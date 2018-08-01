Allstate : 2Q Investor Supplement – PDF

The Allstate Corporation
The Allstate Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ in millions, except per share data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
Revenues
Property and casualty insurance premiums(1)Life premiums and contract charges(2)
Other revenue(3)
Net investment income
Realized capital gains and losses:
Total other-than-temporary impairment ("OTTI") losses OTTI losses reclassified to (from) other comprehensive income
Net OTTI losses recognized in earnings
Sales and valuation changes on equity investments and derivatives
Total realized capital gains and losses
Total revenues
Costs and expenses
Property and casualty insurance claims and claims expense Life contract benefits
Interest credited to contractholder funds Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs Operating costs and expenses
Restructuring and related charges Goodwill impairment
Interest expense
Total costs and expenses
Gain on disposition of operations
Income from operations before income tax expense
Income tax expense (benefit)(4)
Net income
Preferred stock dividends
Net income applicable to common shareholders
Earnings per common share:(6)
Net income applicable to common shareholders
per common share - Basic
Weighted average common shares - Basic
Net income applicable to common shareholders
per common share - Diluted
Weighted average common shares - Diluted
Cash dividends declared per common share
March 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2017
Sept. 30, 2017
$
8,286 616 216 786
$
8,202 $ 8,121
601 593
219 228
913 843
-
(11) (26)
(1)
(1)
(133)
(2) (2)(13) (28)140 131
(134)
9,770
127 10,062
103 9,888
5,149
5,279 5,545
504
507 456
161
168 174
1,273
1,239 1,200
1,355
1,476 1,446
22 -
32 14
83
8,547
125 84 8,910
- 83 8,918
1
5
1
1,224 249
1,157 971
(92)(5)305
$
975 29
-
$1,249
$
29
666 29
$
946
-
$1,220
$
637
$
2.67 354.1
$
3.41 357.5
$
1.76 361.3
$
2.63 359.9
$
3.35 363.8
$
1.74 367.1
$
0.46
$
0.37
$
0.37
March 31, 2017
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
$
7,959 593 210 748
$
16,746 $ 15,977 1,228 1,184 444 436 1,610 1,645
(62)
(4) (109)
3 (59) 193
(1)
(5)
(154)
- (109) 324
134 9,644
(159)
19,869
215 19,457
5,416
10,941 11,105
474
987 960
173
326 348
1,169
2,569 2,345
1,307
2,762 2,619
10 -
49 63
85
8,634
- 169 17,803
- 168 17,608
2
3
14
1,012 317
2,069 418
1,863 589
$
695 29
-
$1,651
$1,274
68
$
666
-
$1,583
58 $1,216
$
1.82 365.7
$
4.50 351.6
$
3.34 364.6
$
1.79 371.3
$
4.43 357.2
$
3.29 370.1
$
0.37
$
0.92
$
0.74
-
(1)Property and casualty insurance premiums are reported in the Property-Liability and Service Businesses results and include auto, homeowners and other personal lines insurance products, as well as consumer product protection plans, roadside assistance, and finance and insurance products.
-
(2)Life premiums and contract charges are reported in the Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits and Allstate Annuities results and include life insurance, voluntary accident and health insurance, and annuity products.
-
(3)Other revenue primarily represents fees collected from policyholders relating to premium installment payments, commissions on sales of non-proprietary products, fee-based services and other revenue transactions.
-
(4)On December 22, 2017, Public Law 115-97, known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ("Tax Legislation") became effective, permanently reducing the U.S. corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% beginning January 1, 2018. As a result, the corporate tax rate is not comparable between periods.
-
(5)Includes a $506 million benefit related to Tax Legislation.
-
(6)In accordance with GAAP, the quarter and year-to-date per share amounts are calculated discretely. Therefore, the sum of each quarter may not equal the year-to-date amount.
