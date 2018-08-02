Allstate : Increases Profits and Growth 0 08/02/2018 | 12:05am CEST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Return on Equity of 17% The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2018. The Allstate Corporation Consolidated Highlights Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, ($ in millions, except per share data and ratios) % / pts % / pts 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Consolidated revenues $ 10,099 $ 9,813 2.9 $ 19,869 $ 19,457 2.1 Net income applicable to common shareholders 637 550 15.8 1,583 1,216 30.2 per diluted common share 1.80 1.49 20.8 4.43 3.29 34.7 Adjusted net income* 675 510 32.4 1,741 1,118 55.7 per diluted common share* 1.90 1.38 37.7 4.87 3.02 61.3 Return on common shareholders’ equity (trailing twelve months) Net income applicable to common shareholders 17.0 % 13.1 % 3.9 Adjusted net income* 15.8 % 13.5 % 2.3 Book value per common share 59.16 53.83 9.9 Property-Liability combined ratio Recorded 94.9 96.6 (1.7 ) 91.5 94.8 (3.3 ) Underlying combined ratio* (excludes catastrophes, prior year reserve reestimates and amortization of purchased intangibles) 85.5 84.9 0.6 84.8 84.5 0.3 Property and casualty insurance premiums written 8,838 8,289 6.6 16,969 16,012 6.0 Catastrophe losses 906 993 (8.8 ) 1,267 1,774 (28.6 ) Total policies in force (in thousands) 88,434 74,968 18.0 * Measures used in this release that are not based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“non-GAAP”) are denoted with an asterisk and defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the “Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures” section of this document. “Allstate’s businesses continue to deliver excellent results, growth is accelerating and we are on pace to achieve 2018’s operating priorities,” said Tom Wilson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Allstate Corporation. “Net income increased to $637 million in the second quarter of 2018 and return on equity was 17.0% for the latest twelve months. Revenues rose to $10.1 billion for the quarter, reflecting higher average premiums and increased policies in force. Better serving customers increased the net promoter score for most businesses which, when combined with higher new business levels, supported policy growth for the Allstate and Esurance Property-Liability businesses, SquareTrade and Allstate Benefits. Increased profitability reflected operational excellence, a decline in auto accident frequency and lower catastrophe losses. We are improving our underlying combined ratio* outlook range by one point to 85 to 87(1) for the full year 2018,” said Wilson. _________ (1) A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the combined ratio, a GAAP measure, is not possible on a forward-looking basis because it is not possible to provide a reliable forecast of catastrophes, and prior year reserve reestimates are expected to be zero because reserves are determined based on our best estimate of ultimate loss reserves as of the reporting date. “The strategy to deliver differentiated products to consumers by leveraging our brands, customer base, technology and capital is also on track. The Allstate brand is a leader in using technology and analytics to offer telematics based auto insurance and settle claims. Esurance is doing the same and has successfully expanded into homeowners insurance. SquareTrade is on pace with its acquisition milestones and added 13.2 million policies in twelve months. While investment income is down slightly in the quarter, this reflects very strong performance-based returns last year. Allstate’s Life, Benefits and Annuities businesses are on track to meet their goals. Shareholders have also benefited from cash returns of almost three-quarters of a billion dollars in the quarter through dividends and share repurchases,” concluded Wilson. Second Quarter 2018 Results Total revenue of $10.1 billion in the second quarter of 2018 increased 2.9% compared to the prior year quarter. Property and casualty insurance premiums earned increased 5.5%.

Life premiums and contract charges increased 3.6%.

Net investment income decreased 8.1%.

Realized capital losses reduced revenues by $25 million, compared to gains which generated $81 million of revenue in the prior year quarter. Net income applicable to common shareholders was $637 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $550 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted net income* was $675 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $510 million in the second quarter of 2017, driven by higher premiums earned, lower catastrophe losses, higher favorable prior year reserve releases and a lower U.S. tax rate, partially offset by lower net investment income.

Property-Liability underwriting income of $416 million was $151 million better than the prior year quarter. Increased premiums earned, lower catastrophe losses, lower auto insurance claim frequency and higher favorable non-catastrophe prior year reserve reestimates were partially offset by higher claim severity and operating expenses. The underlying combined ratio* of 85.5 for the second quarter of 2018 was 0.6 points higher than the prior year quarter due to increased expenses, primarily related to compensation linked to operating performance. The underlying loss ratio* of 60.2 in the second quarter was essentially flat to the prior year quarter. Second quarter results were better than the annual outlook range of 86 to 88 as auto insurance profitability was favorably impacted by a continued reduction in accident frequency. Given the positive first half 2018 performance, the underlying combined ratio* is now expected to be within 85 to 87 for the full year of 2018.

