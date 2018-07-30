Log in
THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC. (ENSG)
News

The Ensign Group Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Call for Friday, August 3, 2018

07/30/2018

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign(TM) group of skilled nursing, rehabilitative care services, assisted living, home health and hospice care companies, announced today that it expects to issue its second quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, August 2, 2018.

Conference Call

Ensign invites current and prospective investors to tune into a live webcast to be held the following day, Friday, August 3, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time), during which Ensign's management will discuss Ensign's second quarter 2018 performance.

To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or other statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors section of the Ensign website at http://investor.ensigngroup.net. The webcast will be recorded, and will be available for replay via the website until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, August 31, 2018.

About Ensign(TM)

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, home health and hospice services and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 236 healthcare facilities, 22 hospice agencies, 21 home health agencies and four home care businesses in California, Arizona, Texas, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Wisconsin, Kansas, South Carolina, and Oklahoma. More information about Ensign is available at http://www.ensigngroup.net

Contact Information

The Ensign Group, Inc., (949) 487-9500, [email protected]

SOURCE: The Ensign Group, Inc.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
