TGI Private Investor to Purchase Over $200K in TGI

EWING, N.J., Feb. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via OTC PR Wire -- TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. (OTC Markets:TSPG) ("TGI"), a diversified technology company, today announced that a Private Investor believes in the company and its future. Investor to purchase in the open market over $200K worth. The Investment will generate shareholder value.



For more information please see www.otcMarkets.com under ticker symbol "TSPG", and visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TGIpower/



About TGI Solar:

TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company. TGI's strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs and methods with commercial value that will give competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.



Safe Harbor Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1965:

Those statements contained herein which are not historical are forward-looking statements, and as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to certain delays that are beyond the company's control, with respect to market acceptance of new technologies, or product delays in the testing and evaluation of products, and other risks, as detailed in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



For further info:



[email protected]



609-201-2099