for the full year of 2018. Non-catastrophe prior year reserve releases of $135 million in the second quarter of 2018 included continued favorable personal lines auto injury coverages development and better than anticipated salvage and subrogation recoveries, partially offset by strengthening in our commercial business. Property-Liability Results Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (% to earned premiums) pts pts 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Recorded Combined Ratio 94.9 96.6 (1.7 ) 91.5 94.8 (3.3 ) Allstate Brand Auto 93.0 95.6 (2.6 ) 90.8 93.2 (2.4 ) Allstate Brand Homeowners 98.3 97.2 1.1 89.6 95.4 (5.8 ) Allstate Brand Other Personal Lines 86.6 90.8 (4.2 ) 87.8 91.9 (4.1 ) Esurance 101.9 106.1 (4.2 ) 100.7 104.2 (3.5 ) Encompass 98.4 104.4 (6.0 ) 98.4 108.1 (9.7 ) Underlying Combined Ratio* 85.5 84.9 0.6 84.8 84.5 0.3 Allstate Brand Auto 92.8 92.6 0.2 91.4 91.8 (0.4 ) Allstate Brand Homeowners 63.3 59.8 3.5 63.4 60.5 2.9 Allstate Brand Other Personal Lines 77.3 77.1 0.2 80.3 77.9 2.4 Esurance 95.9 100.5 (4.6 ) 97.1 100.4 (3.3 ) Encompass 85.5 87.6 (2.1 ) 86.7 87.1 (0.4 ) Allstate brand auto insurance net written premium grew 5.8% in the second quarter of 2018, reflecting a 4.0% increase in average premium and a 1.3% increase in policies in force. Growth in policies in force was driven by continued improvement in the renewal ratio and higher new issued applications. The recorded combined ratio of 93.0 in the second quarter of 2018 was 2.6 points better than the prior year quarter, due to increased premiums earned, lower catastrophe losses and a broad-based decline in accident frequency, partially offset by higher severity and expenses, primarily related to agency and employee compensation costs. The underlying combined ratio* of 92.8 in the quarter was 0.2 points higher than the prior year quarter. Allstate brand homeowners insurance net written premium increased 5.5% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the prior year quarter, due to increased average premium and policy growth. Policies in force increased 0.8% compared to the prior year quarter, driven by improvement in the renewal ratio and increased new issued applications. The recorded combined ratio was 98.3 in the second quarter of 2018, and the underlying combined ratio* of 63.3 was 3.5 points higher than the prior year quarter, mainly driven by adverse non-catastrophe weather and increased expenses. Allstate brand other personal lines insurance net written premium of $475 million increased 7.7% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the prior year quarter. The recorded combined ratio of 86.6 was 4.2 points better than the prior year quarter, primarily driven by lower catastrophe losses. The underlying combined ratio* of 77.3 in the second quarter of 2018 was 0.2 points higher than the prior year period, primarily due to higher underlying loss costs partially offset by increased earned premium.

insurance net written premium of $475 million increased 7.7% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the prior year quarter. The recorded combined ratio of 86.6 was 4.2 points better than the prior year quarter, primarily driven by lower catastrophe losses. The underlying combined ratio* of 77.3 in the second quarter of 2018 was 0.2 points higher than the prior year period, primarily due to higher underlying loss costs partially offset by increased earned premium. Esurance net written premium grew 12.5% compared to the prior year quarter, reflecting increased average premium in auto and homeowners insurance, and a 4.1% increase in total policies in force. Auto policies in force increased 3.2% due to higher retention and new issued applications. The recorded combined ratio of 101.9 in the second quarter of 2018 was 4.2 points better than the prior year quarter, due to improvement in both the loss and expense ratios. The underlying combined ratio* of 95.9 was 4.6 points better than the prior year quarter, as both auto and homeowners insurance results improved. Encompass net written premium declined 3.5% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the prior year quarter, reflecting the continued execution of profit improvement plans. The recorded combined ratio of 98.4 in the second quarter of 2018 was 6.0 points better than the prior year quarter, due to lower catastrophe losses and reduced auto insurance claim frequency, partially offset by a higher expense ratio related to technology initiatives and lower premiums. The underlying combined ratio* of 85.5 for the second quarter was 2.1 points better than the prior year quarter as the improvement in the underlying loss ratio more than offset a higher expense ratio.

net written premium declined 3.5% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the prior year quarter, reflecting the continued execution of profit improvement plans. The recorded combined ratio of 98.4 in the second quarter of 2018 was 6.0 points better than the prior year quarter, due to lower catastrophe losses and reduced auto insurance claim frequency, partially offset by a higher expense ratio related to technology initiatives and lower premiums. The underlying combined ratio* of 85.5 for the second quarter was 2.1 points better than the prior year quarter as the improvement in the underlying loss ratio more than offset a higher expense ratio. Service Businesses policies in force grew to 49.1 million, an increase of 13.0 million compared to the prior year quarter, driven by SquareTrade. Adjusted net income of $1 million in the second quarter of 2018 was $9 million better than the second quarter of 2017, due to improved loss experience at SquareTrade and Allstate Dealer Services. Service Businesses Results Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, ($ in millions) % / $ % / $ 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Total Revenues $ 320 $ 260 23.1 % $ 633 $ 507 24.9 SquareTrade 122 70 74.3 244 129 89.1 Allstate Roadside Services 77 77 — 151 155 (2.6 ) Allstate Dealer Services 100 93 7.5 196 183 7.1 Arity 21 20 5.0 42 40 5.0 Adjusted Net Income / (Loss) $ 1 $ (8 ) $ 9 $ (4 ) $ (18 ) $ 14 SquareTrade 5 1 4 7 (7 ) 14 Allstate Roadside Services (5 ) (5 ) — (10 ) (8 ) (2 ) Allstate Dealer Services 4 2 2 6 2 4 Arity (3 ) (6 ) 3 (7 ) (5 ) (2 ) SquareTrade revenue was $122 million in the second quarter, reflecting policies in force growth of 13.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2017 and the adoption of the new revenue recognition accounting standard. Adjusted net income is not impacted by the new accounting standard and was $5 million in the second quarter of 2018 due to improved loss experience. Allstate Roadside Services had revenues of $77 million in the second quarter. The adjusted net loss of $5 million was comparable to the prior year quarter due to continued investments in the provider network and technology, combined with losses from certain wholesale contracts.

