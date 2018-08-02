Allstate : Increases Profits and Growth

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today reported financial results
for the second quarter of 2018.
The Allstate Corporation Consolidated Highlights
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
($ in millions, except per share data and ratios)
% / pts
% / pts
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Consolidated revenues
$
10,099
$
9,813
2.9
$
19,869
$
19,457
2.1
Net income applicable to common shareholders
637
550
15.8
1,583
1,216
30.2
per diluted common share
1.80
1.49
20.8
4.43
3.29
34.7
Adjusted net income*
675
510
32.4
1,741
1,118
55.7
per diluted common share*
1.90
1.38
37.7
4.87
3.02
61.3
Return on common shareholders’ equity (trailing twelve months)
Net income applicable to common shareholders
17.0
%
13.1
%
3.9
Adjusted net income*
15.8
%
13.5
%
2.3
Book value per common share
59.16
53.83
9.9
Property-Liability combined ratio
Recorded
94.9
96.6
(1.7
)
91.5
94.8
(3.3
)
Underlying combined ratio* (excludes catastrophes, prior year
reserve reestimates and amortization of purchased intangibles)
85.5
84.9
0.6
84.8
84.5
0.3
Property and casualty insurance premiums written
8,838
8,289
6.6
16,969
16,012
6.0
Catastrophe losses
906
993
(8.8
)
1,267
1,774
(28.6
)
Total policies in force (in thousands)
88,434
74,968
18.0
* Measures used in this release that are not based on accounting
principles generally accepted in the United States of America
(“non-GAAP”) are denoted with an asterisk and defined and reconciled to
the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the “Definitions of
Non-GAAP Measures” section of this document.
“Allstate’s businesses continue to deliver excellent results, growth is
accelerating and we are on pace to achieve 2018’s operating priorities,”
said Tom Wilson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of The
Allstate Corporation. “Net income increased to $637 million in the
second quarter of 2018 and return on equity was 17.0% for the latest
twelve months. Revenues rose to $10.1 billion for the quarter,
reflecting higher average premiums and increased policies in force.
Better serving customers increased the net promoter score for most
businesses which, when combined with higher new business levels,
supported policy growth for the Allstate and Esurance Property-Liability
businesses, SquareTrade and Allstate Benefits. Increased profitability
reflected operational excellence, a decline in auto accident frequency
and lower catastrophe losses. We are improving our underlying combined
ratio* outlook range by one point to 85 to 87(1) for the full
year 2018,” said Wilson.
_________
(1) A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the combined
ratio, a GAAP measure, is not possible on a forward-looking basis
because it is not possible to provide a reliable forecast of
catastrophes, and prior year reserve reestimates are expected to be zero
because reserves are determined based on our best estimate of ultimate
loss reserves as of the reporting date.
“The strategy to deliver differentiated products to consumers by
leveraging our brands, customer base, technology and capital is also on
track. The Allstate brand is a leader in using technology and analytics
to offer telematics based auto insurance and settle claims. Esurance is
doing the same and has successfully expanded into homeowners insurance.
SquareTrade is on pace with its acquisition milestones and added 13.2
million policies in twelve months. While investment income is down
slightly in the quarter, this reflects very strong performance-based
returns last year. Allstate’s Life, Benefits and Annuities businesses
are on track to meet their goals. Shareholders have also benefited from
cash returns of almost three-quarters of a billion dollars in the
quarter through dividends and share repurchases,” concluded Wilson.
Second Quarter 2018 Results
Total revenue of $10.1 billion in the second quarter of 2018 increased
2.9% compared to the prior year quarter.
Property and casualty insurance premiums earned increased 5.5%.
Life premiums and contract charges increased 3.6%.
Net investment income decreased 8.1%.
Realized capital losses reduced revenues by $25 million, compared to
gains which generated $81 million of revenue in the prior year quarter.
Net income applicable to common shareholders was $637 million, or
$1.80 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018, compared to
$550 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, in the second quarter of
2017. Adjusted net income* was $675 million in the second quarter of
2018, compared to $510 million in the second quarter of 2017, driven
by higher premiums earned, lower catastrophe losses, higher favorable
prior year reserve releases and a lower U.S. tax rate, partially
offset by lower net investment income.
Property-Liability underwriting income of $416 million was $151
million better than the prior year quarter. Increased premiums earned,
lower catastrophe losses, lower auto insurance claim frequency and
higher favorable non-catastrophe prior year reserve reestimates were
partially offset by higher claim severity and operating expenses.
The underlying combined ratio* of 85.5 for the second quarter of 2018
was 0.6 points higher than the prior year quarter due to increased
expenses, primarily related to compensation linked to operating
performance. The underlying loss ratio* of 60.2 in the second quarter
was essentially flat to the prior year quarter. Second quarter results
were better than the annual outlook range of 86 to 88 as auto
insurance profitability was favorably impacted by a continued
reduction in accident frequency. Given the positive first half 2018
performance, the underlying combined ratio* is now expected to be
within 85 to 87for the full year of 2018.
Non-catastrophe prior year reserve releases of $135 million in the
second quarter of 2018 included continued favorable personal lines
auto injury coverages development and better than anticipated salvage
and subrogation recoveries, partially offset by strengthening in our
commercial business.
