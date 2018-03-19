Textron : to Release First Quarter Results on April 18, 2018

Log in
03/19/2018 | 04:04pm CET

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) will release its first quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday morning, April 18, 2018.

Textron will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss the results and the company’s outlook. The call will be available via webcast at www.textron.com or by direct dial at (800) 230-1951 in the U.S. or (612) 288-0340 outside of the U.S. (request the Textron Earnings Call).

In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback beginning at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern) on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 by dialing (320) 365-3844; Access Code: 431860.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Greenlee, Textron Off Road, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information visit: www.textron.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 606 M
EBIT 2018 1 204 M
Net income 2018 787 M
Debt 2018 2 068 M
Yield 2018 0,16%
P/E ratio 2018 19,32
P/E ratio 2019 16,63
EV / Sales 2018 1,20x
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
Capitalization 15 400 M
Chart TEXTRON
Duration : Period :
Textron Technical Analysis Chart | TXT | US8832031012 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TEXTRON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 64,9 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott C. Donnelly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Frank T. Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Diane K. Schwarz Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Kathleen M. Bader Lead Independent Director
Lawrence K. Fish Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEXTRON4.26%15 445
BOEING COMPANY (THE)12.06%194 190
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.32%102 636
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION3.22%95 161
AIRBUS SE15.66%92 147
GENERAL DYNAMICS9.41%66 097