had revenues of $77 million in the second quarter. The adjusted net loss of $5 million was comparable to the prior year quarter due to continued investments in the provider network and technology, combined with losses from certain wholesale contracts. Allstate Dealer Services revenue grew 7.5% compared to the second quarter of 2017, and adjusted net income was $4 million, reflecting improvement in loss costs.

revenue grew 7.5% compared to the second quarter of 2017, and adjusted net income was $4 million, reflecting improvement in loss costs. Arity had revenues of $21 million in the second quarter of 2018, largely related to contracts with affiliates. The adjusted net loss of $3 million represented continuing investments in business expansion and product development. Allstate Life adjusted net income was $78 million in the second quarter of 2018, $15 million higher than the prior year quarter, primarily due to a lower effective tax rate, higher premiums and increased net investment income, partially offset by higher contract benefits. Premiums and contract charges increased 2.2% in the second quarter compared to the prior year quarter, primarily related to growth in traditional life insurance and lower reinsurance premiums ceded.

adjusted net income was $78 million in the second quarter of 2018, $15 million higher than the prior year quarter, primarily due to a lower effective tax rate, higher premiums and increased net investment income, partially offset by higher contract benefits. Premiums and contract charges increased 2.2% in the second quarter compared to the prior year quarter, primarily related to growth in traditional life insurance and lower reinsurance premiums ceded. Allstate Benefits adjusted net income was $34 million in the second quarter of 2018, $9 million higher than the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased premiums, improved benefit ratio on selected products and a lower effective tax rate, partially offset by higher expenses related to technology investments. Premiums and contract charges increased 5.2% in the second quarter compared to the prior year quarter, due to 5.4% growth in policies in force.

adjusted net income was $34 million in the second quarter of 2018, $9 million higher than the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased premiums, improved benefit ratio on selected products and a lower effective tax rate, partially offset by higher expenses related to technology investments. Premiums and contract charges increased 5.2% in the second quarter compared to the prior year quarter, due to 5.4% growth in policies in force. Allstate Annuities adjusted net income was $44 million in the second quarter of 2018, $21 million lower than the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower performance-based investment income.

adjusted net income was $44 million in the second quarter of 2018, $21 million lower than the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower performance-based investment income. Allstate Investments $83 billion portfolio generated net investment income of $824 million in the second quarter, which was 8.1%, or $73 million, below the prior year quarter. Allstate Investment Results Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, ($ in millions, except ratios) % / pts % / pts 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Net investment income $ 824 $ 897 (8.1 ) $ 1,610 $ 1,645 (2.1 ) Market-based investment income(1) 696 672 3.6 1,348 1,330 1.4 Performance-based investment income(1) 176 263 (33.1 ) 357 394 (9.4 ) Realized capital gains and losses (25 ) 81 NM (159 ) 215 NM Change in unrealized net capital gains, pre-tax(2) (324 ) 448 NM (1,326 ) 779 NM Total return on investment portfolio 0.5 % 1.8 % (1.3 ) — % 3.4 % (3.4 ) (1) Investment expenses are not allocated between market-based and performance-based portfolios with the exception of investee level expenses.

(2) Excludes $1.2 billion adjustment related to the adoption of recognition and measurement accounting standard in 2018. NM = not meaningful Market-based investments contributed $696 million of income in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 3.6% compared to the prior year quarter, primarily from higher purchase yields and modest duration extension of our fixed-income portfolio.

contributed $696 million of income in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 3.6% compared to the prior year quarter, primarily from higher purchase yields and modest duration extension of our fixed-income portfolio. Performance-based investments generated income of $176 million in the second quarter of 2018 with a pre-tax annualized yield of 9.0%. Investment income decreased 33.1% over a very strong prior year quarter, primarily reflecting more moderate asset appreciation.

generated income of $176 million in the second quarter of 2018 with a pre-tax annualized yield of 9.0%. Investment income decreased 33.1% over a very strong prior year quarter, primarily reflecting more moderate asset appreciation. Net realized capital losses were $25 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to gains of $81 million in the prior year quarter. Net realized losses for the quarter primarily related to sales of fixed-income securities, partially offset by increased valuation of equity investments.

were $25 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to gains of $81 million in the prior year quarter. Net realized losses for the quarter primarily related to sales of fixed-income securities, partially offset by increased valuation of equity investments. Unrealized net capital gains decreased $324 million from the first quarter, as higher market yields resulted in lower fixed-income valuations.

