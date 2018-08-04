Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Texas Instruments    TXN

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS (TXN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/03 10:00:00 pm
112.84 USD   +0.56%
04:06pBig Pay, Short Stays for Hardware Chiefs
DJ
12:06aTEXAS INSTRUMEN : kozanian hagop h
PU
08/02TEXAS INSTRUMEN : anderson, stephen a.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Big Pay, Short Stays for Hardware Chiefs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2018 | 04:06pm CEST

By Patrick Thomas

It's been a volatile year at the top of the semiconductor and hardware business.

Four of the 21 largest such firms in the S&P 500 sector switched CEOs this year, and some of them were among the highest paid in the industry, according to The Wall Street Journal's analysis of pay data from MyLogIQ LLC.

Intel Corp. CEO Brian Krzanich resigned in June for violating company policy by having a relationship with a co-worker. Mr. Krzanich was the second-highest paid of the group at $21.5 million.

Texas Instruments Inc. changed CEOs in July when Brian Crutcher resigned for violating the company's code of conduct related to personal behavior. Richard Templeton, who had stepped down as chief in January after 14 years in the role, reassumed his previous duties and made about $16.5 million in 2017.

Xerox Corp.'s Jeffrey Jacobson, who was forced to resign as CEO earlier this year amid pressure from activist investors, was paid $9.5 million in his first and only full year as head of the company. His ouster came after Xerox backed out of a merger deal with Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

Meg Whitman, who left Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. last November and moved to Los Angeles for a job running a mobile video startup called NewTV, was the third highest-paid CEO in the sector at $17.1 million. From 2011 to 2015, Ms. Whitman was CEO of Hewlett-Packard Co., overseeing the separation of the company into Hewlett Packard Enterprise and HP Inc.

Turnover aside, most companies in the chips and hardware group performed well, with a median shareholder return of 31.8%, well above the overall S&P 500's shareholder return of 19%. Total shareholder return reflects share-price appreciation and dividends.

Only two companies of the 21 in the sector posted negative shareholder returns for 2017. Qualcomm Inc. was one of them, with a shareholder return of negative 21.4%; the other was Advanced Micro Devices Inc. at negative 9.3%. Qualcomm CEO Steven Mollenkopf made $11.6 million for the year. AMD's CEO, Lisa Su, made $10.9 million.

The median pay for the group's CEOs was about $12.8 million, slightly above the median pay for the whole S&P 500 of $12.1 million.

Hock Tan, chief executive of the semiconductor company Broadcom Inc., was the highest-paid boss in the sector and in the entire S&P 500 with more than $103 million in compensation, quadrupling what he made the previous year.

Mr. Tan's compensation mostly consisted of $98 million in stock as part of a long-term equity award linked to company performance, according to regulatory filings.

"Over the last five years, Broadcom has generated total shareholder return of more than 550%. Mr. Tan's compensation package is clearly aligned with and designed to drive sustained shareholder value," a company spokesman said.

Broadcom's shareholder returns for 2017 were 58%.

The Journal analysis excluded CEOs who changed jobs during the year or served less than a full year. See the full list of chip and hardware companies here:

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.54% 25462.58 Delayed Quote.3.01%
NASDAQ 100 0.32% 7395.4885 Delayed Quote.15.62%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.12% 7812.0145 Delayed Quote.13.16%
S&P 500 0.46% 2840.35 Real-time Quote.5.74%
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 0.56% 112.84 Delayed Quote.8.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
04:06pBig Pay, Short Stays for Hardware Chiefs
DJ
12:06aTEXAS INSTRUMENTS : kozanian hagop h
PU
08/02TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : anderson, stephen a.
PU
08/02TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : barker, ellen
PU
08/02TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : TI CEO Rich Templeton to deliver keynote at KeyBanc investor..
PR
08/02TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition ..
AQ
07/31Free Research Report as Texas Instruments’ Revenues Jumped 9%; EPS Surged 36%
AC
07/30TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : TI reports 2Q18 financial results and shareholder returns
AQ
07/30TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : Tour de France rider Chad Haga has deep Stillwater roots
AQ
07/30TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03July Dividend Income Report 
08/03Cypress Impresses 
07/31NXPI Is 'Significantly Undervalued' After Qualcomm Merger Fails 
07/27NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Life After Qualcomm Is Now A Reality 
07/2631 DIVIDEND INCREASES : July 16-20, 2018 (Part 2: Non-Financials) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 16 105 M
EBIT 2018 6 906 M
Net income 2018 5 648 M
Finance 2018 640 M
Yield 2018 2,24%
P/E ratio 2018 19,97
P/E ratio 2019 18,36
EV / Sales 2018 6,82x
EV / Sales 2019 6,53x
Capitalization 110 B
Chart TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
Duration : Period :
Texas Instruments Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 123 $
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard K. Templeton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rafael R. Lizardi Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Ellen L. Barker Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Carrie Smith Cox Independent Director
Daniel Allen Carp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.04%110 461
INTEL CORPORATION7.52%231 276
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%209 424
NVIDIA CORPORATION30.28%153 025
BROADCOM INC-15.22%93 588
MICRON TECHNOLOGY28.43%61 250
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.