Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Texas Capital Bancshares Inc    TCBI

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES INC (TCBI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend for Preferred Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 12:06am CEST

DALLAS, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, and their board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.40625 per share of the non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, which is traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol “TCBIP”. The Series A Preferred Stock dividend is payable on September 17, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2018.

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI), a member of the Russell 1000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs.  Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Heather Worley, 214.932.6646
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES I
12:06aTexas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend for Preferred Sto..
GL
07/19TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES IN : TX MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCI..
AQ
07/18TEXAS CAPITAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/18TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES INC/TX : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
07/18Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Operating Results for Q2 2018
GL
07/18TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES INC : Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to Host Earnings C..
AC
07/13TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES INC : half-yearly earnings release
07/07TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES : Announces Date for Q2 2018 Operating Results
AQ
07/06TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES : Announces Date for Q2 2018 Operating Results
AQ
06/22Free Pre-Market Technical Recap on Regions Financial and Three Additional Fin..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/20Texas Capital's Strong Loan Growth And Spread Leverage Is A Potent Growth Coc.. 
07/19Texas Capital Bancshares on the rise after Street high price target 
07/18Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) CEO Keith Cargill on Q2 2018 Results - .. 
07/18Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/18Texas Capital Bancshares misses by $0.01, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 000 M
EBIT 2018 468 M
Net income 2018 307 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,77
P/E ratio 2019 13,79
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,79x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,28x
Capitalization 4 791 M
Chart TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES INC
Duration : Period :
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 105 $
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Keith Cargill President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry L. Helm Non-Executive Chairman
Julie L. Anderson CFO, Secretary, CAO & Controller
Robert William Stallings Independent Director
Ian Johnstone Turpin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES INC8.49%4 779
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-7.57%174 163
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%83 592
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP2.16%63 080
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-13.07%51 815
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-21.60%41 808
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.