decreased $324 million from the first quarter, as higher market yields resulted in lower fixed-income valuations. Total return on the investment portfolio was 0.5% for the second quarter of 2018, which included a stable 1.0% contribution from net investment income, partially offset by lower fixed income valuations of 0.5%. Proactive Capital Management “Allstate returned $722 million of capital to our shareholders during the second quarter through a combination of $163 million in common stock dividends and repurchasing $559 million of outstanding shares. As of June 30, 2018, there was $376 million remaining on the $2 billion common share repurchase authorization,” said Mario Rizzo, Chief Financial Officer. “During the quarter, Allstate redeemed $224 million in fixed-to-floating rate junior subordinated debentures and repaid $176 million in senior debentures. Our adjusted net income return on common shareholders’ equity* of 15.8% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2018, was an increase of 2.3 points compared to the prior year period. Book value per diluted common share of $59.16 was 9.9% higher than June 30, 2017.” Visit www.allstateinvestors.com to view additional information about Allstate’s results, including a webcast of its quarterly conference call and the call presentation. The conference call will be held at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 2. Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains “forward-looking statements” that anticipate results based on our estimates, assumptions and plans that are subject to uncertainty. These statements are made subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may be identified by their use of words like “plans,” “seeks,” “expects,” “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “believes,” “likely,” “targets” and other words with similar meanings. We believe these statements are based on reasonable estimates, assumptions and plans. However, if the estimates, assumptions or plans underlying the forward-looking statements prove inaccurate or if other risks or uncertainties arise, actual results could differ materially from those communicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements may be found in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements are as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ in millions, except per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues Property and casualty insurance premiums $ 8,460 $ 8,018 $ 16,746 $ 15,977 Life premiums and contract charges 612 591 1,228 1,184 Other revenue 228 226 444 436 Net investment income 824 897 1,610 1,645 Realized capital gains and losses: Total other-than-temporary impairment (“OTTI”) losses (4 ) (47 ) (4 ) (109 ) OTTI losses reclassified (from) to other comprehensive income — (3 ) (1 ) — Net OTTI losses recognized in earnings (4 ) (50 ) (5 ) (109 ) Sales and valuation changes on equity investments and derivatives (21 ) 131 (154 ) 324 Total realized capital gains and losses (25 ) 81 (159 ) 215 10,099 9,813 19,869 19,457 Costs and expenses Property and casualty insurance claims and claims expense 5,792 5,689 10,941 11,105 Life contract benefits 483 486 987 960 Interest credited to contractholder funds 165 175 326 348 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 1,296 1,176 2,569 2,345 Operating costs and expenses 1,407 1,312 2,762 2,619 Restructuring and related charges 27 53 49 63 Interest expense 86 83 169 168 9,256 8,974 17,803 17,608 Gain on disposition of operations 2 12 3 14 Income from operations before income tax expense 845 851 2,069 1,863 Income tax expense 169 272 418 589 Net income 676 579 1,651 1,274 Preferred stock dividends 39 29 68 58 Net income applicable to common shareholders $ 637 $ 550 $ 1,583 $ 1,216 Earnings per common share: Net income applicable to common shareholders per common share – Basic $ 1.82 $ 1.51 $ 4.50 $ 3.34 Weighted average common shares – Basic 349.2 363.6 351.6 364.6 Net income applicable to common shareholders per common share – Diluted $ 1.80 $ 1.49 $ 4.43 $ 3.29 Weighted average common shares – Diluted 354.6 369.0 357.2 370.1 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.46 $ 0.37 $ 0.92 $ 0.74 THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION BUSINESS RESULTS ($ in millions, except ratios) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Property-Liability Premiums written $ 8,541 $ 8,030 $ 16,385 $ 15,499 Premiums earned $ 8,189 $ 7,807 $ 16,208 $ 15,566 Other revenue 184 181 358 348 Claims and claims expense (5,704 ) (5,607 ) (10,762 ) (10,935 ) Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs (1,110 ) (1,032 ) (2,198 ) (2,054 ) Operating costs and expenses (1,118 ) (1,033 ) (2,185 ) (2,051 ) Restructuring and related charges (25 ) (51 ) (46 ) (61 ) Underwriting income 416 265 1,375 813 Net investment income 353 