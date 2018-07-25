Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Kraft Heinz Company    KHC

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY (KHC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kraft Heinz : Voluntarily Recalls Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip Distributed to Retailers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 02:40am CEST

As a precaution, approximately 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip are being voluntarily recalled because the affected product is showing signs of product separation which can lead to a potential health hazard.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724006032/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

This could create conditions that could allow for the growth of Clostridium botulinum (C. botulinum), a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

There have been no consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this issue to date.

The following is being recalled:

Product
Size

   

Name of
Product

   

Packaging
Description

   

Case Unit
Best When
Used By
Code Date

   

Individual Package
Best When
Used By
Code Date

   

Individual
Package UPC

    Case UPC
                       
15 oz.     Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip     Glass Jar     27 DEC 2018
23 JAN 2019 		    27 DEC 2018
23 JAN 2019 		    021000024490     21000024490
01 NOV 2018
26 DEC 2018
27 DEC 2018
31 OCT 2018 27 DEC 2018
15 oz.     Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip     Glass Jar     23 JAN 2019     23 JAN 2019     021000024490     21000066900
 

No other sizes, varieties or code dates of are included in this recall.

We deeply regret this situation and apologize to any consumers we have disappointed.

Consumers who purchased this product should not eat it and return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-310-3704 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern, for a full refund.

This product was distributed to retailers in the U.S. only and was produced and distributed by Kraft Heinz Foods Company.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
02:40aKRAFT HEINZ : Voluntarily Recalls Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip Dist..
BU
07/23KRAFT HEINZ : AltaLink supports High River as Kraft Hockeyville 2018 finalist wi..
AQ
07/20KRAFT HEINZ : This National Mac & Cheese Day, Kraft Mac & Cheese Turns to Fans t..
AQ
07/20THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Results on August 3, 201..
AQ
07/19TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : General Mills and The Kraft Heinz
AC
07/19Unilever forecasts improved sales as it reforms structure
RE
07/19Unilever Reports Weak Sales Growth on Price Declines, Strikes in Brazil
DJ
07/19THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Half-year results
CO
07/16KRAFT HEINZ : Actor Kimberly Elise Asks Kraft Heinz to Offer Families a Healthie..
AQ
07/13KRAFT HEINZ : This National French Fry Day, ORE-IDA Introduces Potato Pay, the F..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/23LESSONS FROM A MARKET GREAT : Nicholas Darvas 
07/23The Kraft Heinz Company Here To Stay 
07/19My Dividend Growth Portfolio - Q2 2018 Summary 
07/18Investors cautious on large swath of household names 
07/16Your 52 Top Yield, Upside, & Net Gain NASDAQ Stocks For July 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 26 163 M
EBIT 2018 6 880 M
Net income 2018 4 492 M
Debt 2018 28 578 M
Yield 2018 4,25%
P/E ratio 2018 16,37
P/E ratio 2019 15,32
EV / Sales 2018 3,92x
EV / Sales 2019 3,81x
Capitalization 73 992 M
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 67,6 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Vieira Hees Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Eduardo Pelleissone Executive Vice President-Global Operations
David H. Knopf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Alves Werneck SVP-Global Human Resources & Performance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.26%73 992
NESTLÉ-3.77%249 568
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-2.62%62 617
DANONE-5.88%53 095
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY17.84%26 349
GENERAL MILLS-27.66%25 728
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.