Property-Liability Results
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(% to earned premiums)
pts
pts
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Recorded Combined Ratio
94.9
96.6
(1.7
)
91.5
94.8
(3.3
)
Allstate Brand Auto
93.0
95.6
(2.6
)
90.8
93.2
(2.4
)
Allstate Brand Homeowners
98.3
97.2
1.1
89.6
95.4
(5.8
)
Allstate Brand Other Personal Lines
86.6
90.8
(4.2
)
87.8
91.9
(4.1
)
Esurance
101.9
106.1
(4.2
)
100.7
104.2
(3.5
)
Encompass
98.4
104.4
(6.0
)
98.4
108.1
(9.7
)
Underlying Combined Ratio*
85.5
84.9
0.6
84.8
84.5
0.3
Allstate Brand Auto
92.8
92.6
0.2
91.4
91.8
(0.4
)
Allstate Brand Homeowners
63.3
59.8
3.5
63.4
60.5
2.9
Allstate Brand Other Personal Lines
77.3
77.1
0.2
80.3
77.9
2.4
Esurance
95.9
100.5
(4.6
)
97.1
100.4
(3.3
)
Encompass
85.5
87.6
(2.1
)
86.7
87.1
(0.4
)
Allstate brand auto insurance net written premium grew 5.8% in
the second quarter of 2018, reflecting a 4.0% increase in average
premium and a 1.3% increase in policies in force. Growth in policies
in force was driven by continued improvement in the renewal ratio and
higher new issued applications.
The recorded combined ratio of 93.0 in the second quarter of 2018 was
2.6 points better than the prior year quarter, due to increased
premiums earned, lower catastrophe losses and a broad-based decline in
accident frequency, partially offset by higher severity and expenses,
primarily related to agency and employee compensation costs. The
underlying combined ratio* of 92.8 in the quarter was 0.2 points
higher than the prior year quarter.
Allstate brand homeowners insurance net written premium
increased 5.5% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the prior
year quarter, due to increased average premium and policy growth.
Policies in force increased 0.8% compared to the prior year quarter,
driven by improvement in the renewal ratio and increased new issued
applications.
The recorded combined ratio was 98.3 in the second quarter of 2018,
and the underlying combined ratio* of 63.3 was 3.5 points higher than
the prior year quarter, mainly driven by adverse non-catastrophe
weather and increased expenses.
Allstate brand other personal lines insurancenet
written premium of $475 million increased 7.7% in the second quarter
of 2018 compared to the prior year quarter. The recorded combined
ratio of 86.6 was 4.2 points better than the prior year quarter,
primarily driven by lower catastrophe losses. The underlying combined
ratio* of 77.3 in the second quarter of 2018 was 0.2 points higher
than the prior year period, primarily due to higher underlying loss
costs partially offset by increased earned premium.
Esurance net written premium grew 12.5% compared to the prior
year quarter, reflecting increased average premium in auto and
homeowners insurance, and a 4.1% increase in total policies in force.
Auto policies in force increased 3.2% due to higher retention and new
issued applications.
The recorded combined ratio of 101.9 in the second quarter of 2018 was
4.2 points better than the prior year quarter, due to improvement in
both the loss and expense ratios. The underlying combined ratio* of
95.9 was 4.6 points better than the prior year quarter, as both auto
and homeowners insurance results improved.
Encompass net written premium declined 3.5% in the second
quarter of 2018 compared to the prior year quarter, reflecting the
continued execution of profit improvement plans. The recorded combined
ratio of 98.4 in the second quarter of 2018 was 6.0 points better than
the prior year quarter, due to lower catastrophe losses and reduced
auto insurance claim frequency, partially offset by a higher expense
ratio related to technology initiatives and lower premiums. The
underlying combined ratio* of 85.5 for the second quarter was 2.1
points better than the prior year quarter as the improvement in the
underlying loss ratio more than offset a higher expense ratio.
Service Businesses policies in force grew to 49.1 million, an
increase of 13.0 million compared to the prior year quarter, driven by
SquareTrade. Adjusted net income of $1 million in the second quarter
of 2018 was $9 million better than the second quarter of 2017, due to
improved loss experience at SquareTrade and Allstate Dealer Services.
Service Businesses Results
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
($ in millions)
% / $
% / $
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Total Revenues
$
320
$
260
23.1
%
$
633
$
507
24.9
SquareTrade
122
70
74.3
244
129
89.1
Allstate Roadside Services
77
77
—
151
155
(2.6
)
Allstate Dealer Services
100
93
7.5
196
183
7.1
Arity
21
20
5.0
42
40
5.0
Adjusted Net Income / (Loss)
$
1
$
(8
)
$
9
$
(4
)
$
(18
)
$
14
SquareTrade
5
1
4
7
(7
)
14
Allstate Roadside Services
(5
)
(5
)
—
(10
)
(8
)
(2
)
Allstate Dealer Services
4
2
2
6
2
4
Arity
(3
)
(6
)
3
(7
)
(5
)
(2
)
SquareTrade revenue was $122 million in the second quarter,
reflecting policies in force growth of 13.2 million compared to the
second quarter of 2017 and the adoption of the new revenue recognition
accounting standard. Adjusted net income is not impacted by the new
accounting standard and was $5 million in the second quarter of 2018
due to improved loss experience.
