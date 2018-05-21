Textron : New E-Z-GO Express™ Vehicles Feature Industry’s First 72-Volt AC Electric Powertrain

AUGUSTA, Ga. (May 21, 2018) - Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announces the release of new models of its E-Z-GO Express™ personal transport vehicles, featuring the industry's first 72-volt AC electric powertrain to provide users with more power, range and performance.

'With the introduction of our 72-volt AC technology into our Express series, we are giving our customers an enhanced driver experience that allows them to get the most out of their vehicle,' said John Collins, Vice President, Consumer forTextron Specialized Vehicles. 'We are the first to market with 72-volt AC technology and continue to demonstrate our commitment to deliver innovative new products to the PTV sector.'

With six 12-volt batteries and a 350-amp controller, the new Express models offer customers increased range and battery life, and seating for up to six passengers. The new 72-volt models are equipped with dual USB ports, an onboard charger and a state-of-charge meter. Also standard is a dash-mounted speed-selection switch that allows the user to easily toggle between maximum speeds of 12 mph or 16.5 mph, so they can tailor the vehicle's speed to its environment.

The exclusive 72-volt AC technology will be available on the E-Z-GO Express S6 and L6. The Express L6 features higher ground clearance and rugged tires, ready to take you wherever the trail leads in a smooth and stylish ride. With machined wheels and a lower ride height, the Express S6 is built to help you enjoy your days in style, and keeps you ready for whatever lies ahead.

Learn more about E-Z-GO Express Series vehicles by visiting www.ezgo.com/personal.

About E-Z-GO

E-Z-GO is an iconic, world-renowned brand in golf cars and personal transportation vehicles. Products sold under the E-Z-GO brand include RXV® and TXT® fleet golf cars, Freedom® RXV and Freedom TXT personal golf cars, E-Z-GO Express™ personal utility vehicles, and the 2Five® street-legal low-speed vehicle. Known for innovation in electric-vehicle technology, E-Z-GO's newest offerings include the ELiTE series of lithium-ion powered golf cars and PTVs, and the company's exclusive 72-volt AC electric powertrain found in its latest Express series vehicles. Founded in 1954 in Augusta, Ga., E-Z-GO became part of Textron Inc. in 1960, and today operates as part of the company's Textron Specialized Vehicles division.

About Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc.

Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of golf cars, utility and personal transportation vehicles, snowmobiles, side-by-sides, all-terrain vehicles, professional turf-care equipment, and ground support equipment. Textron Specialized Vehicles markets products under the E-Z-GO®, Cushman®, Arctic Cat®, Textron Off Road, Jacobsen®, Dixie Chopper®, Ransomes®, TUG™, Douglas™, Premier™ and Safeaero™ brands. Its vehicles are found in environments ranging from golf courses to factories, airports to planned communities, and theme parks to hunting preserves.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Greenlee, Textron Off Road, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Brandon Haddock

Director, Communications

706.772.5931

[email protected]

Sarah Beth Fanning

Marketing Manager

706.622.0067

[email protected]