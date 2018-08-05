Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company    TGS   NO0003078800

TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY (TGS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

TGS Nopec Geophysical : Vesting of 2015 Long Term Incentive Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2018 | 03:17pm CEST

ASKER, NORWAY (5 August 2018) - In accordance with the measures approved by the Shareholders of TGS at the Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2015, the Board of Directors of TGS NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA granted PSUs (Performance Stock Units) and RSUs (Restricted Stock Units) under the 2015 Long Term Incentive Plan to 91 key employees of the company on 5 August 2015. Each RSU represented the right to receive one share, while each PSU represented the right to receive a maximum of one share depending on performance versus target metrics measured through the period 1 January 2015 to 31 December 2017. The granted PSUs and RSUs were secured by free-standing warrants and vested on the third anniversary of the date of the grant.

The Board of Directors has concluded that none of the 2015 PSUs will be converted into TGS shares as the minimum performance thresholds were not achieved.

On 5 August 2018 the RSUs vested, and 67 RSU holders subscribed for a total of 98,800 TGS shares at par value NOK 0.25.

The following primary insiders have subscribed for TGS shares related to the vesting of the RSUs:

Fredrik Amundsen has subscribed for 2,500 shares

William Ashby has subscribed for 1,800 shares

Victor Marchon has subscribed for 2,500 shares

Amund Soia has subscribed for 1,480 shares

Attached is the list of primary insiders subscribing for TGS shares in relation to the vesting of the RSUs.

Also attached is the list of primary insiders with free-standing warrants related to PSUs and RSUs, with the balance of warrants reduced following vesting of the 2015 Long Term Incentive Plan.

 

Company Summary

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide.  In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions.

For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com.

Forward-looking statements and contact information

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principle customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data products at costs commensurate with profitability. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSLO:TGS).

TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol "TGSGY".


For additional information about this press release please contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 90 94 36 73
Email: [email protected]

Will Ashby
SVP Investor Relations, HR & Communication
Tel: +1 713 860 2184 
Email: [email protected]

 

 

 

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: TGS via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMP
08/05TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : Vesting of 2015 Long Term Incentive Plan
AQ
08/05TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : Vesting of 2015 Long Term Incentive Plan
GL
08/03TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : authorizes award of performance stock units and restrict..
GL
08/02TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY : ASA Unsponsored ADR to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/02TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : beats second quarter forecast with best result in four y..
RE
08/02TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : announces expansion of onshore seismic library in the SC..
GL
08/02TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : announces a new multi-client project in the UK
GL
08/02TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : Quarterly Dividend
GL
08/02TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : announces Q2 2018 Results with highest quarterly operati..
GL
08/02TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY : Slide show half-year results
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02TGS Nopec Geophysical reports Q2 results 
05/11TGS Nopec Geophysical's (TGSNF) CEO Kristian Johansen on Q1 2018 Results - Ea.. 
05/09TGS Nopec Geophysical reports Q1 results 
02/26TGS-NOPEC Geophysical (TGSGY) Presents At EnerCom Oilfield Tech & Innovation .. 
02/08TGS Nopec Geophysical's (TGSNF) CEO Kristian Johansen on Q4 2017 Results - Ea.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 625 M
EBIT 2018 186 M
Net income 2018 142 M
Finance 2018 352 M
Yield 2018 2,15%
P/E ratio 2018 27,79
P/E ratio 2019 20,51
EV / Sales 2018 5,79x
EV / Sales 2019 5,04x
Capitalization 3 976 M
Chart TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 33,9 $
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kristian Kuvaas Johansen Chief Executive Officer
Henry Haywood Hamilton Chairman
Knut Erik Agersborg Vice President-Operations
Sven Børre Larsen Chief Financial Officer
Zhi Ming Li SVP-Data Processing, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY64.52%3 976
SUBSEA 7-9.15%4 440
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED29.90%3 766
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING-19.02%3 223
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC0.00%2 293
AKER SOLUTIONS19.03%1 826
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.