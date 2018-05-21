Log in
THE INDIA FUND, INC. (IFN)
The India Fund, Inc. : Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Composition

05/21/2018 | 11:46pm CEST

PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The India Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: IFN), a closed-end equity fund, announced today its performance data and portfolio composition as of April 30, 2018. 

Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. At Aberdeen, asset management is our business. We only manage assets for clients, allowing us to focus solely on their needs and deliver independent, objective investment advice. We know global markets from the local level upwards, drawing on more than 1,900 staff, across 32 offices in 23 countries. Investment teams are based in the markets or regions where they invest, delivering local perspective in a global investment environment. (PRNewsFoto/Aberdeen Asset Management Inc.)

The Fund's total returns for various periods through April 30, 2018 are provided below.  (All figures are based on distributions reinvested at the dividend reinvestment price and are stated net-of-fees): 


Cumulative as of 04/30/18

Annualized as of 04/30/18

1
Month

3
Month

YTD

1
Year

3
Years

5
Years

10
Years

Since
Inception

NAV

4.6

-3.0

0.7

13.6

10.3

11.9

4.7

9.7

Market Price

5.5

-4.5

-0.5

10.0

9.9

11.9

3.6

8.7

MSCI India

4.1

-6.3

-3.1

12.6

8.1

7.9

2.3

7.1¹

On April 30, 2018, the Fund's net assets amounted to US$795.9 million and the Fund's NAV per share was US$28.84.

As of April 30, 2018, the portfolio was invested as follows:

Portfolio Composition

Percent of
Net Assets

Financials

22.0

Consumer Staples

19.7

Information Technology

16.6

Materials

14.2

Health Care

11.1

Consumer Discretionary

6.8

Industrials

5.4

Telecommunications

2.0

Energy

1.3

Cash

0.8

The Fund's ten largest equity holdings as of April 30, 2018, representing 51.2% of net assets, were:

Stock

Percent of
Net Assets

Housing Development Finance Corporation

9.7

Tata Consultancy Services

8.2

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

5.1

ITC

4.9

Piramal Enterprises

4.3

Hindustan Unilever

4.1

Hero MotoCorp

3.9

Godrej Consumer Products

3.7

Asian Paints Ltd.

3.6

Mphasis

3.5

Important Information
Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. (the "Administrator") has prepared this report based on information sources believed to be accurate and reliable.  However, the figures are unaudited and neither the Fund, the Administrator, Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited (the "Investment Manager"), nor any other person guarantees their accuracy.  Investors should seek their own professional advice and should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before acting on this information.  The Investment Manager and the Administrator are each a subsidiary of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ("Aberdeen PLC"). 

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Total return figures with distributions reinvested at the dividend reinvestment price are stated net-of-fees and represents past performance.  Past performance is not indicative of future results, current performance may be higher or lower.  Holdings are subject to change and are provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities shown.  Inception date February 23, 1994.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact: [email protected]

¹ For the MSCI India benchmark, the returns provided for since inception are based on month-end level valuations as of February 28, 1994.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-india-fund-inc-announces-performance-data-and-portfolio-composition-300652213.html

SOURCE The India Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
