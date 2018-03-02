Log in
TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

03/02/2018 | 01:31pm CET

NEW YORK, March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences. Presentation details are as follows:

  • The Raymond James & Associates’ 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference, being held at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. The presentation is scheduled to take place on Tuesday March 6, 2018 at 2:50pm ET.
  • The Cowen 38th Annual Health Care Conference, being held at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts. The presentation is scheduled to take place on Monday March 12, 2018 at 1:30pm ET.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company’s website at www.tgtherapeutics.com.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.

TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Currently, the company is developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Ublituximab (TG-1101) is a novel, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific and unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. TG Therapeutics is also developing umbralisib (TGR-1202), an orally available PI3K delta inhibitor. The delta isoform of PI3K is strongly expressed in cells of hematopoietic origin and is believed to be important in the proliferation and survival of B‐lymphocytes. Both ublituximab and umbralisib, or the combination of which is referred to as "U2", are in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with hematologic malignancies, with ublituximab also in Phase 3 clinical development for Multiple Sclerosis. Additionally, the Company has recently brought its anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody into Phase 1 development and aims to bring additional pipeline assets into the clinic in the future. TG Therapeutics is headquartered in New York City.

CONTACT:

Jenna Bosco
Vice President, Investor Relations
TG Therapeutics, Inc.
Telephone: 212.554.4351
Email: [email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
