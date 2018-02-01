GEO : Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) ("GEO") will release its fourth quarter 2017 financial results on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 before the market opens. GEO has scheduled a conference call and simultaneous webcast for 11:00 AM (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.

Hosting the call for GEO will be George C. Zoley, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Brian R. Evans, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, David Donahue, President, GEO Corrections & Detention, and Ann Schlarb, President, GEO Care.

To participate in the teleconference on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time), please contact one of the following numbers 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into The GEO Group’s fourth quarter 2017 earnings call.

1-877-250-1553 (U.S.)

1-412-542-4145 (International)

In addition, a live audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed on the Events/Webcasts section of GEO's investor relations home page at investors.geogroup.com. A webcast audio replay of the conference call will also remain available on the website for one year.

If you are unable to participate in the conference call, a telephonic replay will be available through February 28, 2018. The replay numbers are 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) and 1-412-317-0088 (International). The pass-code for the telephonic replay is 10116718. If you have any questions, please contact GEO at 1-866-301-4436.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180201006302/en/