JM Smucker : The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Webcasts of First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Presentation at the 2018 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

ORRVILLE, Ohio, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) will conduct its first quarter fiscal 2019 earnings conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Earnings will be released the morning of the call. The live webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to jmsmucker.com/investor-relations.

The Company also invites interested parties to listen to its executive management presentation at the 2018 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at 12:45 p.m. Eastern time. The live webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to jmsmucker.com/investor-relations.

About The J. M. Smucker Company

For more than 120 years, The J. M. Smucker Company has brought families together to share memorable meals and moments. Guided by a vision to engage, delight, and inspire consumers through trusted food and beverage brands that bring joy throughout their lives, Smucker has grown to be a well-respected North American marketer and manufacturer with a balanced portfolio of leading and emerging, on-trend brands. In consumer foods and beverages, its brands include Smucker's®, Folgers®, Jif®, Dunkin' Donuts®, Crisco®, Café Bustelo®, R.W. Knudsen Family®, Sahale Snacks®, Smucker's®Uncrustables®, Robin Hood®, and Bick's®. In pet food and pet snacks, its brands include Rachael Ray®Nutrish®, Meow Mix®, Milk-Bone®, Kibbles 'n Bits®, Natural Balance®, and Nature's Recipe®. The Company remains rooted in the Basic Beliefs of Quality, People, Ethics, Growth, and Independence established by its founder and namesake more than a century ago. For more information about our Company, visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Company is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for the following, which are used under license: Dunkin' Donuts® is a registered trademark of DD IP Holder LLC, and Rachael Ray® is a registered trademark of Ray Marks Co. LLC.

Dunkin' Donuts®brand is licensed to The J. M. Smucker Company for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and drug stores. This information does not pertain to Dunkin' Donuts® coffee or other products for sale in Dunkin' Donuts® restaurants.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-j-m-smucker-company-announces-webcasts-of-first-quarter-earnings-conference-call-and-presentation-at-the-2018-barclays-global-consumer-staples-conference-300689314.html

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Company

The J. M. Smucker Company, Aaron Broholm, Vice President, Investor Relations, (330) 682-3000