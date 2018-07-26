Hershey Up Over 7% After 2Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk

Hershey Company (HSY) is currently at $99.45, up $6.62 or 7.13%

-- Would be highest close since April 5, 2018, when it closed at $99.70

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 28, 2016, when it rose 7.21%

-- Hershey's second-quarter profit rose 10% to $226.9 million, excluding non-controlling interests

-- The company announced earlier Thursday that it is raising its prices by an average of 2.5%

-- Currently up three consecutive days, up 9.24% over this period

-- Best three day stretch since the three days ending July 5, 2016, when it rose 13.8%

-- Up 6.87% month-to-date; on pace for best month since December 2016 when it rose 7.03%

-- Up 9.54% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since June 30, 2016 when it rose as much as 21.26%

-- Fifth best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:05:00 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet