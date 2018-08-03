Thai Airways International PCL : Offers Special Mother’s Day Air Fares 2018

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) celebrates Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign's Birthday and Mother's Day on 12 August 2018 by offering special Mother's Day air fares on domestic flights from now until 31 August 2018.

Mr. Korakot Chatasingha, THAI Director, Thailand Regional, said that on the occasion of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign's Birthday and to mark Mother's Day on 12 August 2018, THAI is offering special domestic air fares in Economy Class from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Krabi, and Phuket. Customers may make reservations and issue tickets now until 31 August 2018 for traveling from now until 30 September 2018. Details are as follows:

Routes One-way Fare Per Person Starting Price (Baht) Roundtrip Fare Per Person Starting Price (Baht) Bangkok - Chiang Mai 1,500 3,000 Bangkok - Krabi 1,600 3,150 Bangkok - Phuket 1,700 3,400

The prices are inclusive of tax and all surcharges. Limited seats are available per flight and conditions may apply. Customers may accrue mileage on Royal Orchid Plus. For more information, reservation, and ticketing, please contact THAI sales offices, travel agents nationwide, or call the THAI Contact Center at Tel. (02) 356-1111 (24 hours a day) or on the Company website thaiairways.com.