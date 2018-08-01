Allstate : Reinsurance Update

Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Effective June 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019

Northbrook, IL, August 1, 2018 - In the second quarter of 2018, we completed the placement of our 2018 catastrophe reinsurance program(1)that provides reinsurance protection to the Allstate Protection businesses of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL).

The catastrophe reinsurance program is part of our catastrophe management strategy, which is intended to provide our shareholders with an acceptable return on the risks assumed in our personal lines business, reduce earnings variability, and provide protection to our customers. Our 2018 reinsurance program continues to support our strategy to have no more than a 1% likelihood of exceeding average annual aggregate catastrophe losses by $2 billion, net of reinsurance, from hurricanes and earthquakes, based on modeled assumptions and applications currently used.

Since the 2006 inception of Allstate's catastrophe reinsurance program, we materially reduced our exposure to wind loss and substantially eliminated our exposure to homeowners' earthquake loss. Except for certain contracts, which reinsure specific perils, our 2018 program continues to address these exposures by including coverage in our agreements for multiple perils, in addition to hurricanes and earthquakes. We employ a multi-year approach to placing reinsurance coverage to lessen the amount of reinsurance being placed in the market in any one year. Claim adjustment fees are indemnified as a percentage of ultimate net loss and are included within each contract's reinsurance limit.

The reinsurance agreements have been placed in the traditional reinsurance and insurance linked securities ("ILS") markets. In doing so, we consider a number of factors including coverage, cost, terms, and the period of protection. All reinsurers participating on our program, with the exception of one reinsurer that collateralized its limits, have an A.M. Best insurance financial strength rating of A- or better.

The total cost of our catastrophe reinsurance was $85 million and $91 million in the first and second quarters of 2018, respectively. The total cost of our catastrophe reinsurance program during 2017 was $355 million.

The following pages summarize our June 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019 reinsurance program which includes:

•Nationwide Excess Catastrophe Program

•New Jersey Excess Catastrophe Agreement

•Kentucky Earthquake Excess Catastrophe Contract

•Florida Excess Catastrophe Agreement

•Aggregate Excess Catastrophe Contract - Automobile - Florida and Southeast States

•Excess & Surplus Earthquake Contract

____________________________

(1)A reinsurance program comprises one or more reinsurance agreements and a reinsurance agreement comprises one or more reinsurance contracts.

1. Nationwide Excess Catastrophe Reinsurance Program

The Nationwide Excess Catastrophe Reinsurance Program (the "Nationwide Program") provides $4.5 billion of reinsurance limits, less a $500 million retention, and subject to the percentage of reinsurance placed in each of its nine layers. The per occurrence layer nine contract provides limits of $500 million that may be used to provide reinsurance protection on a per occurrence basis subject to a $4 billion retention, or, alternatively, on an aggregate basis subject to a $3,750 million retention. The agreements comprising the Nationwide Program are described below.

Per Occurrence Excess Agreement

The Per Occurrence Excess Agreement includes layers one through six and a portion of layer eight. The agreement reinsures our personal lines property and automobile excess catastrophe losses resulting from multiple perils in every state except New Jersey, and only includes coverage for automobile excess catastrophe losses in Florida. One-third of the limit provided by each of layers one through five also includes coverage for our commercial lines property and automobile (physical damage only) catastrophe losses.

For the June 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019 term, coverage for each of layers one through five is placed in the traditional reinsurance market with each layer comprising three contracts. Each contract provides one-third of 95% of the total layer limit and expires on May 31, 2019, May 31, 2020, and May 31, 2021, respectively. The contracts for each of layers one through five include one reinstatement of limits per year, with premium required. Reinsurance premiums are subject to redetermination for exposure changes on an annual basis.

____________________________

(2)This contract includes a per occurrence component that attaches at $4,000m and an aggregate component that attaches at $3,750m; see 2018-1 Excess Catastrophe Reinsurance Contract included in this section.

(3)

This contract deems in place 5% of $1,250m in limits in excess of $2,750m.