Allstate Roadside Services had revenues of $77 million in the
second quarter. The adjusted net loss of $5 million was comparable to
the prior year quarter due to continued investments in the provider
network and technology, combined with losses from certain wholesale
contracts.
Allstate Dealer Services revenue grew 7.5% compared to the
second quarter of 2017, and adjusted net income was $4 million,
reflecting improvement in loss costs.
Arity had revenues of $21 million in the second quarter of
2018, largely related to contracts with affiliates. The adjusted net
loss of $3 million represented continuing investments in business
expansion and product development.
Allstate Life adjusted net income was $78 million in the second
quarter of 2018, $15 million higher than the prior year quarter,
primarily due to a lower effective tax rate, higher premiums and
increased net investment income, partially offset by higher contract
benefits. Premiums and contract charges increased 2.2% in the second
quarter compared to the prior year quarter, primarily related to
growth in traditional life insurance and lower reinsurance premiums
ceded.
Allstate Benefits adjusted net income was $34 million in the
second quarter of 2018, $9 million higher than the prior year quarter,
primarily due to increased premiums, improved benefit ratio on
selected products and a lower effective tax rate, partially offset by
higher expenses related to technology investments. Premiums and
contract charges increased 5.2% in the second quarter compared to the
prior year quarter, due to 5.4% growth in policies in force.
Allstate Annuities adjusted net income was $44 million in the
second quarter of 2018, $21 million lower than the prior year quarter,
primarily due to lower performance-based investment income.
Allstate Investments $83 billion portfolio generated net
investment income of $824 million in the second quarter, which was
8.1%, or $73 million, below the prior year quarter.
Allstate Investment Results
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
($ in millions, except ratios)
% / pts
% / pts
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Net investment income
$
824
$
897
(8.1
)
$
1,610
$
1,645
(2.1
)
Market-based investment income(1)
696
672
3.6
1,348
1,330
1.4
Performance-based investment income(1)
176
263
(33.1
)
357
394
(9.4
)
Realized capital gains and losses
(25
)
81
NM
(159
)
215
NM
Change in unrealized net capital gains, pre-tax(2)
(324
)
448
NM
(1,326
)
779
NM
Total return on investment portfolio
0.5
%
1.8
%
(1.3
)
—
%
3.4
%
(3.4
)
(1) Investment expenses are not allocated between
market-based and performance-based portfolios with the exception of
investee level expenses. (2) Excludes $1.2 billion
adjustment related to the adoption of recognition and measurement
accounting standard in 2018.
NM = not meaningful
Market-based investments contributed $696 million of income in
the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 3.6% compared to the prior
year quarter, primarily from higher purchase yields and modest
duration extension of our fixed-income portfolio.
Performance-based investments generated income of $176 million
in the second quarter of 2018 with a pre-tax annualized yield of 9.0%.
Investment income decreased 33.1% over a very strong prior year
quarter, primarily reflecting more moderate asset appreciation.
Net realized capital losses were $25 million in the second
quarter of 2018, compared to gains of $81 million in the prior year
quarter. Net realized losses for the quarter primarily related to
sales of fixed-income securities, partially offset by increased
valuation of equity investments.
Unrealized net capital gains decreased $324 million from the
first quarter, as higher market yields resulted in lower fixed-income
valuations.
Total return on the investment portfolio was 0.5% for the
second quarter of 2018, which included a stable 1.0% contribution from
net investment income, partially offset by lower fixed income
valuations of 0.5%.
Proactive Capital Management
“Allstate returned $722 million of capital to our shareholders during
the second quarter through a combination of $163 million in common stock
dividends and repurchasing $559 million of outstanding shares. As of
June 30, 2018, there was $376 million remaining on the $2 billion common
share repurchase authorization,” said Mario Rizzo, Chief Financial
Officer.
“During the quarter, Allstate redeemed $224 million in fixed-to-floating
rate junior subordinated debentures and repaid $176 million in senior
debentures. Our adjusted net income return on common shareholders’
equity* of 15.8% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2018, was an increase
of 2.3 points compared to the prior year period. Book value per diluted
common share of $59.16 was 9.9% higher than June 30, 2017.”
Visit www.allstateinvestors.com
to view additional information about Allstate’s results, including a
webcast of its quarterly conference call and the call presentation. The
conference call will be held at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 2.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” that anticipate
results based on our estimates, assumptions and plans that are subject
to uncertainty. These statements are made subject to the safe-harbor
provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or
current facts and may be identified by their use of words like “plans,”
“seeks,” “expects,” “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “estimates,”
“intends,” “believes,” “likely,” “targets” and other words with similar
meanings. We believe these statements are based on reasonable estimates,
assumptions and plans. However, if the estimates, assumptions or plans
underlying the forward-looking statements prove inaccurate or if other
risks or uncertainties arise, actual results could differ materially
from those communicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors
that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements may be found
in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
including the “Risk Factors” section in our most recent annual report on
Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements are as of the date on which they
are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any
forward-looking statement.
