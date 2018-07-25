TGK 1 : 17.07.2018 17.07.2018 TGC-1 is Implementing Summer Repair Campaign TGC-1 is Implementing Summer Repair Campaign

Log in
TGK-1 PAO

TGK-1 PAO (TGKA)
TGC-1 is Implementing Summer Repair Campaign

07/25/2018 | 03:49pm CEST

In order to prepare to 2018-2019 autumn-winter period, TGC-1 is planning to carry out 17 overhauls and 9 medium repairs of equipment.

At Severnaya CHPP in St. Petersburg, major overhaul of power unit No. 3 is carried out. It includes the replacement of the convective steam superheater of the boiler unit and the upgrade of the main steam pipeline and unit automatic control system.

At Vasileostrovskaya CHPP, the control system of the station equipment is being modernised and the gas boiler facilities of BBP-160-100GM boiler, which takes part in supplying the consumers with heat to Vasilievsky Island, are being reconstructed.

At Yuzhnaya CHPP, power engineers will upgrade the heating system water boilers at power unit No. 2 and completely renovate the pipelines.

At Pravoberezhnaya CHPP, a planned inspection of the gas turbine hot section has been completed and two more medium repairs of the unit turbine generators are still to be carried out.

At Petrozavodskaya CHPP in Karelia, a medium repair of the turbine with the replacement of the working blades of high-pressure rotor control stage and the 24th stage of the low-pressure rotor is planned.

The works are also being carried out at hydroelectric power plants. At Svetogorskaya HPP in Leningrad Oblast, major overhaul of hydroelectric generating unit No. 1 has been completed; it is also planned to carry out major repairs of hydroelectric generating units No. 4 of Lesogorskaya HPP, No. 1 of Volkhovskaya HPP and No. 3 of Nizhne-Svirskaya HPP, and at Putkinskaya HPP in Karelia the renovation of hydroelectric generating unit No. 2 is planned, including disassembly of generator and impeller.

In Murmansk Oblast, the reconstruction of the spillway of Nizhne-Tulomskaya HPP is still in process, and concrete works are to be carried out on Niva derivation channel of HPP-3.

- Summer repair campaign is the necessary part of preparing power facilities for the autumn-winter period. All works are carried out in accordance with the approved schedules. 'These measures ensure the uninterrupted functioning of power supply facilities,' said Alexey Vorobyev, Chief Engineer of TGC-1.

Reference

TGC-1 is a leading producer and supplier of electricity and heat in the North-West of Russia. TGC-1 comprises 53 electric power plants within four constituent entities of the Russian Federation: St. Petersburg, the Republic of Karelia, Leningrad and Murmansk Oblasts. The installed electric power capacity of TGC-1 is 6.95 GW, heat capacity is 13.65 thousand Gcal/h.

Disclaimer

OAO TGK-1 published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 13:48:07 UTC
