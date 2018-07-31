Carlyle LP : Group Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Call
07/31/2018 | 06:32am CEST
Aug 1, 2018
8:30 AM EDT
Carlyle Group Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Call
Disclaimer
The Carlyle Group LP published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 04:31:03 UTC
Latest news on THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
Sales 2018
2 923 M
EBIT 2018
946 M
Net income 2018
-
Debt 2018
-
Yield 2018
5,34%
P/E ratio 2018
-
P/E ratio 2019
7,87
Capi. / Sales 2018
2,73x
Capi. / Sales 2019
2,45x
Capitalization
7 985 M
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Average target price
27,9 $
Spread / Average Target
16%