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
($ in millions, except per share data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues
Property and casualty insurance premiums
$
8,460
$
8,018
$
16,746
$
15,977
Life premiums and contract charges
612
591
1,228
1,184
Other revenue
228
226
444
436
Net investment income
824
897
1,610
1,645
Realized capital gains and losses:
Total other-than-temporary impairment (“OTTI”) losses
(4
)
(47
)
(4
)
(109
)
OTTI losses reclassified (from) to other comprehensive income
—
(3
)
(1
)
—
Net OTTI losses recognized in earnings
(4
)
(50
)
(5
)
(109
)
Sales and valuation changes on equity investments and derivatives
(21
)
131
(154
)
324
Total realized capital gains and losses
(25
)
81
(159
)
215
10,099
9,813
19,869
19,457
Costs and expenses
Property and casualty insurance claims and claims expense
5,792
5,689
10,941
11,105
Life contract benefits
483
486
987
960
Interest credited to contractholder funds
165
175
326
348
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
1,296
1,176
2,569
2,345
Operating costs and expenses
1,407
1,312
2,762
2,619
Restructuring and related charges
27
53
49
63
Interest expense
86
83
169
168
9,256
8,974
17,803
17,608
Gain on disposition of operations
2
12
3
14
Income from operations before income tax expense
845
851
2,069
1,863
Income tax expense
169
272
418
589
Net income
676
579
1,651
1,274
Preferred stock dividends
39
29
68
58
Net income applicable to common shareholders
$
637
$
550
$
1,583
$
1,216
Earnings per common share:
Net income applicable to common shareholders per common share –
Basic
$
1.82
$
1.51
$
4.50
$
3.34
Weighted average common shares – Basic
349.2
363.6
351.6
364.6
Net income applicable to common shareholders per common share –
Diluted
$
1.80
$
1.49
$
4.43
$
3.29
Weighted average common shares – Diluted
354.6
369.0
357.2
370.1
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.46
$
0.37
$
0.92
$
0.74
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
BUSINESS RESULTS
($ in millions, except ratios)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Property-Liability
Premiums written
$
8,541
$
8,030
$
16,385
$
15,499
Premiums earned
$
8,189
$
7,807
$
16,208
$
15,566
Other revenue
184
181
358
348
Claims and claims expense
(5,704
)
(5,607
)
(10,762
)
(10,935
)
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
(1,110
)
(1,032
)
(2,198
)
(2,054
)
Operating costs and expenses
(1,118
)
(1,033
)
(2,185
)
(2,051
)
Restructuring and related charges
(25
)
(51
)
(46
)
(61
)
Underwriting income
416
265
1,375
813
Net investment income
353
387
690
695
Income tax expense on operations
(157
)
(207
)
(425
)
(475
)
Realized capital gains and losses, after-tax
(12
)
56
(87
)
145
Gain on disposition of operations, after-tax
—
6
—
6
Net income applicable to common shareholders
$
600
$
507
$
1,553
$
1,184
Catastrophe losses
$
906
$
993
$
1,267
$
1,774
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
$
3
$
1
$
4
$
3
Operating ratios:
Claims and claims expense ratio
69.6
71.8
66.4
70.3
Expense ratio (1)
25.3
24.8
25.1
24.5
Combined ratio
94.9
96.6
91.5
94.8
Effect of catastrophe losses on combined ratio
11.1
12.7
7.8
11.4
Effect of prior year reserve reestimates on combined ratio
(1.2
)
(1.1
)
(0.9
)
(1.1
)
Effect of catastrophe losses included in prior year reserve
reestimates on combined ratio
0.5
(0.1
)
0.2
—
Effect of Discontinued Lines and Coverages on combined ratio
—
0.1
—
0.1
Services Businesses
Premiums written
$
297
$
259
$
584
$
513
Premiums earned
$
271
$
211
538
411
Intersegment insurance premiums and service fees
29
28
58
56
Other revenue
16
17
32
33
Net investment income
6
4
11
7
Claims and claims expense
(89
)
(83
)
(182
)
(173
)
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
(113
)
(71
)
(223
)
(139
)
Operating costs and expenses
(118
)
(116
)
(237
)
(220
)
Restructuring and related charges
—
(1
)
(1
)
(1
)
Income tax (expense) benefit on operations
(1
)
3
—
8
Adjusted net income (loss)
1
(8
)
(4
)
(18
)
Realized capital gains and losses, after-tax
(1
)
—
(4
)
—
Amortization of purchased intangible assets, after-tax
(16
)
(15
)
(32
)
(30
)
Net loss applicable to common shareholders
$
(16
)
$
(23
)
$
(40
)
$
(48
)
Allstate Life
Premiums and contract charges
$
326
$
319
$
653
$
640
Other revenue
28
28
54
55
Net investment income
130
123
252
243
Contract benefits
(195
)
(187
)
(400
)
(382
)
Interest credited to contractholder funds
(71
)
(71
)
(141
)
(140
)
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
(31
)
(35
)
(62
)
(67
)
Operating costs and expenses
(88
)
(86
)
(174
)
(172
)
Restructuring and related charges
(2
)
—
(2
)
—
Income tax expense on operations
(19
)
(28
)
(33
)
(55
)
Adjusted net income
78
63
147
122
Realized capital gains and losses, after-tax
(2
)
—
(4
)
1
DAC and DSI amortization relating to realized capital gains and
losses, after-tax
(3
)
(3
)
(5
)
(6
)
Net income applicable to common shareholders
$
73
$
60
$
138
$
117
(1) Other revenue is deducted from operating costs and
expenses in the expense ratio calculation.
