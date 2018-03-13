The Asia Tigers Fund, Inc. : Announces Postponement Of Special Shareholder Meeting

Log in
03/13/2018 | 11:02pm CET

PHILADELPHIA, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Tigers Fund, Inc. (NYSE: GRR) (the "Fund") announced that it has postponed the special meeting of shareholders (the "Special Meeting") that was scheduled to be held on Friday, March 16, 2018 to allow for the solicitation of additional proxies. Votes received so far have been significantly in favor of the Agreement and Plan of Reorganization (described below).

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. At Aberdeen, asset management is our business. We only manage assets for clients, allowing us to focus solely on their needs and deliver independent, objective investment advice. We know global markets from the local level upwards, drawing on more than 1,900 staff, across 32 offices in 23 countries. Investment teams are based in the markets or regions where they invest, delivering local perspective in a global investment environment. (PRNewsFoto/Aberdeen Asset Management Inc.)

The rescheduled Special Meeting will be held on Monday, April 2, 2018, at the offices of Aberdeen Asset Management Inc., 1735 Market Street, 32nd Floor, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103.  The Special Meeting will be held at 11:00 am ET.

The purpose of the Special Meeting is to seek shareholder approval of an Agreement and Plan of Reorganization between the Fund and Aberdeen Chile Fund, Inc. ("CH" or the "Acquiring Fund").   Subject to the requisite approval of the shareholders of each target fund participating in the reorganization, it is currently expected that the closing date will be prior to the end of April 2018; however, this is subject to change depending on the timing of each target fund's shareholder approval.

Important Information

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares.

The proxy materials for the Special Meeting contain important information; please read them carefully. Copies of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus are available for free on the Securities and Exchange Commission's web site at www.sec.gov or by visiting the Fund's web site at http://www.aberdeengrr.com/en/usclosedgrr/announcements or by calling 1-888-288-0951.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact [email protected].

aberdeengrr.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-asia-tigers-fund-inc--announces-postponement-of-special-shareholder-meeting-300613541.html

SOURCE The Asia Tigers Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
