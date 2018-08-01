Allstate : Earnings News Release

Exhibit 99.1

NORTHBROOK, Ill., August 1, 2018 - The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2018.

The Allstate Corporation Consolidated Highlights

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

($ in millions, except per share data and ratios) 2018 2017 Consolidated revenues $ 10,099 $ 9,813 Net income applicable to common shareholders 637 550 15.8 1,583 per diluted common share 1.80 1.49 20.8 4.43 Adjusted net income* 675 510 32.4 1,741 per diluted common share* 1.90 1.38 37.7 4.87 % / pts Change 2017 Change $ 19,457 2.1 1,216 30.2 3.29 34.7 1,118 55.7 3.02 61.3 % / pts

2018

2.9$ 19,869

Return on common shareholders' equity (trailing twelve months)Net income applicable to common shareholders

Adjusted net income*

Book value per common shareProperty-Liability combined ratio

17.0% 15.8% 59.16

13.1% 13.5% 53.83

3.9 2.3 9.9

Recorded

94.9

96.6

(1.7)

91.5

94.8

(3.3)

Underlying combined ratio* (excludes catastrophes, prior year reserve reestimates and amortization of purchased intangibles)

Property and casualty insurance premiums writtenCatastrophe losses

85.5 8,838 906

84.9 8,289 993

0.6

84.8

84.5

6.616,969

16,012

(8.8)

Total policies in force (in thousands)

1,267 88,434

1,774 74,968

0.36.0(28.6) 18.0

* Measures used in this release that are not based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("non-GAAP")

are denoted with an asterisk and defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section of this document.

"Allstate's businesses continue to deliver excellent results, growth is accelerating and we are on pace to achieve 2018's operating priorities," said Tom Wilson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Allstate Corporation. "Net income increased to $637 million in the second quarter of 2018 and return on equity was 17.0% for the latest twelve months. Revenues rose to $10.1 billion for the quarter, reflecting higher average premiums and increased policies in force. Better serving customers increased the net promoter score for most businesses which, when combined with higher new business levels, supported policy growth for the Allstate and Esurance Property-Liability businesses, SquareTrade and Allstate Benefits. Increased profitability reflected operational excellence, a decline in auto accident frequency and lower catastrophe losses. We are improving our underlying combined ratio* outlook range by one point to 85 to 87(1)for the full year 2018," said Wilson.

_________

(1)A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the combined ratio, a GAAP measure, is not possible on a forward-looking basis because it is not possible to provide a reliable forecast of catastrophes, and prior year reserve reestimates are expected to be zero because reserves are determined based on our best estimate of ultimate loss reserves as of the reporting date.

"The strategy to deliver differentiated products to consumers by leveraging our brands, customer base, technology and capital is also on track. The Allstate brand is a leader in using technology and analytics to offer telematics based auto insurance and settle claims. Esurance is doing the same and has successfully expanded into homeowners insurance. SquareTrade is on pace with its acquisition milestones and added 13.2 million policies in twelve months. While investment income is down slightly in the quarter, this reflects very strong performance-based returns last year. Allstate's Life, Benefits and Annuities businesses are on track to meet their goals. Shareholders have also benefited from cash returns of almost three-quarters of a billion dollars in the quarter through dividends and share repurchases," concluded Wilson.

Second Quarter 2018 Results

•Total revenue of $10.1 billion in the second quarter of 2018 increased 2.9% compared to the prior year quarter. Property and casualty insurance premiums earned increased 5.5%. Life premiums and contract charges increased 3.6%. Net investment income decreased 8.1%. Realized capital losses reduced revenues by $25 million, compared to gains which generated $81 million of revenue in the prior year quarter.

• Net income applicable to common shareholders was $637 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $550 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted net income* was $675 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $510 million in the second quarter of 2017, driven by higher premiums earned, lower catastrophe losses, higher favorable prior year reserve releases and a lower U.S. tax rate, partially offset by lower net investment income.

•Property-Liabilityunderwriting income of $416 million was $151 million better than the prior year quarter. Increased premiums earned, lower catastrophe losses, lower auto insurance claim frequency and higher favorable non-catastrophe prior year reserve reestimates were partially offset by higher claim severity and operating expenses.

The underlying combined ratio* of 85.5 for the second quarter of 2018 was 0.6 points higher than the prior year quarter due to increased expenses, primarily related to compensation linked to operating performance. The underlying loss ratio* of 60.2 in the second quarter was essentially flat to the prior year quarter. Second quarter results were better than the annual outlook range of 86 to 88 as auto insurance profitability was favorably impacted by a continued reduction in accident frequency. Given the positive first half 2018 performance, the underlying combined ratio* is now expected to be within 85 to 87 for the full year of 2018.

