Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Carlyle Group LP    CG

THE CARLYLE GROUP LP (CG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Carlyle LP : Group signs lease at One Vanderbilt in New York

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 01:39am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the lobby outside of the Carlyle Group offices in Washington

NEW YORK (Reuters) - SL Green Realty Corp , a major New York landlord, said on Tuesday that The Carlyle Group LP signed a 15-year lease for three floors at One Vanderbilt, a marquee office tower that is part of a bevy of new buildings redefining the city's skyline.

Carlyle, a global asset manager which on Monday said it raised $18.5 billion for its largest buyout fund ever, agreed to take floors 36-38 in the 1,401-foot skyscraper rising next to Grand Central Terminal in Midtown Manhattan.

All of Carlyle's roughly 300 personnel at nearby 520 Madison Avenue will move to One Vanderbilt, a company spokeswoman said.

The tower designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates is now 37 percent leased and has risen 34 stories, five weeks ahead of its planned completion in the third quarter of 2020, SL Green said.

The building occupies an entire block and its column-free floors will provide unobstructed 360-degree views of New York.

One Vanderbilt, along with new construction downtown at the World Trade Center and in the Hudson Yards district on the West Side, is pushing the skyline higher and adding much-needed office space as Manhattan enjoys its biggest boom in decades.

JLL represented Carlyle and CBRE the landlord in the lease.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Grant McCool)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SL GREEN REALTY CORP. 2.57% 103.11 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
THE CARLYLE GROUP LP 1.88% 24.35 Delayed Quote.4.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
01:39aCARLYLE LP : Group signs lease at One Vanderbilt in New York
RE
07/31CARLYLE LP : Group Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Call
PU
07/30CARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group Raises $18.5 Billion for U.S. Buyout Fund, Larges..
PU
07/20HOULIHAN LOKEY : Continues to Build Its Global Private Funds Group with Key Hire
AQ
07/17CARLYLE LP : Group Agrees to Invest in LPG Systems, Manufacturer of Non-Surgical..
AQ
07/17Pnb appoints i-bankers for stake sale
AQ
07/16Punjab National Bank ​appoints i-bankers for stake sale in housing arm
AQ
07/16CARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group agrees to invest in LPG Systems, manufacturer of ..
PU
07/16CARLYLE LP : Ortho mounts growth spurt ahead of possible IPO
AQ
07/13CARLYLE LP : Group Names Minoru Koshibe As Senior Advisor
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
07/26Facebook Takes The FANGs Out (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
07/26WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Facebook Takes The FANGs Out 
07/25Arconic spikes 11% on WSJ report suggesting strong P-E interest 
07/17CARLYLE SEEKING TO RAISE $4B FUND FO : Financial Times 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 923 M
EBIT 2018 946 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,36%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,84
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,73x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,45x
Capitalization 7 985 M
Chart THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
Duration : Period :
The Carlyle Group LP Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CARLYLE GROUP LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 27,9 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn A. Youngkin President, Co-CEO, COO & Director
Kewsong Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Conway Executive Co-Chairman
David M. Rubenstein Executive Co-Chairman
Curtis L. Buser Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CARLYLE GROUP LP4.37%7 985
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP9.18%43 400
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP11.87%29 444
LEGAL & GENERAL-2.96%20 530
AMUNDI-15.67%14 027
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN15.26%12 869
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.