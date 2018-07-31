Thai Airways International PCL : Arranges 14 Special Flights to Saudi Arabia for Hajj Pilgrimage 2018

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) has arranged special flights for Thai Muslims to attend the Hajj Pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, with flights departing from Narathiwat Airport to Jeddah Airport, Saudi Arabia and flights departing from Suvarnabhumi Airport and Krabi International Airport. This year, THAI has arranged 14 special return trip flights to accommodate approximately 4,000 passengers who will participate in the pilgrimage. Mr. Anucha Mokkhavesa, advisor to the Minister of Interior, presided over the ceremony, along with Mr. Suraporn Phrommool, Governor of Narathiwat, Associate Professor Dr. Ismail Alee, Vice President of Islam Scholar Committee of Sheikhul Islam, Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo, THAI Acting President, and members of THAI Management participated in the ceremony.

Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo, THAI Acting President, said that THAI has arranged charter flights for Hajj pilgrims since 2005, in accordance to Cabinet decision for Ministry of Transport to arrange annual Hajj flights. In preparation for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, a representative from THAI participates as part of a subcommittee under the Hajj Committee of Thailand, which is overseen by the Ministry of Interior, with all arrangements based on agreements between the Thai Government and Saudi Arabia. THAI continues to place emphasis on the importance of passenger comfort and convenience, safety standards, and on-time flight departures. Furthermore, THAI's HALAL kitchen will prepare inflight meals that will be served on board and all HALAL meals will be prepared in strict adherence to Islamic dietary requirements. THAI's HALAL kitchen received HAL-Q certification for HALAL standards on all special flights.

In 2018, THAI is pleased to operate 14 roundtrip flights for approximately 4,000 passengers participating in the Hajj pilgrimage. A total of six flights will depart from Suvarnabhumi Airport, six flights from Narathiwat Airport, and two flights from Krabi International Airport, with flights operated with Airbus A330-300 aircraft. Details are as follows:

Departure Flight

- Two flights per day between Narathiwat-Jeddah during 24-26 July 2018 or a total of 6 flights

- One flight from Bangkok-Jeddah on 27 July 2018

- Two flights per day between Krabi-Medina on 3 August 2018

- Two flights per day from Bangkok-Medina during 4-5 August 2018 and one flight on 6 August 2018 or a total of five flights

Return Flight

- Two flights per day between Medina-Narathiwat during 5-7 September 2018 or a total of six flights

- One flight from Medina-Bangkok on 8 September 2018

- Two flights per day between Jeddah-Krabi on 9 September 2018

- Two flights per day from Jeddah-Bangkok during 10-11 September 2018 and one flight on 12 September 2018 or a total of five flights

Passengers interested in traveling with THAI on the Hajj Pilgrimage may obtain more information on travel and procedures from the Hajj Organizer Association Southern Thailand or at THAI's Sales Office in Hat Yai at Tel. 074-233-433 on Monday-Friday during 08:00-17:00 hours (closed on public holidays).