387 690 695 Income tax expense on operations (157 ) (207 ) (425 ) (475 ) Realized capital gains and losses, after-tax (12 ) 56 (87 ) 145 Gain on disposition of operations, after-tax — 6 — 6 Net income applicable to common shareholders $ 600 $ 507 $ 1,553 $ 1,184 Catastrophe losses $ 906 $ 993 $ 1,267 $ 1,774 Amortization of purchased intangible assets $ 3 $ 1 $ 4 $ 3 Operating ratios: Claims and claims expense ratio 69.6 71.8 66.4 70.3 Expense ratio (1) 25.3 24.8 25.1 24.5 Combined ratio 94.9 96.6 91.5 94.8 Effect of catastrophe losses on combined ratio 11.1 12.7 7.8 11.4 Effect of prior year reserve reestimates on combined ratio (1.2 ) (1.1 ) (0.9 ) (1.1 ) Effect of catastrophe losses included in prior year reserve reestimates on combined ratio 0.5 (0.1 ) 0.2 — Effect of Discontinued Lines and Coverages on combined ratio — 0.1 — 0.1 Services Businesses Premiums written $ 297 $ 259 $ 584 $ 513 Premiums earned $ 271 $ 211 538 411 Intersegment insurance premiums and service fees 29 28 58 56 Other revenue 16 17 32 33 Net investment income 6 4 11 7 Claims and claims expense (89 ) (83 ) (182 ) (173 ) Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs (113 ) (71 ) (223 ) (139 ) Operating costs and expenses (118 ) (116 ) (237 ) (220 ) Restructuring and related charges — (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Income tax (expense) benefit on operations (1 ) 3 — 8 Adjusted net income (loss) 1 (8 ) (4 ) (18 ) Realized capital gains and losses, after-tax (1 ) — (4 ) — Amortization of purchased intangible assets, after-tax (16 ) (15 ) (32 ) (30 ) Net loss applicable to common shareholders $ (16 ) $ (23 ) $ (40 ) $ (48 ) Allstate Life Premiums and contract charges $ 326 $ 319 $ 653 $ 640 Other revenue 28 28 54 55 Net investment income 130 123 252 243 Contract benefits (195 ) (187 ) (400 ) (382 ) Interest credited to contractholder funds (71 ) (71 ) (141 ) (140 ) Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs (31 ) (35 ) (62 ) (67 ) Operating costs and expenses (88 ) (86 ) (174 ) (172 ) Restructuring and related charges (2 ) — (2 ) — Income tax expense on operations (19 ) (28 ) (33 ) (55 ) Adjusted net income 78 63 147 122 Realized capital gains and losses, after-tax (2 ) — (4 ) 1 DAC and DSI amortization relating to realized capital gains and losses, after-tax (3 ) (3 ) (5 ) (6 ) Net income applicable to common shareholders $ 73 $ 60 $ 138 $ 117 (1) Other revenue is deducted from operating costs and expenses in the expense ratio calculation. THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION BUSINESS RESULTS ($ in millions, except ratios) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Allstate Benefits Premiums and contract charges $ 283 $ 269 $ 569 $ 538 Net investment income 19 19 38 36 Contract benefits (143 ) (143 ) (292 ) (279 ) Interest credited to contractholder funds (9 ) (9 ) (17 ) (18 ) Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs (36 ) (33 ) (77 ) (74 ) Operating costs and expenses (70 ) (64 ) (142 ) (131 ) Income tax expense on operations (10 ) (14 ) (17 ) (25 ) Adjusted net income 34 25 62 47 Realized capital gains and losses, after-tax — — (2 ) — Net income applicable to common shareholders $ 34 $ 25 $ 60 $ 47 Allstate Annuities Contract charges $ 3 $ 3 $ 6 $ 6 Net investment income 293 354 583 643 Contract benefits (145 ) (156 ) (295 ) (299 ) Interest credited to contractholder funds (87 ) (93 ) (174 ) (188 ) Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs (2 ) (1 ) (3 ) (3 ) Operating costs and expenses (9 ) (8 ) (18 ) (17 ) Restructuring and related charges — (1 ) — (1 ) Income tax expense on operations (9 ) (33 ) (20 ) (47 ) Adjusted net income 44 65 79 94 Realized capital gains and losses, after-tax 5 (3 ) (18 ) (5 ) Valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax — (1 ) 4 (1 ) Gain on disposition of operations, after-tax 1 — 2 2 Net income applicable to common shareholders $ 50 $ 61 $ 67 $ 90 Corporate and Other Net investment income $ 23 $ 10 $ 36 $ 21 Operating costs and expenses (12 ) (9 ) (20 ) (17 ) Interest expense (86 ) (83 ) (169 ) (168 ) Income tax benefit on operations 19 31 36 61 Preferred stock dividends (39 ) (29 ) (68 ) (58 ) Adjusted net loss (95 ) (80 ) (185 ) (161 ) Realized capital gains and losses, after-tax (9 ) — (10 ) — Business combination expenses, after-tax — — — (13 ) Net loss applicable to common shareholders $ (104 ) $ (80 ) $ (195 ) $ (174 ) Consolidated net income applicable to common shareholders $ 637 $ 550 $ 1,583 $ 1,216 THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION June 30, December 31, ($ in millions, except par value data) 2018 2017 Assets (unaudited) Investments: Fixed income securities, at fair value (amortized cost $56,750 and $57,525) $ 56,891 $ 58,992 Equity securities, at fair value (cost $5,846 and $5,461) 6,888 6,621 Mortgage loans 4,535 4,534 Limited partnership