THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (EUT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 07/27 04:29:11 pm
936 GBp   +0.11%
European Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

07/27/2018 | 06:28pm CEST

The European Investment Trust plc (“the Company”)

The Company announces that on 27 July 2018 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase: 27 July 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,000
Lowest price per share 938p
Highest price per share 938p

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 41,637,269 ordinary shares in issue. Each of the Company's shares carries one vote.  Accordingly, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 41,637,269.

27 July 2018

LEI: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company’s registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


© PRNewswire 2018
