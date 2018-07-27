Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Textron    TXT

TEXTRON (TXT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/27 07:25:55 pm
66.965 USD   -1.42%
06:32pTEXTRON : ATP Flight School grows fleet, orders 10 Skyhawks from Tex..
PU
07/24TEXTRON : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/24Honeywell eyes supplier shift to avoid tariff hit
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Textron : ATP Flight School grows fleet, orders 10 Skyhawks from Textron Aviation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 06:32pm CEST

OSHKOSH, Wis. (July 27, 2018) - Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, today announced at Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture 2018 that longtime customer ATP Flight School has placed an order for 10 Cessna Skyhawk 172 aircraft - growing the school's fleet of Skyhawk pistons to nearly 150 - 50 of which Textron Aviation will have delivered new since 2016, further securing the Skyhawk's reputation as the world's premier flight trainer.

'Renowned for its proven dependability, superior flight characteristics and modern technology, the Cessna Skyhawk has long been revered as the world's flight trainer of choice, a testament to Textron Aviation's expertise and support of training the next generation of pilots,' said Chris Crow, Textron Aviation vice president of piston sales. 'As ATP continues to grow its fleet to train the next generation of pilots, this order underscores the relevance of the time-tested Skyhawk platform and ATP's unwavering confidence in Textron Aviation.'

The 10 ordered Skyhawks feature Garmin G1000 NXi avionics with autopilot technology that complies with the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) recently implemented Technically Advanced Aircraft (TAA) rule. Under this rule, students can exclusively train in the Cessna Skyhawk to complete both their commercial rating and their checkrides for commercial and certified flight instructor (CFI) ratings.

'The success of our students and instructors is paramount,' said Justin Dennis, ATP president. 'As the largest supplier of pilots to regional airlines, we are proud to continue our investment in our students' careers, providing greater access to reliable aircraft.'

In 2017, Textron Aviation delivered 129 Skyhawk aircraft, furthering establishing it as the flight trainer of choice for pilots and flight schools around the world. With more than 44,000 put in to service, the Cessna Skyhawk has trained more pilots than any other platform.

About ATP Flight School - Training Pilots Since 1984
ATP's Airline Career Pilot Program prepares pilots for airline careers from zero time to 1,500 hours, with CFI jobs and airline employment. Addressing the pilot shortage, airlines attract new pilots to the industry with ATP's Tuition Reimbursement Program, where airlines sponsor a portion of pilots' flight training loan repayment. ATP also provides type-rating and ATP CTP certification. ATP's 320-plus aircraft fly over 260,000 hours annually to provide nearly 6,800 FAA pilot certificates each year. As America's largest flight school, ATP is the leading supplier of professionally trained pilots to the nation's regional airlines.

About the Cessna Skyhawk 172
The Skyhawk platform is the world standard for pilot training and is renowned for offering the best combination of modern features, including the leading Garmin G1000 NXi avionics system with wireless connectivity, a standard Angle-of-Attack display system, and proven dependability. The aircraft's high-wing design enables superior flying characteristics ideally suited for pilot training. More Skyhawks have been delivered to customers around the world than any other type of aircraft, with more than 44,000 put into service.

###

About Textron Aviation Inc.
Textron Aviation Inc. is the leading general aviation authority and home to the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands, which account for more than half of all general aviation aircraft flying. The Textron Aviation brands represent unrivalled innovation, performance and leadership in the industry, and offer an unmatched value proposition rooted in the total ownership experience. Leveraging unparalleled speed-to-market, Textron Aviation provides the most versatile and comprehensive business and general aviation product portfolio in the world through five principal lines of business: business jets, general aviation and special mission turboprop aircraft, high performance piston aircraft, military trainer and defense aircraft and a complete global customer service organization. Textron Aviation has delivered more than 250,000 aircraft in over 143 countries. Its broad range of products include such best-selling aircraft as Citation business jets, King Air and Caravan turboprops and T-6 military trainer aircraft, all of which are backed by the industry's most capable global service network. For more information, visit www.txtav.com.

About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Greenlee, Textron Off Road, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Textron Inc. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 16:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TEXTRON
06:32pTEXTRON : ATP Flight School grows fleet, orders 10 Skyhawks from Textron Aviatio..
PU
07/24TEXTRON : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/24Honeywell eyes supplier shift to avoid tariff hit
RE
07/23TEXTRON : Lycoming Engines Announces EAA AirVenture 2018 Activities
PU
07/23TEXTRON : Aviation to debut new full-scale Cessna Denali mockup at EAA AirVentur..
AQ
07/23TEXTRON : Free Research Report as Textron’s Revenues Grew 4% and EPS Soared 53%
AC
07/21TEXTRON : Bell 429 Celebrates Over 330,000 Hours of Operation
AQ
07/21AIR TAXIS AND SELF-DRIVING AIRCRAFT : Aviation Industry Faces Its Future
DJ
07/20TEXTRON : Aviation to debut new full-scale Cessna Denali mockup at EAA AirVentur..
PU
07/20TEXTRON : Breakthrough technology speeds up tyre pressure checks; Meggitt's brea..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/24Textron declares $0.02 dividend 
07/19Textron Inc (TXT) CEO Scott Donnelly on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
07/18Textron Inc 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/18Textron +3% after raising forecasts 
07/18Textron beats by $0.17, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 547 M
EBIT 2018 1 237 M
Net income 2018 829 M
Debt 2018 2 204 M
Yield 2018 0,12%
P/E ratio 2018 21,16
P/E ratio 2019 18,40
EV / Sales 2018 1,33x
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
Capitalization 17 149 M
Chart TEXTRON
Duration : Period :
Textron Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEXTRON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 73,8 $
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott C. Donnelly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Frank T. Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Diane K. Schwarz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kathleen M. Bader Lead Independent Director
Lawrence K. Fish Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEXTRON20.04%17 149
BOEING COMPANY (THE)21.84%207 352
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION6.48%107 808
AIRBUS SE32.07%94 837
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.59%92 614
GENERAL DYNAMICS-1.46%60 431
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.