THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY (KHC)

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY (KHC)
News 
News Summary

Kraft Heinz : Warren Buffett to Retire From Kraft Heinz Board

02/24/2018 | 01:02am CET

By Aisha Al-Muslim and Annie Gasparro

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is retiring from the board of directors of Kraft Heinz Co. at the end of his term in April, the food and beverage company said Friday.

Mr. Buffett, the 87-year-old chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., will retire at the upcoming Kraft Heinz annual meeting of shareholders on April 23. He decided to retire from the Kraft Heinz board as he decreases his travel commitments, the company said.

Mr. Buffett's "many invaluable contributions to Kraft Heinz will have a lasting impact on the Company for years to come," Kraft Heinz's board chairman Alex Behring said in prepared remarks. "The Board of Directors looks forward to his continued partnership as Chairman of our largest shareholder, Berkshire Hathaway."

Mr. Buffett, who will be 88 years old in August, has been trying decrease his travel obligations in recent years. There have also been questions about the succession plan for who will take over at Berkshire Hathaway when Mr. Buffett is out of the picture.

Last month, Mr. Buffett elevated two longtime Berkshire Hathaway executives, Gregory Abel and Ajit Jain, to vice chairman roles at the company, all but confirming years of speculation that one of them is in line to replace him.

Berkshire, which comprises about 60 businesses across multiple sectors, has been led by Mr. Buffett for more than 50 years.

Kraft Heinz also announced Friday that the board intends to nominate Alexandre Van Damme to stand for election to fill Mr. Buffett's vacancy. Mr. Van Damme, a Belgian businessman, is a board member of Anheuser-Busch Inbev and Restaurant Brands International, as well as a director of DKMS, a bone marrow donor center.

3G Capital, a Brazilian investment firm, bought H.J. Heinz Co. along with Mr. Buffett's firm Berkshire Hathaway in 2013. Its partners now run Kraft Heinz Co., which was formed in a 2015 merger.

A year ago, Kraft Heinz made a $143 billion offer to buy Unilever PLC, but it was rebuffed as the European consumer giant said it wasn't a good fit with Kraft Heinz strategically or culturally.

Since then, investors have been waiting for Kraft Heinz's next bid. In a presentation last week, Kraft Heinz Chief Executive Bernardo Hees, who is also a partner at 3G, said it's looking for its next acquisition.

Kraft Heinz's brands include Kraft, Heinz, Capri Sun, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Planters, Smart Ones and Velveeta.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at [email protected] and Annie Gasparro at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 0.87% 304020.01 Delayed Quote.1.32%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 26 619 M
EBIT 2018 7 416 M
Net income 2018 4 642 M
Debt 2018 28 015 M
Yield 2018 3,80%
P/E ratio 2018 17,59
P/E ratio 2019 16,51
EV / Sales 2018 4,14x
EV / Sales 2019 4,03x
Capitalization 82 210 M
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | KHC | US5007541064 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 83,4 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Vieira Hees Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Eduardo Pelleissone Executive Vice President-Global Operations
David H. Knopf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Alves Werneck SVP-Global Human Resources & Performance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-13.01%82 210
NESTLÉ-9.79%249 697
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL1.66%64 877
DANONE-6.66%53 866
GENERAL MILLS-8.11%31 002
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS-5.85%29 330