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION
BUSINESS RESULTS
($ in millions, except ratios)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Allstate Benefits
Premiums and contract charges
$
283
$
269
$
569
$
538
Net investment income
19
19
38
36
Contract benefits
(143
)
(143
)
(292
)
(279
)
Interest credited to contractholder funds
(9
)
(9
)
(17
)
(18
)
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
(36
)
(33
)
(77
)
(74
)
Operating costs and expenses
(70
)
(64
)
(142
)
(131
)
Income tax expense on operations
(10
)
(14
)
(17
)
(25
)
Adjusted net income
34
25
62
47
Realized capital gains and losses, after-tax
—
—
(2
)
—
Net income applicable to common shareholders
$
34
$
25
$
60
$
47
Allstate Annuities
Contract charges
$
3
$
3
$
6
$
6
Net investment income
293
354
583
643
Contract benefits
(145
)
(156
)
(295
)
(299
)
Interest credited to contractholder funds
(87
)
(93
)
(174
)
(188
)
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
(2
)
(1
)
(3
)
(3
)
Operating costs and expenses
(9
)
(8
)
(18
)
(17
)
Restructuring and related charges
—
(1
)
—
(1
)
Income tax expense on operations
(9
)
(33
)
(20
)
(47
)
Adjusted net income
44
65
79
94
Realized capital gains and losses, after-tax
5
(3
)
(18
)
(5
)
Valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax
—
(1
)
4
(1
)
Gain on disposition of operations, after-tax
1
—
2
2
Net income applicable to common shareholders
$
50
$
61
$
67
$
90
Corporate and Other
Net investment income
$
23
$
10
$
36
$
21
Operating costs and expenses
(12
)
(9
)
(20
)
(17
)
Interest expense
(86
)
(83
)
(169
)
(168
)
Income tax benefit on operations
19
31
36
61
Preferred stock dividends
(39
)
(29
)
(68
)
(58
)
Adjusted net loss
(95
)
(80
)
(185
)
(161
)
Realized capital gains and losses, after-tax
(9
)
—
(10
)
—
Business combination expenses, after-tax
—
—
—
(13
)
Net loss applicable to common shareholders
$
(104
)
$
(80
)
$
(195
)
$
(174
)
Consolidated net incomeapplicable to common shareholders
$
637
$
550
$
1,583
$
1,216
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
June 30,
December 31,
($ in millions, except par value data)
2018
2017
Assets
(unaudited)
Investments:
Fixed income securities, at fair value (amortized cost $56,750 and
$57,525)
$
56,891
$
58,992
Equity securities, at fair value (cost $5,846 and $5,461)
6,888
6,621
Mortgage loans
4,535
4,534
Limited partnership interests
7,679
6,740
Short-term, at fair value (amortized cost $3,123 and $1,944)
3,123
1,944
Other
4,125
3,972
Total investments
83,241
82,803
Cash
489
617
Premium installment receivables, net
5,953
5,786
Deferred policy acquisition costs
4,533
4,191
Reinsurance recoverables, net
8,910
8,921
Accrued investment income
589
569
Property and equipment, net
1,040
1,072
Goodwill
2,189
2,181
Other assets
3,154
2,838
Separate Accounts
3,271
3,444
Total assets
$
113,369
$
112,422
Liabilities
Reserve for property and casualty insurance claims and claims expense
$
26,623
$
26,325
Reserve for life-contingent contract benefits
12,213
12,549
Contractholder funds
18,888
19,434
Unearned premiums
13,824
13,473
Claim payments outstanding
894
875
Deferred income taxes
723
782
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
7,363
6,639
Long-term debt
6,448
6,350
Separate Accounts
3,271
3,444
Total liabilities
90,247
89,871
Shareholders’ equity
Preferred stock and additional capital paid-in, $1 par value, 95.2
thousand and 72.2 thousand shares issued and outstanding, $2,380 and
$1,805 aggregate liquidation preference
2,303
1,746
Common stock, $.01 par value, 900 million issued, 347 million and
355 million shares outstanding
9
9
Additional capital paid-in
3,391
3,313
Retained income
45,508
43,162
Deferred ESOP expense
(3
)
(3
)
Treasury stock, at cost (553 million and 545 million shares)
(26,818
)
(25,982
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income:
Unrealized net capital gains and losses:
Unrealized net capital gains and losses on fixed income securities
with OTTI
83
85
Other unrealized net capital gains and losses
28
1,981
Unrealized adjustment to DAC, DSI and insurance reserves
Unrecognized pension and other postretirement benefit cost
(1,302
)
(1,347
)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(1,268
)
306
Total shareholders’ equity
23,122
22,551
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
113,369
$
112,422
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
($ in millions)
Six months ended
June 30,
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities
(unaudited)
Net income
$
1,651
$
1,274
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation, amortization and other non-cash items
248
238
Realized capital gains and losses
159
(215
)
Gain on disposition of operations
(3
)
(14
)
Interest credited to contractholder funds
326
348
Changes in:
Policy benefits and other insurance reserves
(22
)
228
Unearned premiums
211
34
Deferred policy acquisition costs
(80
)
(65
)
Premium installment receivables, net
(185
)
(51
)
Reinsurance recoverables, net
(9
)
6
Income taxes
(257
)
(42
)
Other operating assets and liabilities
51
(393
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,090
1,348
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from sales
Fixed income securities
19,515
14,521
Equity securities
3,576
3,430
Limited partnership interests
182
481
Other investments
135
118
Investment collections
Fixed income securities
1,442
2,063
Mortgage loans
315
305
Other investments
235
337
Investment purchases
Fixed income securities
(20,401
)
(17,214
)
Equity securities
(3,901
)
(3,473
)
Limited partnership interests
(873
)
(578
)
Mortgage loans
(316
)
(148
)
Other investments
(535
)
(532
)
Change in short-term investments, net
(512
)
2,142
Change in other investments, net
(35
)
107
Purchases of property and equipment, net
(128
)
(146
)
Acquisition of operations
(10
)
(1,356
)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(1,311
)
57
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
498
—
Repayments of long-term debt
(401
)
—