interests 7,679 6,740 Short-term, at fair value (amortized cost $3,123 and $1,944) 3,123 1,944 Other 4,125 3,972 Total investments 83,241 82,803 Cash 489 617 Premium installment receivables, net 5,953 5,786 Deferred policy acquisition costs 4,533 4,191 Reinsurance recoverables, net 8,910 8,921 Accrued investment income 589 569 Property and equipment, net 1,040 1,072 Goodwill 2,189 2,181 Other assets 3,154 2,838 Separate Accounts 3,271 3,444 Total assets $ 113,369 $ 112,422 Liabilities Reserve for property and casualty insurance claims and claims expense $ 26,623 $ 26,325 Reserve for life-contingent contract benefits 12,213 12,549 Contractholder funds 18,888 19,434 Unearned premiums 13,824 13,473 Claim payments outstanding 894 875 Deferred income taxes 723 782 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 7,363 6,639 Long-term debt 6,448 6,350 Separate Accounts 3,271 3,444 Total liabilities 90,247 89,871 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock and additional capital paid-in, $1 par value, 95.2 thousand and 72.2 thousand shares issued and outstanding, $2,380 and $1,805 aggregate liquidation preference 2,303 1,746 Common stock, $.01 par value, 900 million issued, 347 million and 355 million shares outstanding 9 9 Additional capital paid-in 3,391 3,313 Retained income 45,508 43,162 Deferred ESOP expense (3 ) (3 ) Treasury stock, at cost (553 million and 545 million shares) (26,818 ) (25,982 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income: Unrealized net capital gains and losses: Unrealized net capital gains and losses on fixed income securities with OTTI 83 85 Other unrealized net capital gains and losses 28 1,981 Unrealized adjustment to DAC, DSI and insurance reserves (57 ) (404 ) Unrealized net capital gains and losses 54 1,662 Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustments (20 ) (9 ) Unrecognized pension and other postretirement benefit cost (1,302 ) (1,347 ) Total accumulated other comprehensive income (1,268 ) 306 Total shareholders’ equity 23,122 22,551 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 113,369 $ 112,422 THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ($ in millions) Six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities (unaudited) Net income $ 1,651 $ 1,274 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and other non-cash items 248 238 Realized capital gains and losses 159 (215 ) Gain on disposition of operations (3 ) (14 ) Interest credited to contractholder funds 326 348 Changes in: Policy benefits and other insurance reserves (22 ) 228 Unearned premiums 211 34 Deferred policy acquisition costs (80 ) (65 ) Premium installment receivables, net (185 ) (51 ) Reinsurance recoverables, net (9 ) 6 Income taxes (257 ) (42 ) Other operating assets and liabilities 51 (393 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,090 1,348 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sales Fixed income securities 19,515 14,521 Equity securities 3,576 3,430 Limited partnership interests 182 481 Other investments 135 118 Investment collections Fixed income securities 1,442 2,063 Mortgage loans 315 305 Other investments 235 337 Investment purchases Fixed income securities (20,401 ) (17,214 ) Equity securities (3,901 ) (3,473 ) Limited partnership interests (873 ) (578 ) Mortgage loans (316 ) (148 ) Other investments (535 ) (532 ) Change in short-term investments, net (512 ) 2,142 Change in other investments, net (35 ) 107 Purchases of property and equipment, net (128 ) (146 ) Acquisition of operations (10 ) (1,356 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,311 ) 57 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 498 — Repayments of long-term debt (401 ) — Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock 557 — Contractholder fund deposits 506 515 Contractholder fund withdrawals (997 ) (957 ) Dividends paid on common stock (295 ) (257 ) Dividends paid on preferred stock (58 ) (58 ) Treasury stock purchases (838 ) (657 ) Shares reissued under equity incentive plans, net 28 108 Other 93 (53 ) Net cash used in financing activities (907 ) (1,359 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash (128 ) 46 Cash at beginning of period 617 436 Cash at end of period $ 489 $ 482 Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures We believe that investors’ understanding of Allstate’s performance is enhanced by our disclosure of the following non-GAAP measures. Our methods for calculating these measures may differ from those used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Adjusted net income is net income applicable to common shareholders, excluding: realized capital gains and losses, after-tax, except for periodic settlements and accruals on non-hedge derivative instruments, which are reported with realized capital gains and losses but included in adjusted net income,

valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax,

amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs (“DAC”) and deferred sales inducements (“DSI”), to the extent they resulted from the recognition of certain realized capital gains and losses or valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax,

business combination expenses and the amortization of purchased intangible assets, after-tax,

gain (loss) on disposition of operations, after-tax, and

adjustments for other significant non-recurring, infrequent or unusual items, when (a) the nature of the charge or gain is such that it is reasonably unlikely to recur within two years, or (b) there has been no similar charge or gain within the prior two years. Net income applicable to common shareholders is the GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to adjusted net income. We use adjusted net income as an important measure to evaluate our results of operations. We believe that the measure provides investors with a valuable measure of the company’s ongoing performance because it reveals trends in our insurance and financial services business that may be obscured by the net effect of realized capital gains and losses, valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, business combination expenses and the amortization of purchased intangible assets, gain (loss) on disposition of operations and adjustments for other significant non-recurring, infrequent or unusual items. Realized capital gains and losses, valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged and gain (loss) on disposition of operations may vary significantly between periods and are generally driven by business decisions and external economic developments such as capital market conditions, the timing of which is unrelated to the insurance underwriting process. Consistent with our intent to protect results or earn additional income, adjusted net income includes periodic settlements and accruals on certain derivative instruments that are reported in realized capital gains and losses because they do not qualify for hedge accounting or are not designated as hedges for accounting purposes. These instruments are used for economic hedges and to replicate fixed income securities, and by including them in adjusted net income, we are appropriately reflecting their trends in our performance and in a manner consistent with the economically hedged investments, product attributes (e.g. net investment income and interest credited to contractholder funds) or replicated investments. Business combination expenses are excluded because they are non-recurring in nature and the amortization of purchased intangible assets is excluded because it relates to the acquisition purchase price and is not indicative of our underlying insurance business results or trends. Non-recurring items are excluded because, by their nature, they are not indicative of our business or economic trends. Accordingly, adjusted net income excludes the effect of items that tend to be highly variable from period to period and highlights the results from ongoing operations and the underlying profitability of our business. A byproduct of excluding these items to determine adjusted net income is the transparency and understanding of their significance to net income variability and profitability while recognizing these or similar items may recur in subsequent periods. Adjusted net income is used by management along with the other components of net income applicable to common shareholders to assess our performance. We use adjusted measures of adjusted net income in incentive compensation. Therefore, we believe it is useful for investors to evaluate net income applicable to common shareholders, adjusted net income and their components separately and in the aggregate when reviewing and evaluating our performance. We note that investors, financial analysts, financial and business media organizations and rating agencies utilize adjusted net income results in their evaluation of our and our industry’s financial performance and in their investment decisions, recommendations and communications as it represents a reliable, representative and consistent measurement of the industry and the company and management’s performance. We note that the price to earnings multiple commonly used by insurance investors as a forward-looking valuation technique uses adjusted net income as the denominator. Adjusted net income should not be considered a substitute for net income applicable to common shareholders and does not reflect the overall profitability of our business. The following tables reconcile net income applicable to common shareholders and adjusted net income. Beginning January 1, 2018, the Tax Legislation reduced the U.S. corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%. Taxes on adjustments to reconcile net income applicable to common shareholders and adjusted net income generally use a 21% effective tax rate for 2018 and 35% for 2017 and are reported net with the reconciling adjustment. ($ in millions, except per share data) Three months ended June 30, Per diluted Property-Liability Consolidated common share 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income applicable to common shareholders $ 600 $ 507 $ 637 $ 550 $ 1.80 $ 1.49 Realized capital gains and losses, after-tax 12 (56 ) 19 (53 ) 0.05 (0.14 ) Valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax — — — 1 — — DAC and DSI amortization relating to realized capital gains and losses and valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax — — 3 3 — 0.01 Reclassification of periodic settlements and accruals on non-hedge derivative instruments, after-tax (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) — — Business combination expenses and the amortization of purchased intangible assets, after-tax 2 1 18 16 0.05 0.04 Gain on disposition of operations, after-tax — (6 ) (1 ) (6 ) — (0.02 ) Adjusted net income* $ 613 $ 445 $ 675 $ 510 $ 1.90 $ 1.38 Six months ended June 30, Per diluted Property-Liability Consolidated common share 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income applicable to common shareholders $ 1,553 $ 1,184 $ 1,583 $ 1,216 $ 4.43 $ 3.29 Realized capital gains and losses, after-tax 87 (145 ) 125 (141 ) 0.35 (0.38 ) Valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax — — (4 ) 1 (0.01 ) — DAC and DSI amortization relating to realized capital gains and losses and valuation changes on embedded derivatives not hedged, after-tax — — 5 6 0.01 0.02 Reclassification of periodic settlements and accruals on non-hedge derivative instruments, after-tax (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) — — Business combination expenses and the amortization of purchased intangible assets, after-tax 3 2 35 45 0.10 0.11 Gain on disposition of operations, after-tax — (6 ) (2 ) (8 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted net income* $ 1,642 $ 1,034 $ 1,741 $ 1,118 $ 4.87 $ 3.02 Adjusted net income return on common shareholders’ equity is a ratio that uses a non-GAAP measure. It is calculated by dividing the rolling 12-month adjusted net income by the average of common shareholders’ equity at the beginning and at the end of the 12-months, after excluding the effect of unrealized net capital gains and losses. Return on common shareholders’ equity is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. We use adjusted net income as the numerator for the same reasons we use adjusted net income, as discussed above. We use average common shareholders’ equity excluding the effect of unrealized net capital gains and losses for the denominator as a representation of common shareholders’ equity primarily attributable to the company’s earned and realized business operations because it eliminates the effect of items that are unrealized and vary significantly between periods due to external economic developments such as capital market conditions like changes in equity prices and interest rates, the amount and timing of which are unrelated to the insurance underwriting process. We use it to supplement our evaluation of net income applicable to common shareholders and return on common shareholders’ equity because it excludes the effect of items that tend to be highly variable from period to period. