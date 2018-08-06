TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced that a conference call will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 4:30pm ET to discuss results for the second quarter of 2018 and provide a business outlook for the remainder of the year. Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call.



In order to participate in the conference call, please call 1-877-407-8029 (U.S.), 1-201-689-8029 (outside the U.S.), Conference Title: TG Therapeutics Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company's website at http://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events. An audio recording of the conference call will also be available for replay on the Company’s website, for a period of 30 days after the call.

TG Therapeutics will announce its financial results for this period in a press release to be issued prior to the call.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.

TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Currently, the company is developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Ublituximab (TG-1101) is a novel, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific and unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. TG Therapeutics is also developing umbralisib (TGR-1202), an orally available PI3K delta inhibitor. The delta isoform of PI3K is strongly expressed in cells of hematopoietic origin and is believed to be important in the proliferation and survival of B‐lymphocytes. Both ublituximab and umbralisib, or the combination of which is referred to as "U2", are in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with hematologic malignancies, with ublituximab also in Phase 3 clinical development for Multiple Sclerosis. Additionally, the Company has recently brought its anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody into Phase 1 development and aims to bring additional pipeline assets into the clinic in the future. TG Therapeutics is headquartered in New York City.

