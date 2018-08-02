Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company    TGS   NO0003078800

TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY (TGS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

TGS Nopec Geophysical : beats second quarter forecast with best result in four years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 08:15am CEST

OSLO (Reuters) - Oslo-listed seismic surveyor TGS reported on Thursday its highest quarterly earnings in four years, beating expectations as demand from oil firms rose.

The company's April-June operating profit tripled from a year earlier to $54 million (£41 million), well above the average forecast of $46.4 million expected in a Reuters poll of analysts.

TGS provides seismic data for companies to decide on where to drill for potential oil and gas reserves, and current crude prices give the industry incentives and cash to explore, it said.

"With oil price continuing well above the level budgeted by most E&P (exploration and production) companies, additional funds may be available for exploration spending by our customers at the end of the year," Chief Executive Kristian Johansen said.

The surge in earnings was partly driven by high regional licensing activity and acreage acquisitions, particularly among independents and smaller oil firms, TGS said, while reiterating that demand can remain volatile from quarter to quarter.

The company reiterated its full-year financial outlook and maintained a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, as expected by analysts.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMP
08:15aTGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : beats second quarter forecast with best result in four y..
RE
07:04aTGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : announces expansion of onshore seismic library in the SC..
GL
07:03aTGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : announces a new multi-client project in the UK
GL
07:02aTGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : Quarterly Dividend
GL
07:01aTGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : announces Q2 2018 Results with highest quarterly operati..
GL
07/27TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : and PGS announce Lewis Hills 3D multi-client project in ..
GL
07/27TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : and PGS announce Lewis Hills 3D multi-client project in ..
AQ
07/26TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : Q2 2018 webcast and teleconference
GL
07/20TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : announces expansion of onshore seismic project in North ..
GL
07/20TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : announces expansion of onshore seismic project in North ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/11TGS Nopec Geophysical's (TGSNF) CEO Kristian Johansen on Q1 2018 Results - Ea.. 
05/09TGS Nopec Geophysical reports Q1 results 
02/26TGS-NOPEC Geophysical (TGSGY) Presents At EnerCom Oilfield Tech & Innovation .. 
02/08TGS Nopec Geophysical's (TGSNF) CEO Kristian Johansen on Q4 2017 Results - Ea.. 
02/08TGS Nopec Geophysical Company 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 618 M
EBIT 2018 182 M
Net income 2018 135 M
Finance 2018 343 M
Yield 2018 2,15%
P/E ratio 2018 28,63
P/E ratio 2019 21,12
EV / Sales 2018 5,78x
EV / Sales 2019 5,04x
Capitalization 3 911 M
Chart TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
TGS-Nopec Geophysical Company Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 33,3 $
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kristian Kuvaas Johansen Chief Executive Officer
Henry Haywood Hamilton Chairman
Knut Erik Agersborg Vice President-Operations
Sven Børre Larsen Chief Financial Officer
Zhi Ming Li SVP-Data Processing, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY60.25%3 911
SUBSEA 7-3.86%4 866
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED28.08%3 717
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING-13.33%3 456
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC0.00%2 056
AKER SOLUTIONS20.81%1 860
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.