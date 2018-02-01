Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The GEO Group Inc    GEO

THE GEO GROUP INC (GEO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

GEO : Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2018 | 10:16pm CET

  • Earnings Release Scheduled for Wednesday, February 14, 2018 Before the Market Opens
  • Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) ("GEO") will release its fourth quarter 2017 financial results on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 before the market opens. GEO has scheduled a conference call and simultaneous webcast for 11:00 AM (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.

Hosting the call for GEO will be George C. Zoley, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Brian R. Evans, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, David Donahue, President, GEO Corrections & Detention, and Ann Schlarb, President, GEO Care.

To participate in the teleconference on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 11:00 AM (Eastern Time), please contact one of the following numbers 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into The GEO Group’s fourth quarter 2017 earnings call.

1-877-250-1553 (U.S.)
1-412-542-4145 (International)

In addition, a live audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed on the Events/Webcasts section of GEO's investor relations home page at investors.geogroup.com. A webcast audio replay of the conference call will also remain available on the website for one year.

If you are unable to participate in the conference call, a telephonic replay will be available through February 28, 2018. The replay numbers are 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) and 1-412-317-0088 (International). The pass-code for the telephonic replay is 10116718. If you have any questions, please contact GEO at 1-866-301-4436.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE GEO GROUP INC
10:16p GEO : Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Cal..
01/22 GEO : Announces Tax Treatment of 2017 Dividends
01/12 GEO : Corrections officer stabbed at private prison
01/09 GEO : to Pay $550,000 to Settle EEOC Sexual Harassment and Retaliation Lawsuit
01/09 GEO : Boca-based prison operator Geo Group to pay $550,000 to settle sexual hara..
01/08 GEO : Private prison firm paying $550K in Florence harassment case
01/07 GEO : Five Reasons South Florida's Pro-Trump Private-Prison Company Is Evil
01/07 GEO : Five Reasons South Florida's Giant, Pro-Trump Private-Prison Company Is Ev..
2017 No Trump windfall for private prisons yet, but some bet on gains
2017 GEO : Coastal Bend Food Bank receives donation from GEO Group's prison commissar..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/31 SIMON SAYS : Put Some 'Dry REIT Powder' To Work
01/26 Administration memo sends Corecivic and GEO Group higher
01/18 Dividend Challenger Net Gains Paced By GEO, Macquarie, Sabra & Manhattan Brid..
01/09 Wall Street's 50 Favorite Dividend Stocks For January, 2019
01/08 Can You Profit From Prisons?
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 2 251 M
EBIT 2017 254 M
Net income 2017 153 M
Debt 2017 2 103 M
Yield 2017 8,38%
P/E ratio 2017 17,76
P/E ratio 2018 14,84
EV / Sales 2017 2,18x
EV / Sales 2018 2,11x
Capitalization 2 797 M
Chart THE GEO GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
The GEO Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | GEO | US36162J1060 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends THE GEO GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 32,3 $
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Christopher Zoley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Robert Evans Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jose A. Rosario Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Anne Newman Foreman Independent Director
Norman A. Carlson Director-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GEO GROUP INC-4.28%2 797
AMERICAN TOWER CORP3.53%63 342
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP-0.88%45 816
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION3.89%21 002
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO-3.33%7 087
CYRUSONE INC-3.09%5 268
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.