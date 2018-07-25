Kraft Heinz recalling cheese dip on botulism risk

The company said it was recalling 15-ounce cases of it Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip that had "best when used by" dates ranging from Oct. 31, 2018 to Jan. 23, 2019.

Botulism is a rare but potentially fatal form of food poisoning that can paralysis and is sometimes linked to contaminated food.

Kraft Heinz said no cases of illnesses have been reported.

This follows recalls by other major packaged food companies including Kellogg Co Honey Smacks cereal, Campbell Soup Co Goldfish Crackers and Mondelez International Inc Ritz Cracker due to potential salmonella contamination.

