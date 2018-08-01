Allstate : 2Q Investor Supplement – PDF

The Allstate Corporation

Investor Supplement Second Quarter 2018

The consolidated financial statements and financial exhibits included herein are unaudited. These consolidated financial statements and exhibits should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The results of operations for interim periods should not be considered indicative of results to be expected for the full year.

Measures used in these financial statements and exhibits that are not based on generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP") are denoted with an asterisk (*). These measures are defined on the page "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" and are reconciled to the most directly comparable generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measure herein.

Table of ContentsConsolidated Operations

Statements of Operations 1

Contribution to Income 2

Revenues 3

Segment Results 4,5

Condensed Statements of Financial Position 6

Book Value per Common Share 7

Return on Common Shareholders' Equity 8

Debt to Capital 9

Statements of Cash Flows 10

Analysis of Deferred Policy Acquisition Costs 11,12

Policies in Force 13

Premiums Written for Allstate Protection and Service Businesses 14

Catastrophe Losses 15

Property-Liability Operations

Results 16

Underwriting Results by Area of Business 17

Catastrophe Experience 18

Prior Year Reserve Reestimates 19

Catastrophe Losses included in Prior Year Reserve Reestimates 20

Allstate Protection

Impact of Net Rate Changes Approved on Premiums Written 21

Allstate Brand Profitability Measures 22

Allstate Brand Statistics 23

Esurance Brand Profitability Measures and Statistics 24

Encompass Brand Profitability Measures and Statistics 25

Auto Profitability Measures 26

Homeowners Profitability Measures 27

Other Personal Lines Profitability Measures 28

Commercial Lines Profitability Measures 29

Discontinued Lines and Coverages

Reserves 30

Service Businesses Operations

Segment Results 31

SquareTrade Results 32

Allstate Life Operations

Segment Results and Other Statistics 33

Analysis of Net Income 34

Return on Equity 35

Reserves and Contractholder Funds 36

Allstate Benefits Operations

Segment Results and Other Statistics 37

Segment Premium and Other Statistics 38

Return on Equity 39

Allstate Annuities Operations

Segment Results and Other Statistics 40

Analysis of Net Income 41

Return on Equity 42

Reserves and Contractholder Funds 43

Corporate and Other Segment Results44

Investments

Consolidated Investments 45

Investments by Segment 46

Unrealized Net Capital Gains and Losses by Type 47

Net Investment Income, Yields and Realized Capital Gains and Losses (Pre-tax) 48

Net Investment Income, Yields and Realized Capital Gains and Losses (Pre-tax) by Segment 49,50

Investment Position and Results by Strategy 51

Investment Position and Results by Strategy by Segment 52,53

Performance-Based Investments 54

Limited Partnership Interests 55

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures56,57

The Allstate Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in millions, except per share data)

Three months ended

Six months ended

Revenues

Property and casualty insurance premiums(1)Life premiums and contract charges(2)

Other revenue(3)

Net investment income

Realized capital gains and losses:

Total other-than-temporary impairment ("OTTI") losses OTTI losses reclassified to (from) other comprehensive income

Net OTTI losses recognized in earnings

Sales and valuation changes on equity investments and derivatives

Total realized capital gains and losses

Total revenues

Costs and expenses

Property and casualty insurance claims and claims expense Life contract benefits

Interest credited to contractholder funds Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs Operating costs and expenses

Restructuring and related charges Goodwill impairment

Interest expense

Total costs and expenses

Gain on disposition of operations

Income from operations before income tax expense

Income tax expense (benefit)(4)

Net income

Preferred stock dividends

Net income applicable to common shareholders

Earnings per common share:(6)

Net income applicable to common shareholders

per common share - Basic

Weighted average common shares - Basic

Net income applicable to common shareholders

per common share - Diluted

Weighted average common shares - Diluted

Cash dividends declared per common share

March 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2017

Sept. 30, 2017

$

8,286 616 216 786

$

8,202 $ 8,121

601 593

219 228

913 843

-

(11) (26)

(1)

(1)

(133)

(2) (2)(13) (28)140 131

(134)

9,770

127 10,062

103 9,888

5,149

5,279 5,545

504

507 456

161

168 174

1,273

1,239 1,200

1,355

1,476 1,446

22 -

32 14

83

8,547

125 84 8,910

- 83 8,918

1

5

1

1,224 249

1,157 971

(92)(5)305

$

975 29

$1,249 $ 29 666 29 $ 946

$1,220

$

637

$

2.67 354.1

$

3.41 357.5

$

1.76 361.3

$

2.63 359.9

$

3.35 363.8

$

1.74 367.1

$

0.46

$

0.37

$

0.37

March 31, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

$

7,959 593 210 748

$

16,746 $ 15,977 1,228 1,184 444 436 1,610 1,645

(62)

(4) (109)

3 (59) 193

(1)

(5)

(154)

- (109) 324

134 9,644

(159)

19,869

215 19,457

5,416

10,941 11,105

474

987 960

173

326 348

1,169

2,569 2,345

1,307

2,762 2,619

10 -

49 63

85

8,634

- 169 17,803

- 168 17,608

2

3

14

1,012 317

2,069 418

1,863 589

$

695 29

$1,651 $1,274 68 $ 666

$1,583

58 $1,216

$

1.82 365.7

$

4.50 351.6

$

3.34 364.6

$

1.79 371.3

$

4.43 357.2

$

3.29 370.1

$

0.37

$

0.92

$

0.74

(1)Property and casualty insurance premiums are reported in the Property-Liability and Service Businesses results and include auto, homeowners and other personal lines insurance products, as well as consumer product protection plans, roadside assistance, and finance and insurance products.

(2)Life premiums and contract charges are reported in the Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits and Allstate Annuities results and include life insurance, voluntary accident and health insurance, and annuity products.

