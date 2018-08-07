Log in
Thai Airways International PCL : Celebrates Mother’s Day with Special Desserts

08/07/2018 | 03:41am CEST

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) celebrates Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign's Birthday and Mother's Day 2018 by serving special desserts prepared by THAI's chefs to passengers traveling on 12 August 2018.

Domestic Flights: Royal Silk Class and Economy Class passengers who traveling on all domestic flights to and from Bangkok (except for flight TG226 Phuket-Bangkok) will be offered Thai Dessert 'Aa-Lua' in a Jasmine-printed cloth bag.

International Flights: Passengers in Royal First Class, Royal Silk Class, and Economy Class will be served white chocolate and Jasmine mousse on all international flights that depart from Bangkok (except flights departing to the Middle East and South Asia), during lunch and dinner meal services.

For further information, reservations, andticketing, please visit thaiairways.com website, or call the THAI Contact Center at Tel. 02-356-1111 (24 hours a day).

Disclaimer

Thai Airways International pcl published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 01:40:02 UTC