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and that it provides a valuable tool for investors when considered along with return on common shareholders’ equity because it eliminates the after-tax effects of realized and unrealized net capital gains and losses that can fluctuate significantly from period to period and that are driven by economic developments, the magnitude and timing of which are generally not influenced by management. In addition, it eliminates non-recurring items that are not indicative of our ongoing business or economic trends. A byproduct of excluding the items noted above to determine adjusted net income return on common shareholders’ equity from return on common shareholders’ equity is the transparency and understanding of their significance to return on common shareholders’ equity variability and profitability while recognizing these or similar items may recur in subsequent periods. We use adjusted measures of adjusted net income return on common shareholders’ equity in incentive compensation. Therefore, we believe it is useful for investors to have adjusted net income return on common shareholders’ equity and return on common shareholders’ equity when evaluating our performance. We note that investors, financial analysts, financial and business media organizations and rating agencies utilize adjusted net income return on common shareholders’ equity results in their evaluation of our and our industry’s financial performance and in their investment decisions, recommendations and communications as it represents a reliable, representative and consistent measurement of the industry and the company and management’s utilization of capital. Adjusted net income return on common shareholders’ equity should not be considered a substitute for return on common shareholders’ equity and does not reflect the overall profitability of our business. The following tables reconcile return on common shareholders’ equity and adjusted net income return on common shareholders’ equity. ($ in millions) For the twelve months ended June 30, 2018 2017 Return on common shareholders’ equity Numerator: Net income applicable to common shareholders $ 3,440 $ 2,518 Denominator: Beginning common shareholders’ equity (1) $ 19,755 $ 18,807 Ending common shareholders’ equity (1) 20,819 19,755 Average common shareholders’ equity $ 20,287 $ 19,281 Return on common shareholders’ equity 17.0 % 13.1 % ($ in millions) For the twelve months ended June 30, 2018 2017 Adjusted net income return on common shareholders’ equity Numerator: Adjusted net income * $ 3,090 $ 2,399 Denominator: Beginning common shareholders’ equity (1) $ 19,755 $ 18,807 Less: Unrealized net capital gains and losses 1,526 1,624 Adjusted beginning common shareholders’ equity 18,229 17,183 Ending common shareholders’ equity (1) 20,819 19,755 Less: Unrealized net capital gains and losses 54 1,526 Adjusted ending common shareholders’ equity 20,765 18,229 Average adjusted common shareholders’ equity $ 19,497 $ 17,706 Adjusted net income return on common shareholders’ equity * 15.8 % 13.5 % _____________ (1) Excludes equity related to preferred stock of $2,303 million as of June 30, 2018 and $1,746 million as of June 30, 2017 and June 30, 2016. Combined ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes, prior year reserve reestimates and amortization of purchased intangible assets (“underlying combined ratio”) is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the difference between four GAAP operating ratios: the combined ratio, the effect of catastrophes on the combined ratio, the effect of prior year non-catastrophe reserve reestimates on the combined ratio, and the effect of amortization of purchased intangible assets on the combined ratio. We believe that this ratio is useful to investors and it is used by management to reveal the trends in our Property-Liability business that may be obscured by catastrophe losses, prior year reserve reestimates and amortization of purchased intangible assets. Catastrophe losses cause our loss trends to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude, and can have a significant impact on the combined ratio. Prior year reserve reestimates are caused by unexpected loss development on historical reserves. Amortization of purchased intangible assets relates to the acquisition purchase price and is not indicative of our underlying insurance business results or trends. We believe it is useful for investors to evaluate these components separately and in the aggregate when reviewing our underwriting performance. We also provide it to facilitate a comparison to our outlook on the underlying combined ratio. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the combined ratio. The underlying combined ratio should not be considered a substitute for the combined ratio and does not reflect the overall underwriting profitability of our business. The following tables reconcile the respective combined ratio to the underlying combined ratio. Underwriting margin is calculated as 100% minus the combined ratio. Property-Liability Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Combined ratio 94.9 96.6 91.5 94.8 Effect of catastrophe losses (11.1 ) (12.7 ) (7.8 ) (11.4 ) Effect of prior year non-catastrophe reserve reestimates 1.7 1.0 1.1 1.1 Underlying combined ratio* 85.5 84.9 84.8 84.5 Effect of prior year catastrophe reserve reestimates 0.5 (0.1 ) 0.2 — Allstate brand - Total Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Combined ratio 94.3 95.7 90.7 93.6 Effect of catastrophe losses (11.2 ) (12.9 ) (7.9 ) (11.4 ) Effect of prior year non-catastrophe reserve reestimates 1.7 1.1 1.2 1.3 Underlying combined ratio* 84.8 83.9 84.0 83.5 Effect of prior year catastrophe reserve reestimates 0.5 (0.1 ) 0.2 — Allstate brand - Auto Insurance Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Combined ratio 93.0 95.6 90.8 93.2 Effect of catastrophe losses (3.1 ) (4.2 ) (1.6 ) (2.8 ) Effect of prior year non-catastrophe reserve reestimates 2.9 1.2 2.2 1.4 Underlying combined ratio* 92.8 92.6 91.4 91.8 Effect of prior year catastrophe reserve reestimates (0.1 ) — (0.3 ) (0.1 ) Allstate brand - Homeowners Insurance Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Combined ratio 98.3 97.2 89.6 95.4 Effect of catastrophe losses (36.0 ) (38.4 ) (26.7 ) (36.2 ) Effect of prior year non-catastrophe reserve reestimates 1.0 1.0 0.5 1.3 Underlying combined ratio* 63.3 59.8 63.4 60.5 Effect of prior year catastrophe reserve reestimates 2.4 — 2.0 — Allstate brand - Other Personal Lines Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Combined ratio 86.6 90.8 87.8 91.9 Effect of catastrophe losses (10.7 ) (13.9 ) (8.6 ) (14.2 ) Effect of prior year non-catastrophe reserve reestimates 1.4 0.2 1.1 0.2 Underlying combined ratio* 77.3 77.1 80.3 77.9 Effect of prior year catastrophe reserve reestimates — (0.5 ) (0.3 ) 0.6 Esurance brand - Total Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Combined ratio 101.9 106.1 100.7 104.2 Effect of catastrophe losses (6.2 ) (5.6 ) (3.6 ) (3.7 ) Effect of prior year non-catastrophe reserve reestimates 0.2 — 0.1 — Effect of amortization of purchased intangible assets — — (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Underlying combined ratio* 95.9 100.5 97.1 100.4 Effect of prior year catastrophe reserve reestimates 0.2 (0.2 ) 0.1 (0.1 ) Encompass brand - Total Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Combined ratio 98.4 104.4 98.4 108.1 Effect of catastrophe losses (15.6 ) (19.0 ) (13.5 ) (21.4 ) Effect of prior year non-catastrophe reserve reestimates 2.7 2.2 1.8 0.4 Underlying combined ratio* 85.5 87.6 86.7 87.1 Effect of prior year catastrophe reserve reestimates 0.8 (0.7 ) 2.0 — View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801006073/en/