$ in millions

Per occurrence reinsurance contract Risk period effectivedate % of limitplaced(4) Retention Peroccurrencelimit States Covered Reinstatement Layer 1 June 1, 2018 95 $500 $250 Countrywide, •Excluding NJ

•Excluding FL personal and commercial lines property 1 per occurrence limit each contract year (per layer), premium due Layer 2 June 1, 2018 95 750 250 Layer 3 June 1, 2018 95 1,000 500 Layer 4 June 1, 2018 95 1,500 750 Layer 5 June 1, 2018 95 2,250 500

The sixth layer and eighth layer contracts placed in the traditional reinsurance market contain comparable contract terms and conditions as layers one through five. The sixth layer contract provides a $324 million limit, is 95% placed, and expires May 31, 2022. An eighth layer contract provides a $446 million limit, is 29.37% placed, and expires May 31, 2022. Each of these contracts contain a variable reset option which the ceding entities may elect to invoke at each anniversary, and which allows for the annual adjustment of each contract's attachment and exhaustion levels within specified limits. The variable reset option requires a premium adjustment. The sixth layer contract and this eighth layer contract each contain one reinstatement of limits over their seven-year terms with premium required. As of June 1, 2018, a reinstatement of limits has not been executed under either contract. Reinsurance premiums for these contracts are subject to redetermination for exposure changes on an annual basis.

Another contract forming a portion of layer eight provides a $69 million limit in excess of a $2.75 billion retention, is 100% placed, and expires May 31, 2019. Reinsurance limits of 5% of $1.25 billion in excess of $2.75 billion are deemed in place and inure to the benefit of this contract. Recoveries from contracts in layers 6 through and including layer 8 inure to the benefit of this contract, as this multiple peril contract provides coverage for perils not reinsured in portions of layers seven and eight. The contract does not include a reinstatement of limits.

$ in millions

Peroccurrence reinsurancecontract Risk period effectivedate Contract expirationdate % oflimit placed Retention Peroccurrencelimit States Covered Reinstatement Layer 6 June 1, 2018 May 31, 2022 95 $2,750 $324 Countrywide excluding FL and NJ 1 per occurrence limit over each of the contract's 7 year terms, premium due Layer 8 June 1, 2018 May 31, 2022 29.37 3,395 446 Layer 8 June 1, 2018 May 31, 2019 100 2,750 69 Countrywide, •Excluding NJ

•Excluding FL personal and commercial lines property None

For those contracts that contain a reinstatement, only the portion of the layer limit utilized to indemnify for losses from an event mandatorily reinstates; the remaining reinstatement limit remains available and can be used should future events further erode the per occurrence contract limit.

____________________________

(4)The limit for each of layers one through five is 63.33% placed and 31.67% placed for the respective terms of June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020, and June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021.

2014-1 Property Claim Service ("PCS") Agreement - Class D Contract

The 2014-1 PCS Agreement Class D Contract reinsures personal lines property and automobile excess catastrophe losses caused by hurricanes in 29 states and the District of Columbia, and earthquakes and fire following earthquakes in California, New York and Washington. This contract is placed with a Bermuda insurance company, Sanders Re Ltd. ("Sanders Re"), which obtained funding from the ILS market to collateralize the contract's limit. The contract provides a $321 million limit in excess of a $3.074 billion retention and is 95.02% placed. The contract's risk period ends May 21, 2019. Amounts payable under the contract are based on insured industry losses as reported by PCS and further adjusted to account for our exposures in reinsured areas. Reinsurance recoveries under the contract are limited to our ultimate net loss from a PCS-reported hurricane or earthquake. The contract does not include a reinstatement of limits.

$ in millions

Class D reinsurancecontract Risk period beginning date Risk period ending date % of limitplaced Retention Peroccurrencelimit Reinstatement Layer 7 May 22, 2014 May 21, 2019 95.02 $3,074 $321 None

2017-1 Excess Catastrophe Reinsurance Contract

The 2017-1 Excess Catastrophe Reinsurance Contract reinsures personal lines property and automobile excess catastrophe losses in 48 states and the District of Columbia, excluding Florida and initially New Jersey(5), caused by named storms, earthquakes and fire following earthquakes, severe thunderstorms, winter storms, volcanic eruptions, and meteorite impacts. This contract is placed with Sanders Re which obtained funding from the ILS market to collateralize the contract's limit. The contract reinsures actual losses to personal lines property business located in the covered territory and arising out of a covered event. Amounts payable for automobile losses are based on insured industry losses as reported by PCS and further adjusted to account for our automobile exposures in reinsured areas. Reinsurance recoveries under the 2017-1 Excess Contract are limited to our ultimate net loss from a covered event subject to the contract's limit. The contract's risk period began March 31, 2017 and terminates on November 30, 2021. The contract provides a $375 million limit (or 65.63% of $571 million) between a $3.395 billion to $3.966 billion layer. The contract contains a variable reset option, which the ceding entities may invoke for risk periods subsequent to the first risk period and which allows for the annual adjustment of each contract's attachment and exhaustion levels within specified limits. The variable reset option requires a premium. The contract does not include a reinstatement of limits.

