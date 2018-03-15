Hackett: HR Focused on Unlocking Value of Digital Transformation; But Less than Half Have the Necessary Resources & Skills in Place

Despite another year of flat to decreasing budgets and headcounts, HR
organizations are focused on helping their companies unlock the value of
digital transformation this year, according to 2018 Key Issues Research
from The
Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT). But while most HR executives
recognize the future potential of digital technology to transform the
enterprise as well as HR roles and operating models, less than half feel
their organizations have the resources and capabilities in place to
execute and support their company’s digital transformation strategy.
The research also found that urgent shortfalls exist in HR’s ability to
support critical goals, including developing executives who can lead in
volatile environments and enabling business strategy execution. In
addition, there are significant internal gaps, with limited ability to
address some of the most critical development areas. On the upside, HR
organizations are now targeting many of these same areas for improvement
initiatives in 2018.
A complimentary version of the research is available for download,
following registration, at this link:
http://go.poweredbyhackett.com/keyhr1801sm.
Overall, HR budgets are expected to decline by 0.7 percent in 2018,
significantly more than the 0.2 percent actual decline in 2017. In the
context of projected revenue growth of 3.6 percent, this creates
productivity and efficiency gaps that HR must overcome. Adding to the
challenge, HR staffing is expected to decrease by 1.0 percent in 2018,
much more than last year’s actual decline of 0.1 percent
Over 90 percent of HR executives in the study agree that digital
transformation will fundamentally change the way HR services will be
delivered over the next three to five years. In addition, 86 percent
believe that digital transformation will drive improved performance in
cost, quality, cycle time, and other areas.
But most HR executives don’t think they are fully prepared. Only 46
percent say they have the resources and competencies in place to execute
their company’s digital transformation strategy. Although this figure is
up somewhat over last year, it still indicates that a majority of
organizations are still not yet ready to fully execute their digital
transformation strategies.
Overall, the research also revealed that many HR groups are simply not
prepared to provide capabilities critical to helping the enterprise
accomplish its strategic and operational objectives. The research
assessed HR’s ability to support the business agenda and achieve its own
performance goals, and found large gaps in many key areas. The most
critical among these is enterprise digital transformation, which jumped
to the top of the list of key development areas in 2018, but where the
study found that HR’s ability to address is very limited.
Development of executives who can lead effectively in a volatile
business environment is another area that has been at or near the top of
HR critical development needs for the past three years. HR organizations
have significant room for improvement in bridging this leadership gap.
The research identified several other areas where capability gaps exist
between strategic enterprise objectives and HR’s ability to address
them: ensuring that staff have the right skills, behaviors and mindsets
for successful business strategy execution; providing effective,
programmatic change management; and supporting the retention of staff in
key positions with critical skills.
“Suddenly, companies are getting much more serious about enabling
digital transformation in 2018. But HR simply isn’t ready,” said Tony
DiRomualdo, senior research director, Global Human Resources Executive
Advisory Program, for The Hackett Group. “It must step up its game in
areas that can directly affect the success of these programs, such as
leadership, culture, skills and change management. And talent has been a
top priority for some time, yet many HR organizations are still
struggling to develop leaders who can succeed in today’s often frenzied
and uncertain global business environment.
“Taken together, the gaps in these areas represent a tremendous
challenge,” said DiRomualdo. “Unless HR can find a way to overcome these
deficits, they are likely to hold back their company’s digital
transformation efforts, and hamper their companies’ overall ability to
compete.”
The Hackett Group’s research found similar gaps in HR’s ability to
address critical capabilities within its own organization. The ability
to mine, analyze, model and forecast human capital data to improve
business and workforce decisions is a widely recognized priority, but
most HR organizations have not effectively developed the skills, tools,
and technology/data infrastructure needed. HR organizations are also
finding it very difficult to respond to the volatility of the business
environments in which they operate. Whether the issue is cost structure,
service mix and value-added capabilities, or alignment to business
objectives, many HR organizations lack the capacity to rapidly change
their priorities, programs, and capabilities to keep pace with changing
business demands.
Three other critical areas where HR’s own capabilities were extremely
limited were also spotlighted in the research: talent management; HCM
applications platform modernization; and HR staff skills alignment.
HR organizations appear to be focused on addressing their capability
gaps in 2018, the research found. This encouraging trend started in 2017
– previously, HR’s priorities for change did not address areas with the
greatest need for improvement. But with more than a dozen critical
development areas and limited resources, it will be difficult for HR to
make progress in all of them.
“HR organizations need to seize the opportunity that digital
technologies offer to reinvent themselves and permanently elevate their
role and status in the enterprise,” said Franco Girimonte associate
principal and North American Human Resources Executive Advisory Program
Practice leader with The Hackett Group. “To do this most effectively, we
believe they should focus in three areas. Improving fundamentals like
technology and process are a key starting point. At the same time, they
need to take at least small steps to create or extend advanced
capabilities in digital technologies, analytics, and more.
“Finally, HR must find ways to more effectively help the enterprise
achieve its strategic goals,” said Girimonte. “Some good ways to do this
include focusing on supporting the culture change that accompanies
digital transformation strategic, and ensuring that people executing
strategy within HR have the right skills, behaviors, and mindset. HR
staff require exposure to business strategy and training in business
acumen to deepen their understanding of the enterprise.”
The Hackett Group’s 2018 HR Key Issues research, “Enabling Enterprise
Digital Transformation Takes Center Stage But Gaps in Critical
Capabilities Persist,” is based on results gathered from more than 160
executives in the US and abroad, most at large companies with annual
