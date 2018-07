Kraft Heinz : Voluntarily Recalls Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip Distributed to Retailers

As a precaution, approximately 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip are being voluntarily recalled because the affected product is showing signs of product separation which can lead to a potential health hazard.

This could create conditions that could allow for the growth of Clostridium botulinum (C. botulinum), a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

There have been no consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this issue to date.

The following is being recalled:

Product

Size Name of

Product Packaging

Description Case Unit

Best When

Used By

Code Date Individual Package

Best When

Used By

Code Date Individual

Package UPC Case UPC 15 oz. Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip Glass Jar 27 DEC 2018

23 JAN 2019 27 DEC 2018

23 JAN 2019 021000024490 21000024490 01 NOV 2018 26 DEC 2018 27 DEC 2018 31 OCT 2018 27 DEC 2018 15 oz. Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip Glass Jar 23 JAN 2019 23 JAN 2019 021000024490 21000066900

No other sizes, varieties or code dates of are included in this recall.

We deeply regret this situation and apologize to any consumers we have disappointed.

Consumers who purchased this product should not eat it and return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-310-3704 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern, for a full refund.

This product was distributed to retailers in the U.S. only and was produced and distributed by Kraft Heinz Foods Company.