$ in millions

2017-1 Excess reinsurance contract Risk period beginning date Risk periodending date % of limitplaced Retention Peroccurrencelimit Reinstatement Layer 8 March 31, 2017 November 30, 2021 65.63% $3,395 $571 None

2018-1 Excess Catastrophe Reinsurance Contract

The 2018-1 Excess Catastrophe Reinsurance Contract reinsures personal lines property and automobile excess catastrophe losses in 48 states and the District of Columbia, excluding Florida and initially New Jersey(5), caused by named storms, earthquakes and fire following earthquakes, severe weather, wildfires, and other naturally occurring or man-made events determined to be a catastrophe by the Company. This contract is placed with Sanders Re which obtained funding from the ILS market to collateralize the contract's limit. The contract reinsures business located in the covered territory and arising out of a covered event. The contract's risk period began April 1, 2018 and terminates on March 31, 2022. The contract provides one limit of $500 million during its four-year term which can be used____________________________

(5)While the 2017-1 Excess Catastrophe Reinsurance Contract and the 2018-1 Excess Catastrophe Contract do not provide reinsurance recoveries for New Jersey exposures for the risk period beginning March 31, 2017 and April 1, 2018, respectively, the contracts each allow for the inclusion of these exposures in the remaining risk periods if so elected and with premium due.

on a per occurrence or aggregate basis. For each qualifying loss occurrence, the contract provides 100% of $500 million in reinsurance limits between a $4.0 billion to $4.5 billion layer for the April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 period. The contract also provides an aggregate limit of 100% of $500 million in reinsurance limits between a $3.75 billion to $4.25 billion layer subject to an annual retention of $3.75 billion. For each annual period beginning April 1, Company declared catastrophes occurring during such annual period involving two or more exposures and resulting in more than $1 million in losses to personal lines property and automobile business can be aggregated to erode the aggregate retention and qualify for coverage under the aggregate limit. Reinsurance recoveries from and including layers one through eight of the Nationwide Program inure to the benefit of the aggregate. Reinsurance recoveries collected under the per occurrence limit of this contract are not eligible for cession under the aggregate limit of this contract. Reinsurance recoveries for all loss occurrences and aggregate losses qualifying for coverage during the contract's four-year risk period are limited to our ultimate net loss from a covered event and subject to the contract's $500 million limit. The contract contains a variable reset option, which the ceding entities may invoke for risk periods subsequent to the first risk period which allows for the annual adjustment of the contract's attachment and exhaustion levels within specified limits. The variable reset option requires a premium. The contract does not include a reinstatement of limits.

$ in millions

2018-1 Excess reinsurancecontract Risk period beginningdate Risk period ending date % oflimit placed Retention Per occurrence and aggregatelimit Reinstatement Layer 9 April 1, 2018 March 31, 2022 100% $4,000 Per occurrence $3,750 Aggregate $500 None

Other Catastrophe Reinsurance Programs

The following programs are designed separate from the Nationwide Program to address distinct exposures in certain states and markets.

2. New Jersey Excess Catastrophe Reinsurance Agreement

The New Jersey Excess Catastrophe Reinsurance

Agreement comprises two existing contracts and a

newly placed contract and reinsures personal lines

property and automobile excess catastrophe losses

in New Jersey caused by multiple perils. The newly

placed contract effective June 1, 2018, also includes

coverage for commercial lines property and

automobile (physical damage only) catastrophe

losses.

The contracts provide 31.66%, 31.67%, and 31.67%,

respectively, of $400 million of limits in excess of a

provisional $150 million retention, a $142 million

retention and a $139 million retention, respectively.

Each contract includes one reinstatement of limits

per contract year with premium due. The

reinsurance premium and retention are subject to

redetermination for exposure changes on an annual

basis.