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock
557
—
Contractholder fund deposits
506
515
Contractholder fund withdrawals
(997
)
(957
)
Dividends paid on common stock
(295
)
(257
)
Dividends paid on preferred stock
(58
)
(58
)
Treasury stock purchases
(838
)
(657
)
Shares reissued under equity incentive plans, net
28
108
Other
93
(53
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(907
)
(1,359
)
Net (decrease) increase in cash
(128
)
46
Cash at beginning of period
617
436
Cash at end of period
$
489
$
482
Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures
We believe that investors’ understanding of Allstate’s performance is
enhanced by our disclosure of the following non-GAAP measures. Our
methods for calculating these measures may differ from those used by
other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.
Adjusted net income is net income applicable to common
shareholders, excluding:
realized capital gains and losses, after-tax, except for periodic
settlements and accruals on non-hedge derivative instruments, which
are reported with realized capital gains and losses but included in
adjusted net income,
valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax,
amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs (“DAC”) and deferred
sales inducements (“DSI”), to the extent they resulted from the
recognition of certain realized capital gains and losses or valuation
changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax,
business combination expenses and the amortization of purchased
intangible assets, after-tax,
gain (loss) on disposition of operations, after-tax, and
adjustments for other significant non-recurring, infrequent or unusual
items, when (a) the nature of the charge or gain is such that it is
reasonably unlikely to recur within two years, or (b) there has been
no similar charge or gain within the prior two years.
Net income applicable to common shareholders is the GAAP measure that is
most directly comparable to adjusted net income.
We use adjusted net income as an important measure to evaluate our
results of operations. We believe that the measure provides investors
with a valuable measure of the company’s ongoing performance because it
reveals trends in our insurance and financial services business that may
be obscured by the net effect of realized capital gains and losses,
valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, business
combination expenses and the amortization of purchased intangible
assets, gain (loss) on disposition of operations and adjustments for
other significant non-recurring, infrequent or unusual items. Realized
capital gains and losses, valuation changes on embedded derivatives not
hedged and gain (loss) on disposition of operations may vary
significantly between periods and are generally driven by business
decisions and external economic developments such as capital market
conditions, the timing of which is unrelated to the insurance
underwriting process. Consistent with our intent to protect results or
earn additional income, adjusted net income includes periodic
settlements and accruals on certain derivative instruments that are
reported in realized capital gains and losses because they do not
qualify for hedge accounting or are not designated as hedges for
accounting purposes. These instruments are used for economic hedges and
to replicate fixed income securities, and by including them in adjusted
net income, we are appropriately reflecting their trends in our
performance and in a manner consistent with the economically hedged
investments, product attributes (e.g. net investment income and interest
credited to contractholder funds) or replicated investments. Business
combination expenses are excluded because they are non-recurring in
nature and the amortization of purchased intangible assets is excluded
because it relates to the acquisition purchase price and is not
indicative of our underlying insurance business results or trends.
Non-recurring items are excluded because, by their nature, they are not
indicative of our business or economic trends. Accordingly, adjusted net
income excludes the effect of items that tend to be highly variable from
period to period and highlights the results from ongoing operations and
the underlying profitability of our business. A byproduct of excluding
these items to determine adjusted net income is the transparency and
understanding of their significance to net income variability and
profitability while recognizing these or similar items may recur in
subsequent periods. Adjusted net income is used by management along with
the other components of net income applicable to common shareholders to
assess our performance. We use adjusted measures of adjusted net income
in incentive compensation. Therefore, we believe it is useful for
investors to evaluate net income applicable to common shareholders,
adjusted net income and their components separately and in the aggregate
when reviewing and evaluating our performance. We note that investors,
financial analysts, financial and business media organizations and
rating agencies utilize adjusted net income results in their evaluation
of our and our industry’s financial performance and in their investment
decisions, recommendations and communications as it represents a
reliable, representative and consistent measurement of the industry and
the company and management’s performance. We note that the price to
earnings multiple commonly used by insurance investors as a
forward-looking valuation technique uses adjusted net income as the
denominator. Adjusted net income should not be considered a substitute
for net income applicable to common shareholders and does not reflect
the overall profitability of our business.
The following tables reconcile net income applicable to common
shareholders and adjusted net income. Beginning January 1, 2018, the Tax
Legislation reduced the U.S. corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%.
