TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC (TXRH)
Texas Roadhouse Inc : Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

07/30/2018 | 09:08pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2018 / Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 30, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-776CD632DBB0E.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 457 M
EBIT 2018 210 M
Net income 2018 173 M
Finance 2018 134 M
Yield 2018 1,45%
P/E ratio 2018 28,10
P/E ratio 2019 24,63
EV / Sales 2018 1,91x
EV / Sales 2019 1,72x
Capitalization 4 827 M
Chart TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC
Duration : Period :
Texas Roadhouse Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 66,8 $
Spread / Average Target -1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wayne Kent Taylor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Matthew Colosi President
Doug Thompson Vice President-Operations
Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer
James F. Parker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC28.82%4 827
ARAMARK-5.52%10 023
BID CORPORATION LTD-8.34%6 949
SSP GROUP PLC-0.67%4 102
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO LTD30.29%3 402
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO LTD1.31%2 887
