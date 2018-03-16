European Investment Trust : Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2018

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2018
|% of
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|Net Assets
|1
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
| 3.4
|2
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
| 3.4
|3
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
| 3.3
|4
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
| 3.1
|5
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
| 3.1
|6
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
| 3.0
|7
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
| 3.0
|8
|Petroleum Geo-Services
|Oil & Gas
|Norway
| 2.9
|9
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
| 2.9
|10
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
| 2.9
|11
|Royal Dutch Shell **
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
| 2.8
|12
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
| 2.8
|13
|Leoni
|Industrials
|Germany
| 2.8
|14
|Rocket Internet
|Financials
|Germany
| 2.8
|15
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
| 2.7
|16
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
| 2.7
|17
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
| 2.6
|18
|BB Biotech
|Health Care
|Switzerland
| 2.6
|19
|Airbus
|Industrials
|France
| 2.6
|20
|Michelin
|Consumer Goods
|France
| 2.6
|21
|Ontex
|Consumer Goods
|Belgium
| 2.5
|22
|Nordea Bank
|Financials
|Sweden
| 2.5
|23
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
| 2.4
|24
|Ahold Delhaize
|Consumer Services
|Netherlands
| 2.4
|25
|Ryanair
|Consumer Services
|Ireland
| 2.4
|26
|Deutsche Post
|Industrials
|Germany
| 2.4
|27
|Ipsos
|Consumer Services
|France
| 2.4
|28
|Telecom Italia
|Telecommunications
|Italy
| 2.3
|29
|Adecco
|Industrials
|Switzerland
| 2.3
|30
|Ubisoft Entertainment
|Consumer Goods
|France
| 2.3
|31
|Danske Bank
|Financials
|Denmark
| 2.3
|32
|TDC
|Telecommunications
|Denmark
| 2.2
|33
|Mediobanca
|Financials
|Italy
| 2.2
|34
|E.ON
|Utilities
|Germany
| 2.2
|35
|Glanbia
|Consumer Goods
|Ireland
| 2.2
|36
|Outotec
|Industrials
|Finland
| 2.0
|37
|Siemens
|Industrials
|Germany
| 2.0
|38
|Cyfrowy Polsat
|Consumer Services
|Poland
| 2.0
|39
|DIA
|Consumer Services
|Spain
| 1.9
|Total equity investments
|
|
|100.9
|Cash and other net liabilities
|
|(0.9)
|Net assets
|
|
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A Shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|28 February 2018
|% of Net Assets
|France
|18.5
|Germany
|18.2
|Switzerland
|11.6
|Netherlands
|11.3
|Spain
|7.6
|Italy
|7.5
|Norway
|5.3
|Finland
|4.8
|Ireland
|4.6
|Denmark
|4.5
|Belgium
|2.5
|Sweden
|2.5
|Poland
|2.0
|Cash and other net liabilities
|(0.9)
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|28 February 2018
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|23.9
|Industrials
|17.5
|Health Care
|14.8
|Oil & Gas
|11.8
|Consumer Services
|11.1
|Consumer Goods
|9.6
|Telecommunications
|7.2
|Technology
|2.8
|Utilities
|2.2
|Cash and other net liabilities
|(0.9)
|100.0
As at 28 February 2018, the net assets of the Company were £433,616,000.
16 March 2018
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company’s registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP