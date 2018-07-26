Log in
THE HERSHEY COMPANY (HSY)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/26 09:24:39 pm
99.605 USD   +7.30%
08:30pHershey Up Over 7% After 2Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pHershey Hikes Prices as Costs Climb
DJ
03:04pHershey's Sales Rise On SkinnyPop Acquisition
DJ
Hershey Up Over 7% After 2Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

07/26/2018 | 08:30pm CEST

Hershey Company (HSY) is currently at $99.45, up $6.62 or 7.13%

-- Would be highest close since April 5, 2018, when it closed at $99.70

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 28, 2016, when it rose 7.21%

-- Hershey's second-quarter profit rose 10% to $226.9 million, excluding non-controlling interests

-- The company announced earlier Thursday that it is raising its prices by an average of 2.5%

-- Currently up three consecutive days, up 9.24% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending July 5, 2016, when it rose 13.8%

-- Up 6.87% month-to-date; on pace for best month since December 2016 when it rose 7.03%

-- Up 9.54% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since June 30, 2016 when it rose as much as 21.26%

-- Fifth best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:05:00 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.60% 25565.76 Delayed Quote.2.81%
LONDON SUGAR 0.61% 327.6 End-of-day quote.-17.02%
NASDAQ 100 -1.38% 7403.8713 Delayed Quote.15.79%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.95% 7856.422 Delayed Quote.14.90%
NEW YORK COCOA -0.53% 2245 End-of-day quote.18.16%
S&P 500 0.91% 2846.07 Real-time Quote.5.49%
THE HERSHEY COMPANY 6.93% 99.255 Delayed Quote.-18.90%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 892 M
EBIT 2018 1 596 M
Net income 2018 1 086 M
Debt 2018 3 815 M
Yield 2018 2,99%
P/E ratio 2018 17,70
P/E ratio 2019 16,89
EV / Sales 2018 2,92x
EV / Sales 2019 2,84x
Capitalization 19 265 M
The Hershey Company Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends THE HERSHEY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 93,6 $
Spread / Average Target 0,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michele G. Buck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Arthur Davis Chairman
Patricia A. Little Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Terence L. O'Day Chief Product Supply & Technology Officer, SVP
William C. Papa Chief Research & Development Officer, Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE HERSHEY COMPANY-18.90%19 265
NESTLÉ-4.44%247 370
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.05%73 516
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-3.04%61 245
DANONE-6.65%52 705
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY17.86%26 449