Non-catastrophe prior year reserve releases of $135 million in the second quarter of 2018 included continued favorable personal lines auto injury coverages development and better than anticipated salvage and subrogation recoveries, partially offset by strengthening in our commercial business.

Property-Liability Results Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (% to earned premiums) 2018 2017 pts Change 2018 2017 pts Change Recorded Combined Ratio 94.9 96.6 (1.7) 91.5 94.8 (3.3) Allstate Brand Auto 93.0 95.6 (2.6) 90.8 93.2 (2.4) Allstate Brand Homeowners 98.3 97.2 1.1 89.6 95.4 (5.8) Allstate Brand Other Personal Lines 86.6 90.8 (4.2) 87.8 91.9 (4.1) Esurance 101.9 106.1 (4.2) 100.7 104.2 (3.5) Encompass 98.4 104.4 (6.0) 98.4 108.1 (9.7) Underlying Combined Ratio* 85.5 84.9 0.6 84.8 84.5 0.3 Allstate Brand Auto 92.8 92.6 0.2 91.4 91.8 (0.4) Allstate Brand Homeowners 63.3 59.8 3.5 63.4 60.5 2.9 Allstate Brand Other Personal Lines 77.3 77.1 0.2 80.3 77.9 2.4 Esurance 95.9 100.5 (4.6) 97.1 100.4 (3.3) Encompass 85.5 87.6 (2.1) 86.7 87.1 (0.4)

Allstate brand autoinsurance net written premium grew 5.8% in the second quarter of 2018, reflecting a 4.0% increase in average premium and a 1.3% increase in policies in force. Growth in policies in force was driven by continued improvement in the renewal ratio and higher new issued applications.

The recorded combined ratio of 93.0 in the second quarter of 2018 was 2.6 points better than the prior year quarter, due to increased premiums earned, lower catastrophe losses and a broad-based decline in accident frequency, partially offset by higher severity and expenses, primarily related to agency and employee compensation costs. The underlying combined ratio* of 92.8 in the quarter was 0.2 points higher than the prior year quarter.

Allstate brand homeownersinsurance net written premium increased 5.5% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the prior year quarter, due to increased average premium and policy growth. Policies in force increased 0.8% compared to the prior year quarter, driven by improvement in the renewal ratio and increased new issued applications.

The recorded combined ratio was 98.3 in the second quarter of 2018, and the underlying combined ratio* of 63.3 was 3.5 points higher than the prior year quarter, mainly driven by adverse non-catastrophe weather and increased expenses.

Allstate brand other personal linesinsurance net written premium of $475 million increased 7.7% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the prior year quarter. The recorded combined ratio of 86.6 was 4.2 points better than the prior year quarter, primarily driven by lower catastrophe losses. The underlying combined ratio* of 77.3 in the second quarter of 2018 was 0.2 points higher than the prior year period, primarily due to higher underlying loss costs partially offset by increased earned premium.

Esurancenet written premium grew 12.5% compared to the prior year quarter, reflecting increased average premium in auto and homeowners insurance, and a 4.1% increase in total policies in force. Auto policies in force increased 3.2% due to higher retention and new issued applications.

The recorded combined ratio of 101.9 in the second quarter of 2018 was 4.2 points better than the prior year quarter, due to improvement in both the loss and expense ratios. The underlying combined ratio* of 95.9 was 4.6 points better than the prior year quarter, as both auto and homeowners insurance results improved.

Encompassnet written premium declined 3.5% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the prior year quarter, reflecting the continued execution of profit improvement plans. The recorded combined ratio of 98.4 in the second quarter of 2018 was 6.0 points better than the prior year quarter, due to lower catastrophe losses and reduced auto insurance claim frequency, partially offset by a higher expense ratio related to technology initiatives and lower premiums. The underlying combined ratio* of 85.5 for the second quarter was 2.1 points better than the prior year quarter as the improvement in the underlying loss ratio more than offset a higher expense ratio.

•Service Businessespolicies in force grew to 49.1 million, an increase of 13.0 million compared to the prior year quarter, driven by SquareTrade. Adjusted net income of $1 million in the second quarter of 2018 was $9 million better than the second quarter of 2017, due to improved loss experience at SquareTrade and Allstate Dealer Services.