Taxes on adjustments to reconcile net income applicable to common
shareholders and adjusted net income generally use a 21% effective tax
rate for 2018 and 35% for 2017 and are reported net with the reconciling
adjustment.
($ in millions, except per share data)
Three months ended June 30,
Per diluted
Property-Liability
Consolidated
common share
2018
2017
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income applicable to common shareholders
$
600
$
507
$
637
$
550
$
1.80
$
1.49
Realized capital gains and losses, after-tax
12
(56
)
19
(53
)
0.05
(0.14
)
Valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax
—
—
—
1
—
—
DAC and DSI amortization relating to realized capital gains and
losses and valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged,
after-tax
—
—
3
3
—
0.01
Reclassification of periodic settlements and accruals on non-hedge
derivative instruments, after-tax
(1
)
(1
)
(1
)
(1
)
—
—
Business combination expenses and the amortization of purchased
intangible assets, after-tax
2
1
18
16
0.05
0.04
Gain on disposition of operations, after-tax
—
(6
)
(1
)
(6
)
—
(0.02
)
Adjusted net income*
$
613
$
445
$
675
$
510
$
1.90
$
1.38
Six months ended June 30,
Per diluted
Property-Liability
Consolidated
common share
2018
2017
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income applicable to common shareholders
$
1,553
$
1,184
$
1,583
$
1,216
$
4.43
$
3.29
Realized capital gains and losses, after-tax
87
(145
)
125
(141
)
0.35
(0.38
)
Valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax
—
—
(4
)
1
(0.01
)
—
DAC and DSI amortization relating to realized capital gains and
losses and valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged,
after-tax
—
—
5
6
0.01
0.02
Reclassification of periodic settlements and accruals on non-hedge
derivative instruments, after-tax
(1
)
(1
)
(1
)
(1
)
—
—
Business combination expenses and the amortization of purchased
intangible assets, after-tax
3
2
35
45
0.10
0.11
Gain on disposition of operations, after-tax
—
(6
)
(2
)
(8
)
(0.01
)
(0.02
)
Adjusted net income*
$
1,642
$
1,034
$
1,741
$
1,118
$
4.87
$
3.02
Adjusted net income return on common shareholders’ equity is a
ratio that uses a non-GAAP measure. It is calculated by dividing the
rolling 12-month adjusted net income by the average of common
shareholders’ equity at the beginning and at the end of the 12-months,
after excluding the effect of unrealized net capital gains and losses.
Return on common shareholders’ equity is the most directly comparable
GAAP measure. We use adjusted net income as the numerator for the same
reasons we use adjusted net income, as discussed above. We use average
common shareholders’ equity excluding the effect of unrealized net
capital gains and losses for the denominator as a representation of
common shareholders’ equity primarily attributable to the company’s
earned and realized business operations because it eliminates the effect
of items that are unrealized and vary significantly between periods due
to external economic developments such as capital market conditions like
changes in equity prices and interest rates, the amount and timing of
which are unrelated to the insurance underwriting process. We use it to
supplement our evaluation of net income applicable to common
shareholders and return on common shareholders’ equity because it
excludes the effect of items that tend to be highly variable from period
to period. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and that
it provides a valuable tool for investors when considered along with
return on common shareholders’ equity because it eliminates the
after-tax effects of realized and unrealized net capital gains and
losses that can fluctuate significantly from period to period and that
are driven by economic developments, the magnitude and timing of which
are generally not influenced by management. In addition, it eliminates
non-recurring items that are not indicative of our ongoing business or
economic trends. A byproduct of excluding the items noted above to
determine adjusted net income return on common shareholders’ equity from
return on common shareholders’ equity is the transparency and
understanding of their significance to return on common shareholders’
equity variability and profitability while recognizing these or similar
items may recur in subsequent periods. We use adjusted measures of
adjusted net income return on common shareholders’ equity in incentive
compensation. Therefore, we believe it is useful for investors to have
adjusted net income return on common shareholders’ equity and return on
common shareholders’ equity when evaluating our performance. We note
that investors, financial analysts, financial and business media
organizations and rating agencies utilize adjusted net income return on
common shareholders’ equity results in their evaluation of our and our
industry’s financial performance and in their investment decisions,
recommendations and communications as it represents a reliable,
representative and consistent measurement of the industry and the
company and management’s utilization of capital. Adjusted net income
return on common shareholders’ equity should not be considered a
substitute for return on common shareholders’ equity and does not
reflect the overall profitability of our business.
The following tables reconcile return on common shareholders’ equity and
adjusted net income return on common shareholders’ equity.