1
The Allstate Corporation Contribution to Income
($ in millions, except per share data)
Contribution to income
Net income applicable to common shareholders
Realized capital gains and losses, after-tax
Valuation changes on embedded derivatives
not hedged, after-tax
DAC and DSI amortization relating to realized capital
gains and losses and valuation changes on embedded
derivatives not hedged, after-tax
Reclassification of periodic settlements and accruals
on non-hedge derivative instruments, after-tax
Business combination expenses and the amortization
of purchased intangible assets, after-tax
Gain on disposition of operations, after-tax
Goodwill impairment
Tax Legislation benefit
Adjusted net income *
Income per common share - Diluted
Net income applicable to common shareholders Realized capital gains and losses, after-tax Valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax
DAC and DSI amortization relating to realized capital gains and losses and valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax
Reclassification of periodic settlements and accruals on non-hedge derivative instruments, after-tax Business combination expenses and the amortization of purchased intangible assets, after-tax
Gain on disposition of operations, after-tax Goodwill impairment
Tax Legislation benefit
Adjusted net income *
Weighted average common shares - Diluted
March 31, 2018
$
946 106
(4)
2 - 17 (1)
- -
Three months endedDec. 31, 2017
Sept. 30, 2017
$
1,220 $ 637
(90) (67)
(2) 1
2 2
(1) (1)
17 17
(3) (2)
$
$
2.96 359.9
(0.01)
2.63 0.29
- - 0.05 - - -
$
$
$
2.09 363.8
3.35 (0.25)
(0.01)
- 0.05 (0.01) 0.34(1.39)
125(506)
0.01
762
$
$
$
1.60 367.1
1.74 (0.18)
- 0.04 (0.01)
0.01
587
-- -
- -Six months endedMarch 31, 2017
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
$
666 (88)
$
1,583 125
- 3 - 29 (2)
-
$ 1,216
(141)
(4) 1
5 6
(1) (1)
35 45
(2) (8)
- -- -- -$
608
-
$1,118
$
1.79 (0.24)
$
4.43 0.35
$
3.29 (0.38)
-
(0.01)
-
0.01
0.01
0.02
- 0.08 - - -
- 0.10 (0.01)
- 0.11 (0.02)
$
1.64 371.3
$
4.87 357.2
- -$
- - 3.02 370.1
The Allstate Corporation
Revenues
($ in millions)
Three months ended
Six months ended
Property-Liability(1)
Insurance premiums
Other revenue(2)
Net investment income
Realized capital gains and losses
Total Property-Liability revenues
Service Businesses
Insurance premiums
Intersegment insurance premiums and service fees(3)
Other revenue(2)
Net investment income
Realized capital gains and losses
Total Service Businesses revenues
Allstate Life
Premiums and contract charges
Other revenue(2)
Net investment income
Realized capital gains and losses
Total Allstate Life revenues
Allstate Benefits
Premiums and contract charges
Net investment income
Realized capital gains and losses
Total Allstate Benefits revenues
Allstate Annuities
Contract charges
Net investment income
Realized capital gains and losses
Total Allstate Annuities revenues
Corporate and Other
Net investment income
Realized capital gains and losses
Total Corporate and Other revenues
Intersegment eliminations(3)
Consolidated revenues
March 31, 2018
Dec. 31, 2017
Sept. 30, 2017
$
8,019
$
7,971
-
$ 7,896
174
170 185
337
415 368
(95)
99 82
8,435
8,655 8,531
267(4)
231 225
29
28 26
16
16 17
5
5 4
(4)
-
-
313
280 272
327
324 316
26
33 26
122
127 119
(3)
1 2
472
485 463
286 19(2)
273 273
18 18
- 1
303
291 292
3
4 4
290(29)264
338 324
33 18
375 346
13(1)12
10 10
(6)4
-10
(29)
(28)
(26)
-
$9,888
March 31, 2017
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2017
$
7,759 167 308 135
$
16,208
-
$ 15,566
358 348
690 695
(110) 220
8,369
17,146 16,829
200
538 411
28
58 56
16
32 33
3 -
11 7
(6)
-247 321 27 120 1
633 507
653 640
54 55
252 243
(6) 2
469 269 17 -
953 940
569 538
38 36
(2)
-286
605 574
3 289(2)
6 6
583 643
(23) (7)
290
566 642
11 -
36 21
11
(12)24
-21
(28)
(58)
(56)
-
$19,457
-
(1)Allstate Protection and Discontinued Lines and Coverages segments comprise Property-Liability.
-
(2)Other revenue primarily represents fees collected from policyholders relating to premium installment payments, commissions on sales of non-proprietary products, fee-based services and other revenue transactions.
-
(3)Intersegment insurance premiums and service fees are primarily related to Arity and Allstate Roadside Services and are eliminated in the consolidated financial statements.
-
(4)Includes $26 million and $30 million recognized as a result of the adoption of the revenue from contracts with customers accounting standard in the second quarter and first quarter of 2018, respectively, of net premiums earned with a corresponding increase in amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs related to protection plans sold directly to retailers for which SquareTrade is deemed to be the principal in the transaction.
3