Service Businesses Results Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, ($ in millions) 2018 2017 %/ $ Change 2018 2017 %/ $ Change Total Revenues $ 320 $ 260 23.1% $ 633 $ 507 24.9 SquareTrade 122 70 74.3 244 129 89.1 Allstate Roadside Services 77 77 - 151 155 (2.6) Allstate Dealer Services 100 93 7.5 196 183 7.1 Arity 21 20 5.0 42 40 5.0 Adjusted Net Income / (Loss) $ 1 $ (8) $ 9 $ (4) $ (18) $ 14 SquareTrade 5 1 4 7 (7) 14 Allstate Roadside Services (5) (5) - (10) (8) (2) Allstate Dealer Services 4 2 2 6 2 4 Arity (3) (6) 3 (7) (5) (2)

SquareTraderevenue was $122 million in the second quarter, reflecting policies in force growth of 13.2

million compared to the second quarter of 2017 and the adoption of the new revenue recognition accounting standard. Adjusted net income is not impacted by the new accounting standard and was $5 million in the second quarter of 2018 due to improved loss experience.

Allstate Roadside Serviceshad revenues of $77 million in the second quarter. The adjusted net loss of $5 million was comparable to the prior year quarter due to continued investments in the provider network and technology, combined with losses from certain wholesale contracts.

Allstate Dealer Servicesrevenue grew 7.5% compared to the second quarter of 2017, and adjusted net income was $4 million, reflecting improvement in loss costs.

Arityhad revenues of $21 million in the second quarter of 2018, largely related to contracts with affiliates.

The adjusted net loss of $3 million represented continuing investments in business expansion and product development.

•Allstate Lifeadjusted net income was $78 million in the second quarter of 2018, $15 million higher than the prior year quarter, primarily due to a lower effective tax rate, higher premiums and increased net investment income, partially offset by higher contract benefits. Premiums and contract charges increased 2.2% in the second quarter compared to the prior year quarter, primarily related to growth in traditional life insurance and lower reinsurance premiums ceded.

•Allstate Benefitsadjusted net income was $34 million in the second quarter of 2018, $9 million higher than the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased premiums, improved benefit ratio on selected products and a lower effective tax rate, partially offset by higher expenses related to technology investments. Premiums and contract charges increased 5.2% in the second quarter compared to the prior year quarter, due to 5.4% growth in policies in force.

•Allstate Annuitiesadjusted net income was $44 million in the second quarter of 2018, $21 million lower than the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower performance-based investment income.

• Allstate Investments$83 billion portfolio generated net investment income of $824 million in the second quarter, which was 8.1%, or $73 million, below the prior year quarter. Allstate Investment Results Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, ($ in millions, except ratios) 2018 2017 % / pts Change 2018 2017 % / pts Change Net investment income $ 824 $ 897 (8.1) $ 1,610 $ 1,645 (2.1) Market-based investment income(1) 696 672 3.6 1,348 1,330 1.4 Performance-based investment income(1) 176 263 (33.1) 357 394 (9.4) Realized capital gains and losses (25) 81 NM (159) 215 NM Change in unrealized net capital gains, pre-tax(2) (324) 448 NM (1,326) 779 NM Total return on investment portfolio 0.5% 1.8% (1.3) -% 3.4% (3.4) (1)Investment expenses are not allocated between market-based and performance-based portfolios with the exception of investee level expenses. (2)Excludes $1.2 billion adjustment related to the adoption of recognition and measurement accounting standard in 2018.



NM = not meaningful

Market-based investmentscontributed $696 million of income in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 3.6% compared to the prior year quarter, primarily from higher purchase yields and modest duration extension of our fixed-income portfolio.

Performance-based investmentsgenerated income of $176 million in the second quarter of 2018 with a pre-tax annualized yield of 9.0%. Investment income decreased 33.1% over a very strong prior year quarter, primarily reflecting more moderate asset appreciation.

Net realized capital losseswere $25 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to gains of $81 million in the prior year quarter. Net realized losses for the quarter primarily related to sales of fixed-income securities, partially offset by increased valuation of equity investments.

Unrealized net capital gainsdecreased $324 million from the first quarter, as higher market yields resulted in lower fixed-income valuations.

Total returnon the investment portfolio was 0.5% for the second quarter of 2018, which included a stable 1.0% contribution from net investment income, partially offset by lower fixed income valuations of 0.5%.

Proactive Capital Management

"Allstate returned $722 million of capital to our shareholders during the second quarter through a combination of $163 million in common stock dividends and repurchasing $559 million of outstanding shares. As of June 30, 2018, there was $376 million remaining on the $2 billion common share repurchase authorization," said Mario Rizzo, Chief Financial Officer.

"During the quarter, Allstate redeemed $224 million in fixed-to-floating rate junior subordinated debentures and repaid $176 million in senior debentures. Our adjusted net income return on common shareholders' equity* of 15.8% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2018, was an increase of 2.3 points compared to the prior year period. Book value per diluted common share of $59.16 was 9.9% higher than June 30, 2017."