JM Smucker : Nature’s Recipe® Partners with Brittany Snow to Fuel the Wag® with Dog-Friendly Road Trips Nature’s Recipe® Partners with Brittany Snow to Fuel the Wag® with Dog-Friendly Road Trips

THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY
Nature's Recipe® Partners with Brittany Snow to Fuel the Wag® with Dog-Friendly Road Trips

07/25/2018 | 02:24pm CEST

Document the memories: It's important to live in the moment and bond while adventuring with your furry family member, but don't forget to bring along a camera to capture the memories. Share your road trip moments using #FuelTheWag to showcase your dog-friendly adventures all year long.

You don't need to set out on a family road trip to get pup tails wagging. Local adventures like parks, walks, playtime and visits to pet-friendly establishments make dogs and pet parents happy. To fuel a fun bonding experience, Nature's Recipe has partnered with dOGUMENTA, America's first art show for dogs, to feature brand new artworks created specifically for pups during its first Los Angeles exhibition.

Pet parents and their dogs are encouraged to explore interactive dog-centric sculpture and multi-media work during the free event open to the public at premier arts destination FIGat7th in Downtown Los Angeles over two long weekends -- September 14-16 and September 21-23, 2018. For more information on how to get free, timed tickets, visit dOGUMENTA.org. dOGUMENTA LA's 4-legged guests will enjoy complimentary samples of Nature's Recipe dog food on site during the duration of the exhibition.

For more than 35 years, Nature's Recipe® has been making thoughtfully crafted pet food recipes, and now that Nature's Recipe is available at mass retailers nationwide, the same delicious high-quality recipes are available at an approachable price. Visit naturesrecipe.com/world-of-wag for more tips to #FuelTheWag.

About The J.M. Smucker Company

For more than 120 years, The J.M. Smucker Company has brought families together to share memorable meals and moments. Guided by a vision to engage, delight, and inspire consumers through trusted food and beverage brands that bring joy throughout their lives, Smucker has grown to be a well-respected North American marketer and manufacturer with a balanced portfolio of leading and emerging, on-trend brands. In consumer foods and beverages, its brands include Smucker's®, Folgers®, Jif®, Dunkin' Donuts®, Crisco®, Café Bustelo®, R.W. Knudsen Family®, Sahale Snacks®, Smucker's® Uncrustables®, Robin Hood®, and Bick's®. In pet food and pet snacks, its brands include Rachael Ray®Nutrish®, Meow Mix®, Milk-Bone®, Kibbles 'n Bits®, Natural Balance®, and Nature's Recipe®. The Company remains rooted in the Basic Beliefs of Quality, People, Ethics, Growth, and Independence established by its founder and namesake more than a century ago. For more information about our Company, visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Company is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for the following, which are used under license: Dunkin' Donuts®is a registered trademark of DD IP Holder LLC, and Rachael Ray® is a registered trademark of Ray Marks Co. LLC.

Dunkin' Donuts® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Company for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and drug stores. This information does not pertain to Dunkin' Donuts® coffee or other products for sale in Dunkin' Donuts® restaurants.

Disclaimer

The J. M. Smucker Company published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 12:23:01 UTC
