Kraft Heinz : Voluntarily Recalls Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip Distributed to Retailers

As a precaution, approximately 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con
Queso Mild Cheese Dip are being voluntarily recalled because the
affected product is showing signs of product separation which can lead
to a potential health hazard.
This could create conditions that could allow for the growth of Clostridium
botulinum (C. botulinum), a bacterium which can
cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use
the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.
Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the
following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and
trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness
of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be
common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek
immediate medical attention.
There have been no consumer complaints or reports of illness related to
this issue to date.
The following is being recalled:
|
Product
Size
|
|
|
Name of
Product
|
|
|
Packaging
Description
|
|
|
Case Unit
Best When
Used By
Code
Date
|
|
|
Individual Package
Best When
Used By
Code
Date
|
|
|
Individual
Package UPC
|
|
|
Case UPC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15 oz.
|
|
|
Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip
|
|
|
Glass Jar
|
|
|
27 DEC 2018
23 JAN 2019
|
|
|
27 DEC 2018
23 JAN 2019
|
|
|
021000024490
|
|
|
21000024490
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01 NOV 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26 DEC 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27 DEC 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 OCT 2018
|
|
|
27 DEC 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15 oz.
|
|
|
Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip
|
|
|
Glass Jar
|
|
|
23 JAN 2019
|
|
|
23 JAN 2019
|
|
|
021000024490
|
|
|
21000066900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No other sizes, varieties or code dates of are included in this recall.
We deeply regret this situation and apologize to any consumers we have
disappointed.
Consumers who purchased this product should not eat it and return it to
the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund. Consumers with
questions may contact the company at 1-800-310-3704 Monday through
Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern, for a full refund.
This product was distributed to retailers in the U.S. only and was
produced and distributed by Kraft Heinz Foods Company.
