Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Texas Instruments    TXN

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS (TXN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/03 10:00:00 pm
112.84 USD   +0.56%
12:06aTEXAS INSTRUMEN : kozanian hagop h
PU
08/02TEXAS INSTRUMEN : anderson, stephen a.
PU
08/02TEXAS INSTRUMEN : barker, ellen
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Texas Instruments : kozanian hagop h

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2018 | 12:06am CEST

Disclaimer

Texas Instruments Incorporated published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 22:05:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
12:06aTEXAS INSTRUMENTS : kozanian hagop h
PU
08/02TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : anderson, stephen a.
PU
08/02TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : barker, ellen
PU
08/02TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : TI CEO Rich Templeton to deliver keynote at KeyBanc investor..
PR
08/02TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition ..
AQ
07/31Free Research Report as Texas Instruments’ Revenues Jumped 9%; EPS Surged 36%
AC
07/30TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : TI reports 2Q18 financial results and shareholder returns
AQ
07/30TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : Tour de France rider Chad Haga has deep Stillwater roots
AQ
07/30TEXAS INSTRUMENTS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/25NASDAQ 100 MOVERS : Txn, chkp
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03July Dividend Income Report 
08/03Cypress Impresses 
07/31NXPI Is 'Significantly Undervalued' After Qualcomm Merger Fails 
07/27NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Life After Qualcomm Is Now A Reality 
07/2631 DIVIDEND INCREASES : July 16-20, 2018 (Part 2: Non-Financials) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 16 105 M
EBIT 2018 6 906 M
Net income 2018 5 648 M
Finance 2018 640 M
Yield 2018 2,25%
P/E ratio 2018 19,86
P/E ratio 2019 18,26
EV / Sales 2018 6,71x
EV / Sales 2019 6,42x
Capitalization 109 B
Chart TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
Duration : Period :
Texas Instruments Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 123 $
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard K. Templeton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rafael R. Lizardi Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Ellen L. Barker Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Carrie Smith Cox Independent Director
Daniel Allen Carp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.28%108 660
INTEL CORPORATION7.19%227 455
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%209 520
NVIDIA CORPORATION29.52%149 607
BROADCOM INC-15.78%93 588
MICRON TECHNOLOGY29.86%60 646
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.