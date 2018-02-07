Log in
02/07/2018 | 10:52pm CET

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 46 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on April 2, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2018. This represents a 24% increase from the dividend declared in the previous quarter.

Allstate logo. (PRNewsFoto/Allstate Insurance Company) (PRNewsFoto/)

"This increase in the quarterly common stock dividend reflects our financial strength and ongoing commitment to proactively manage shareholders' capital as well as the favorable effect of tax reform legislation," said Mario Rizzo, Chief Financial Officer.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) is the nation's largest publicly held personal lines insurer, protecting people from life's uncertainties with 82 million proprietary policies. Allstate offers a broad array of protection products through multiple brands and diverse distribution channels, including auto, home, life and other insurance offered through its Allstate, Esurance, Encompass and Answer Financial brands. The company provides additional protection products and services through Allstate Benefits, Allstate Roadside Services, Allstate Dealer Services, Arity and SquareTrade. Allstate is widely known from the slogan "You're In Good Hands With Allstate®." Allstate agencies are in virtually every local community in America. The Allstate Foundation, Allstate, its employees and agency owners have a proud history of caring for local communities.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allstate-increases-quarterly-dividend-by-24-300595403.html

SOURCE The Allstate Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