(3)Other revenue primarily represents fees collected from policyholders relating to premium installment payments, commissions on sales of non-proprietary products, fee-based services and other revenue transactions.

(4)On December 22, 2017, Public Law 115-97, known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ("Tax Legislation") became effective, permanently reducing the U.S. corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% beginning January 1, 2018. As a result, the corporate tax rate is not comparable between periods.

(5)Includes a $506 million benefit related to Tax Legislation.

(6)In accordance with GAAP, the quarter and year-to-date per share amounts are calculated discretely. Therefore, the sum of each quarter may not equal the year-to-date amount.

The Allstate Corporation Contribution to Income

($ in millions, except per share data)

Contribution to income

Net income applicable to common shareholders

Realized capital gains and losses, after-tax

Valuation changes on embedded derivatives

not hedged, after-tax

DAC and DSI amortization relating to realized capital

gains and losses and valuation changes on embedded

derivatives not hedged, after-tax

Reclassification of periodic settlements and accruals

on non-hedge derivative instruments, after-tax

Business combination expenses and the amortization

of purchased intangible assets, after-tax

Gain on disposition of operations, after-tax

Goodwill impairment

Tax Legislation benefit

Adjusted net income *

Income per common share - Diluted

Net income applicable to common shareholders Realized capital gains and losses, after-tax Valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax

DAC and DSI amortization relating to realized capital gains and losses and valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax

Reclassification of periodic settlements and accruals on non-hedge derivative instruments, after-tax Business combination expenses and the amortization of purchased intangible assets, after-tax

Gain on disposition of operations, after-tax Goodwill impairment

Tax Legislation benefit

Adjusted net income *

Weighted average common shares - Diluted

March 31, 2018

$

946 106

(4)

2 - 17 (1)

- -

$1,066

Three months endedDec. 31, 2017

Sept. 30, 2017

$

1,220 $ 637

(90) (67)

(2) 1

2 2

(1) (1)

17 17

(3) (2)

$

$

2.96 359.9

(0.01)

2.63 0.29

- - 0.05 - - -

$

$

$

2.09 363.8

3.35 (0.25)

(0.01)

- 0.05 (0.01) 0.34(1.39)

125(506)

0.01

762

$

$

$

1.60 367.1

1.74 (0.18)

- 0.04 (0.01)

0.01

587

-- -

- -Six months endedMarch 31, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

$

666 (88)

$

1,583 125

- 3 - 29 (2)

$ 1,216 (141) (4) 1 5 6 (1) (1) 35 45 (2) (8) - -- -- -$ 608 $1,741

$1,118

$

1.79 (0.24)

$

4.43 0.35

$

3.29 (0.38)

-

(0.01)

-

0.01

0.01

0.02

- 0.08 - - -

- 0.10 (0.01)

- 0.11 (0.02)

$

1.64 371.3

$

4.87 357.2

- -$

- - 3.02 370.1

The Allstate Corporation 2Q18 Supplement

The Allstate Corporation

Revenues

($ in millions)

Three months ended

Six months ended

Property-Liability(1)

Insurance premiums

Other revenue(2)

Net investment income

Realized capital gains and losses

Total Property-Liability revenues

Service Businesses

Insurance premiums

Intersegment insurance premiums and service fees(3)

Other revenue(2)

Net investment income

Realized capital gains and losses

Total Service Businesses revenues

Allstate Life

Premiums and contract charges

Other revenue(2)

Net investment income

Realized capital gains and losses

Total Allstate Life revenues

Allstate Benefits

Premiums and contract charges

Net investment income

Realized capital gains and losses

Total Allstate Benefits revenues

Allstate Annuities

Contract charges

Net investment income

Realized capital gains and losses

Total Allstate Annuities revenues

Corporate and Other

Net investment income

Realized capital gains and losses

Total Corporate and Other revenues

Intersegment eliminations(3)

Consolidated revenues

March 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2017

Sept. 30, 2017

$

8,019

$

7,971

$ 7,896 174 170 185 337 415 368 (95) 99 82 8,435 8,655 8,531 267(4) 231 225 29 28 26 16 16 17 5 5 4 (4) - - 313 280 272 327 324 316 26 33 26 122 127 119 (3) 1 2 472 485 463 286 19(2) 273 273 18 18 - 1 303 291 292 3 4 4 290(29)264 338 324 33 18 375 346 13(1)12 10 10 (6)4 -10 (29) (28) (26) $9,770 $10,062

$9,888

March 31, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

$

7,759 167 308 135

$

16,208

$ 15,566 358 348 690 695 (110) 220 8,369 17,146 16,829 200 538 411 28 58 56 16 32 33 3 - 11 7 (6) -247 321 27 120 1 633 507 653 640 54 55 252 243 (6) 2 469 269 17 - 953 940 569 538 38 36 (2) -286 605 574 3 289(2) 6 6 583 643 (23) (7) 290 566 642 11 - 36 21 11 (12)24 -21 (28) (58) (56) $9,644 $19,869

$19,457

(1)Allstate Protection and Discontinued Lines and Coverages segments comprise Property-Liability.

(2)Other revenue primarily represents fees collected from policyholders relating to premium installment payments, commissions on sales of non-proprietary products, fee-based services and other revenue transactions.

(3)Intersegment insurance premiums and service fees are primarily related to Arity and Allstate Roadside Services and are eliminated in the consolidated financial statements.

(4)Includes $26 million and $30 million recognized as a result of the adoption of the revenue from contracts with customers accounting standard in the second quarter and first quarter of 2018, respectively, of net premiums earned with a corresponding increase in amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs related to protection plans sold directly to retailers for which SquareTrade is deemed to be the principal in the transaction.

