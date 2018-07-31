JM Smucker : The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Webcasts of First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Presentation at the 2018 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Log in
07/31/2018 | 10:53pm CEST

ORRVILLE, Ohio, July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) will conduct its first quarter fiscal 2019 earnings conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Earnings will be released the morning of the call. The live webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to jmsmucker.com/investor-relations.

The Company also invites interested parties to listen to its executive management presentation at the 2018 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at 12:45 p.m. Eastern time. The live webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to jmsmucker.com/investor-relations.

About The J. M. Smucker Company

For more than 120 years, The J. M. Smucker Company has brought families together to share memorable meals and moments. Guided by a vision to engage, delight, and inspire consumers through trusted food and beverage brands that bring joy throughout their lives, Smucker has grown to be a well-respected North American marketer and manufacturer with a balanced portfolio of leading and emerging, on-trend brands. In consumer foods and beverages, its brands include Smucker's®, Folgers®, Jif®, Dunkin' Donuts®, Crisco®, Café Bustelo®, R.W. Knudsen Family®, Sahale Snacks®, Smucker's®Uncrustables®, Robin Hood®, and Bick's®. In pet food and pet snacks, its brands include Rachael Ray®Nutrish®, Meow Mix®, Milk-Bone®, Kibbles 'n Bits®, Natural Balance®, and Nature's Recipe®. The Company remains rooted in the Basic Beliefs of Quality, People, Ethics, Growth, and Independence established by its founder and namesake more than a century ago. For more information about our Company, visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Company is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for the following, which are used under license: Dunkin' Donuts® is a registered trademark of DD IP Holder LLC, and Rachael Ray® is a registered trademark of Ray Marks Co. LLC.

Dunkin' Donuts®brand is licensed to The J. M. Smucker Company for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and drug stores. This information does not pertain to Dunkin' Donuts® coffee or other products for sale in Dunkin' Donuts® restaurants.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-j-m-smucker-company-announces-webcasts-of-first-quarter-earnings-conference-call-and-presentation-at-the-2018-barclays-global-consumer-staples-conference-300689314.html

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Company

The J. M. Smucker Company, Aaron Broholm, Vice President, Investor Relations, (330) 682-3000

Disclaimer

The J. M. Smucker Company published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 20:52:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 218 M
EBIT 2019 1 420 M
Net income 2019 748 M
Debt 2019 5 709 M
Yield 2019 2,98%
P/E ratio 2019 17,35
P/E ratio 2020 16,72
EV / Sales 2019 2,22x
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
Capitalization 12 506 M
Chart THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The JM Smucker Company Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target -3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark T. Smucker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard K. Smucker Executive Chairman
James Randal Day Senior Vice President-Operations
Mark R. Belgya Vice Chairman, CFO & Chief Accounting Officer
Timothy P. Smucker Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY-10.62%12 506
KERRY GROUP PLC-3.12%19 180
HOUSE FOODS GROUP INC-2.66%3 427
CHONGQING FULING ZHACAI GROUP CO LTD--.--%3 228
TREEHOUSE FOODS INC.-3.58%2 752
AGRANA BET.AG INH.1.28%1 625
