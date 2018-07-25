Log in
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY (KHC)

THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY (KHC)
News 
Kraft Heinz recalling cheese dip on botulism risk

07/25/2018 | 03:32am CEST

(Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co said on Tuesday it was voluntarily recalling about 7,000 cases of its Taco Bell Cheese Dip as the product showed signs that it could allow for the growth of the bacteria that causes botulism.

The company said it was recalling 15-ounce cases of it Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip that had "best when used by" dates ranging from Oct. 31, 2018 to Jan. 23, 2019.

Botulism is a rare but potentially fatal form of food poisoning that can paralysis and is sometimes linked to contaminated food.

Kraft Heinz said no cases of illnesses have been reported.

This follows recalls by other major packaged food companies including Kellogg Co Honey Smacks cereal, Campbell Soup Co Goldfish Crackers and Mondelez International Inc Ritz Cracker due to potential salmonella contamination.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAMPBELL SOUP -0.40% 40.07 Delayed Quote.-16.71%
KELLOGG 0.46% 70.18 Delayed Quote.2.77%
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL -0.38% 41.52 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY -1.04% 59.67 Delayed Quote.-23.26%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 26 163 M
EBIT 2018 6 880 M
Net income 2018 4 492 M
Debt 2018 28 578 M
Yield 2018 4,25%
P/E ratio 2018 16,37
P/E ratio 2019 15,32
EV / Sales 2018 3,92x
EV / Sales 2019 3,81x
Capitalization 73 992 M
Chart THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Kraft Heinz Company Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 67,6 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo Vieira Hees Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Chairman
Eduardo Pelleissone Executive Vice President-Global Operations
David H. Knopf Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Alves Werneck SVP-Global Human Resources & Performance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.26%73 992
NESTLÉ-3.77%249 568
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-2.62%62 617
DANONE-5.88%53 095
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY17.84%26 349
GENERAL MILLS-27.66%25 728
