The Asia Tigers Fund, Inc. : Announces Postponement Of Special Shareholder Meeting

PHILADELPHIA, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Tigers Fund, Inc. (NYSE: GRR) (the "Fund") announced that it has postponed the special meeting of shareholders (the "Special Meeting") that was scheduled to be held on Friday, March 16, 2018 to allow for the solicitation of additional proxies. Votes received so far have been significantly in favor of the Agreement and Plan of Reorganization (described below).

The rescheduled Special Meeting will be held on Monday, April 2, 2018, at the offices of Aberdeen Asset Management Inc., 1735 Market Street, 32nd Floor, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103. The Special Meeting will be held at 11:00 am ET.

The purpose of the Special Meeting is to seek shareholder approval of an Agreement and Plan of Reorganization between the Fund and Aberdeen Chile Fund, Inc. ("CH" or the "Acquiring Fund"). Subject to the requisite approval of the shareholders of each target fund participating in the reorganization, it is currently expected that the closing date will be prior to the end of April 2018; however, this is subject to change depending on the timing of each target fund's shareholder approval.

The proxy materials for the Special Meeting contain important information; please read them carefully. Copies of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus are available for free on the Securities and Exchange Commission's web site at www.sec.gov or by visiting the Fund's web site at http://www.aberdeengrr.com/en/usclosedgrr/announcements or by calling 1-888-288-0951.

