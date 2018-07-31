Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Thai Airways International PCL    THAI   TH0245010002

THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL (THAI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Thai Airways International PCL : Arranges 14 Special Flights to Saudi Arabia for Hajj Pilgrimage 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 03:42am CEST

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) has arranged special flights for Thai Muslims to attend the Hajj Pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, with flights departing from Narathiwat Airport to Jeddah Airport, Saudi Arabia and flights departing from Suvarnabhumi Airport and Krabi International Airport. This year, THAI has arranged 14 special return trip flights to accommodate approximately 4,000 passengers who will participate in the pilgrimage. Mr. Anucha Mokkhavesa, advisor to the Minister of Interior, presided over the ceremony, along with Mr. Suraporn Phrommool, Governor of Narathiwat, Associate Professor Dr. Ismail Alee, Vice President of Islam Scholar Committee of Sheikhul Islam, Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo, THAI Acting President, and members of THAI Management participated in the ceremony.

Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo, THAI Acting President, said that THAI has arranged charter flights for Hajj pilgrims since 2005, in accordance to Cabinet decision for Ministry of Transport to arrange annual Hajj flights. In preparation for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, a representative from THAI participates as part of a subcommittee under the Hajj Committee of Thailand, which is overseen by the Ministry of Interior, with all arrangements based on agreements between the Thai Government and Saudi Arabia. THAI continues to place emphasis on the importance of passenger comfort and convenience, safety standards, and on-time flight departures. Furthermore, THAI's HALAL kitchen will prepare inflight meals that will be served on board and all HALAL meals will be prepared in strict adherence to Islamic dietary requirements. THAI's HALAL kitchen received HAL-Q certification for HALAL standards on all special flights.

In 2018, THAI is pleased to operate 14 roundtrip flights for approximately 4,000 passengers participating in the Hajj pilgrimage. A total of six flights will depart from Suvarnabhumi Airport, six flights from Narathiwat Airport, and two flights from Krabi International Airport, with flights operated with Airbus A330-300 aircraft. Details are as follows:

Departure Flight

- Two flights per day between Narathiwat-Jeddah during 24-26 July 2018 or a total of 6 flights

- One flight from Bangkok-Jeddah on 27 July 2018

- Two flights per day between Krabi-Medina on 3 August 2018

- Two flights per day from Bangkok-Medina during 4-5 August 2018 and one flight on 6 August 2018 or a total of five flights

Return Flight

- Two flights per day between Medina-Narathiwat during 5-7 September 2018 or a total of six flights

- One flight from Medina-Bangkok on 8 September 2018

- Two flights per day between Jeddah-Krabi on 9 September 2018

- Two flights per day from Jeddah-Bangkok during 10-11 September 2018 and one flight on 12 September 2018 or a total of five flights

Passengers interested in traveling with THAI on the Hajj Pilgrimage may obtain more information on travel and procedures from the Hajj Organizer Association Southern Thailand or at THAI's Sales Office in Hat Yai at Tel. 074-233-433 on Monday-Friday during 08:00-17:00 hours (closed on public holidays).

Disclaimer

Thai Airways International pcl published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 01:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL
03:42aTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Arranges 14 Special Flights to Saudi Arabia for..
PU
07/25THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : to probe tyre burst at HSIA
AQ
07/25THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Star alliance expands connection service to tor..
PU
07/24Thai plane's 'tire bursts' halt flights at Bangladesh airport
AQ
07/24THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Tyres of Thai air plane blast while landing at ..
AQ
07/24THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Receives Top Ranking TripAdvisor Travelers' Cho..
AQ
07/23THAILAND : Embassy welcomes Chinese rescue team home
AQ
07/21THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Celebrates His Majesty the King's Birthday With..
AQ
07/21THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Thailand Moves To Repatriate 5,000 Citizens Wor..
AQ
07/20THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : Celebrates His Majesty the King’s Birthda..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/29Thai Airways International Public Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings .. 
2016Thai Airways considers U.S. route 
2016Optimism And More Good News 
2015Making Sense Of Ultra-Long Haul Flights 
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 198 B
EBIT 2018 8 805 M
Net income 2018 2 106 M
Debt 2018 139 B
Yield 2018 1,16%
P/E ratio 2018 6,40
P/E ratio 2019 3,41
EV / Sales 2018 0,86x
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
Capitalization 30 777 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 15,4  THB
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Usanee Sangsingkeo President & Director
Treetod Sonjance Chairman
Pongtorn Thepkanjana Executive Vice President-Operations
Narongchai Wongthanavimok Executive Vice President-Finance & Accounting
Surachai Piencharoensak Executive Vice President-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL922
DELTA AIR LINES-2.75%37 318
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC18.71%22 525
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-5.91%18 950
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP6.18%18 049
AIR CHINA LTD.-36.69%15 600
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.