TF Bank AB (publ): Invitation to the presentation of the Year-end report January – December 2017

TF Bank AB will publish its Year-end report for the period January - December 2017, Thursday 8 February at 07.00 CET. We welcome media, institutional investors, analysts and other interested parties to participate in a telephone conference at 08.15 CET.

Agenda (CET)

07.00 - Year-end report published

08.15 - Telephone conference with acting CEO Mattias Carlsson and CFO Mikael Meomuttel. It will be possible to ask questions after the presentation of the Year-end report.

To follow the telephone conference on-line go to www.tfbankgroup.com. To participate in the telephone conference, please call in using the relevant number indicated below approximately 15 minutes before the start of the conference:

SE: +46 (0)8 5664 2509

UK: +44 (0)20 3008 9801

The presentation will be held in Swedish while the material will be in English.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO, Deputy CEO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0)70 626 95 33

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services through its proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. The company's IT platform is designed for scalability and adaptation to different products, countries, currencies and digital banking solutions. TF Bank carries out deposit and lending activities with consumers in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Germany, Estonia and Latvia through subsidiaries, branches or cross-border banking.