($ in millions)
For the twelve months ended
June 30,
2018
2017
Return on commonshareholders’ equity
Numerator:
Net incomeapplicable to common shareholders
$
3,440
$
2,518
Denominator:
Beginning commonshareholders’ equity (1)
$
19,755
$
18,807
Ending commonshareholders’ equity (1)
20,819
19,755
Average commonshareholders’ equity
$
20,287
$
19,281
Return on common shareholders’ equity
17.0
%
13.1
%
($ in millions)
For the twelve months ended
June 30,
2018
2017
Adjusted net income return on common shareholders’ equity
Numerator:
Adjusted net income *
$
3,090
$
2,399
Denominator:
Beginning commonshareholders’ equity (1)
$
19,755
$
18,807
Less: Unrealized net capital gains and losses
1,526
1,624
Adjusted beginning commonshareholders’ equity
18,229
17,183
Ending commonshareholders’ equity (1)
20,819
19,755
Less: Unrealized net capital gains and losses
54
1,526
Adjusted ending commonshareholders’ equity
20,765
18,229
Average adjusted commonshareholders’ equity
$
19,497
$
17,706
Adjusted net income return on common shareholders’ equity *
15.8
%
13.5
%
_____________
(1) Excludes equity related to preferred stock of $2,303
million as of June 30, 2018 and $1,746 million as of June 30, 2017 and
June 30, 2016.
Combined ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes, prior year
reserve reestimates and amortization of purchased intangible assets
(“underlying combined ratio”) is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed
as the difference between four GAAP operating ratios: the combined
ratio, the effect of catastrophes on the combined ratio, the effect of
prior year non-catastrophe reserve reestimates on the combined ratio,
and the effect of amortization of purchased intangible assets on the
combined ratio. We believe that this ratio is useful to investors and it
is used by management to reveal the trends in our Property-Liability
business that may be obscured by catastrophe losses, prior year reserve
reestimates and amortization of purchased intangible assets. Catastrophe
losses cause our loss trends to vary significantly between periods as a
result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude, and can have a
significant impact on the combined ratio. Prior year reserve reestimates
are caused by unexpected loss development on historical reserves.
Amortization of purchased intangible assets relates to the acquisition
purchase price and is not indicative of our underlying insurance
business results or trends. We believe it is useful for investors to
evaluate these components separately and in the aggregate when reviewing
our underwriting performance. We also provide it to facilitate a
comparison to our outlook on the underlying combined ratio. The most
directly comparable GAAP measure is the combined ratio. The underlying
combined ratio should not be considered a substitute for the combined
ratio and does not reflect the overall underwriting profitability of our
business.
The following tables reconcile the respective combined ratio to the
underlying combined ratio. Underwriting margin is calculated as 100%
minus the combined ratio.
Property-Liability
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Combined ratio
94.9
96.6
91.5
94.8
Effect of catastrophe losses
(11.1
)
(12.7
)
(7.8
)
(11.4
)
Effect of prior year non-catastrophe reserve reestimates
1.7
1.0
1.1
1.1
Underlying combined ratio*
85.5
84.9
84.8
84.5
Effect of prior year catastrophe reserve reestimates
0.5
(0.1
)
0.2
—
Allstate brand - Total
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Combined ratio
94.3
95.7
90.7
93.6
Effect of catastrophe losses
(11.2
)
(12.9
)
(7.9
)
(11.4
)
Effect of prior year non-catastrophe reserve reestimates
1.7
1.1
1.2
1.3
Underlying combined ratio*
84.8
83.9
84.0
83.5
Effect of prior year catastrophe reserve reestimates
0.5
(0.1
)
0.2
—
Allstate brand - Auto Insurance
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Combined ratio
93.0
95.6
90.8
93.2
Effect of catastrophe losses
(3.1
)
(4.2
)
(1.6
)
(2.8
)
Effect of prior year non-catastrophe reserve reestimates
2.9
1.2
2.2
1.4
Underlying combined ratio*
92.8
92.6
91.4
91.8
Effect of prior year catastrophe reserve reestimates
(0.1
)
—
(0.3
)
(0.1
)
Allstate brand - Homeowners Insurance
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Combined ratio
98.3
97.2
89.6
95.4
Effect of catastrophe losses
(36.0
)
(38.4
)
(26.7
)
(36.2
)
Effect of prior year non-catastrophe reserve reestimates
1.0
1.0
0.5
1.3
Underlying combined ratio*
63.3
59.8
63.4
60.5
Effect of prior year catastrophe reserve reestimates
2.4
—
2.0
—
Allstate brand - Other Personal Lines
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Combined ratio
86.6
90.8
87.8
91.9
Effect of catastrophe losses
(10.7
)
(13.9
)
(8.6
)
(14.2
)
Effect of prior year non-catastrophe reserve reestimates
1.4
0.2
1.1
0.2
Underlying combined ratio*
77.3
77.1
80.3
77.9
Effect of prior year catastrophe reserve reestimates
—
(0.5
)
(0.3
)
0.6
Esurance brand - Total
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Combined ratio
101.9
106.1
100.7
104.2
Effect of catastrophe losses
(6.2
)
(5.6
)
(3.6
)
(3.7
)
Effect of prior year non-catastrophe reserve reestimates
0.2
—
0.1
—
Effect of amortization of purchased intangible assets
—
—
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
Underlying combined ratio*
95.9
100.5
97.1
100.4
Effect of prior year catastrophe reserve reestimates
0.2
(0.2
)
0.1
(0.1
)
Encompass brand - Total
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Combined ratio
98.4
104.4
98.4
108.1
Effect of catastrophe losses
(15.6
)
(19.0
)
(13.5
)
(21.4
)
Effect of prior year non-catastrophe reserve reestimates
2.7
2.2
1.8
0.4
Underlying combined ratio*
85.5
87.6
86.7
87.1
Effect of prior year catastrophe reserve reestimates