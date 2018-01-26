Log in
TF BANK AB (TFBANK)
TF Bank AB (publ): Invitation to the presentation of the Year-end report January – December 2017

01/26/2018 | 08:08am CET

TF Bank AB will publish its Year-end report for the period January - December 2017, Thursday 8 February at 07.00 CET. We welcome media, institutional investors, analysts and other interested parties to participate in a telephone conference at 08.15 CET.

Agenda (CET)

07.00 - Year-end report published

08.15 - Telephone conference with acting CEO Mattias Carlsson and CFO Mikael Meomuttel. It will be possible to ask questions after the presentation of the Year-end report.

To follow the telephone conference on-line go to www.tfbankgroup.com. To participate in the telephone conference, please call in using the relevant number indicated below approximately 15 minutes before the start of the conference:

SE: +46 (0)8 5664 2509
UK: +44 (0)20 3008 9801

The presentation will be held in Swedish while the material will be in English.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO, Deputy CEO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0)70 626 95 33

TF Bank in brief
TF Bank is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services through its proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. The company's IT platform is designed for scalability and adaptation to different products, countries, currencies and digital banking solutions. TF Bank carries out deposit and lending activities with consumers in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Germany, Estonia and Latvia through subsidiaries, branches or cross-border banking.

TF Bank AB published this content on 26 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2018 07:04:02 UTC.

Financials ( SEK)
Sales 2017 513 M
EBIT 2017 323 M
Net income 2017 151 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 3,20%
P/E ratio 2017 12,62
P/E ratio 2018 10,71
Capi. / Sales 2017 3,72x
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,08x
Capitalization 1 909 M
Chart TF BANK AB
Duration : Period :
TF Bank AB Technical Analysis Chart | TFBANK | SE0007331608 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TF BANK AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 115  SEK
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Lars Mattias Carlsson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mikael Per-Erik Meomuttel Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Björn Skytt Chief Information Officer
John Lennart Brehmer Independent Director
John Bertil Larsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TF BANK AB0.79%241
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA19.35%397 452
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.80%396 277
BANK OF AMERICA8.13%332 945
WELLS FARGO8.21%317 798
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION25.91%300 322
