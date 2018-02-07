Allstate : Increases Quarterly Dividend By 24%

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 46 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on April 2, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2018. This represents a 24% increase from the dividend declared in the previous quarter.

"This increase in the quarterly common stock dividend reflects our financial strength and ongoing commitment to proactively manage shareholders' capital as well as the favorable effect of tax reform legislation," said Mario Rizzo, Chief Financial Officer.

