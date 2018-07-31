Log in
4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Carlyle Group LP    CG

THE CARLYLE GROUP LP (CG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Carlyle LP : Group Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Call

07/31/2018 | 06:32am CEST
Aug 1, 2018
8:30 AM EDT
Carlyle Group Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Call

Disclaimer

The Carlyle Group LP published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 04:31:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 923 M
EBIT 2018 946 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,34%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,87
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,73x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,45x
Capitalization 7 985 M
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group LP Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 27,9 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn A. Youngkin President, Co-CEO, COO & Director
Kewsong Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Conway Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Executive Co-Chairman
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP LP4.37%7 985
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP9.18%43 400
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP11.87%29 444
LEGAL & GENERAL-2.96%20 475
AMUNDI-15.67%13 979
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN15.26%12 835
