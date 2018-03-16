Log in
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (EUT)
  Report  
European Investment Trust : Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2018

03/16/2018 | 08:01am CET

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2018

% of
Rank Company Sector Country Net Assets
1 PostNL Industrials Netherlands  3.4
2 Roche * Health Care Switzerland  3.4
3 Novartis Health Care Switzerland  3.3
4 Total Oil & Gas France  3.1
5 Commerzbank Financials Germany  3.1
6 ENI Oil & Gas Italy  3.0
7 BBVA Financials Spain  3.0
8 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway  2.9
9 Bayer Health Care Germany  2.9
10 BNP Paribas Financials France  2.9
11 Royal Dutch Shell ** Oil & Gas Netherlands  2.8
12 Nokia Technology Finland  2.8
13 Leoni Industrials Germany  2.8
14 Rocket Internet Financials Germany  2.8
15 ING Financials Netherlands  2.7
16 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain  2.7
17 Sanofi Health Care France  2.6
18 BB Biotech Health Care Switzerland  2.6
19 Airbus Industrials France  2.6
20 Michelin Consumer Goods France  2.6
21 Ontex Consumer Goods Belgium  2.5
22 Nordea Bank Financials Sweden  2.5
23 DNB Financials Norway  2.4
24 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands  2.4
25 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland  2.4
26 Deutsche Post Industrials Germany  2.4
27 Ipsos Consumer Services France  2.4
28 Telecom Italia Telecommunications Italy  2.3
29 Adecco Industrials Switzerland  2.3
30 Ubisoft Entertainment Consumer Goods France  2.3
31 Danske Bank Financials Denmark  2.3
32 TDC Telecommunications Denmark  2.2
33 Mediobanca Financials Italy  2.2
34 E.ON Utilities Germany  2.2
35 Glanbia Consumer Goods Ireland  2.2
36 Outotec Industrials Finland  2.0
37 Siemens Industrials Germany  2.0
38 Cyfrowy Polsat Consumer Services Poland  2.0
39 DIA Consumer Services Spain  1.9
Total equity investments 100.9 
        Cash and other net liabilities (0.9)
Net assets 100.0 
* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A Shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

28 February  2018 % of Net Assets
France 18.5 
Germany 18.2 
Switzerland 11.6 
Netherlands 11.3 
Spain 7.6 
Italy 7.5 
Norway 5.3 
Finland 4.8 
Ireland 4.6 
Denmark 4.5 
Belgium 2.5 
Sweden 2.5 
Poland 2.0 
Cash and other net liabilities (0.9)
100.0 

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

28 February  2018 % of Net Assets
Financials 23.9 
Industrials 17.5 
Health Care 14.8 
Oil & Gas 11.8 
Consumer Services 11.1 
Consumer Goods 9.6 
Telecommunications 7.2 
Technology 2.8 
Utilities 2.2 
Cash and other net liabilities (0.9)
100.0 

As at 28 February 2018, the net assets of the Company were £433,616,000.

16 March 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company’s registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


© PRNewswire 2018
